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Darin, I have been a huge fan of yours and always look forward to and appreciate your perspective and analysis of the week's game.

Every week we hear Dave Canales say, "We have to follow through, execute, and focus on the fundamentals." Penalties have continued to stack up game after game. Unfortunately, we had 17 penalties for 152 yards, another franchise record. Dave Canales continues to say in post-game comments, "There are things we need to clean up and fix; penalties are unacceptable."

The great late John Massey used to say every 100 yards of penalties equals seven points on the opponents' scoreboard. Darin, what changes and coaching need to take place in order to cut down on these penalties? Thank you kindly. — Jeffery, Surfside Beach, SC

I understand being aggressive and getting penalties. I don't understand penalties that are not aggressive. Dead ball penalties, offside, neutral zone, illegal procedure, etc. I also understand that the referees have been calling penalties where there was minimal offense by the Panthers and letting the other team go with what should be a flagrant penalty. (Ie. Devin Lloyd being called for a dead-ball foul and no penalty when TMac was lying on the ground out of bounds and the Saint came over and knocked the ball in his face). But the Panthers should know that, too. Therefore, they should be very careful with their actions. They can't continue with 152 yards of penalties and expect to win games. I love the players they have brought in, and now that they are able to start bringing back some of the key pieces to the team, I think they're in a perfect position for a positive run into the postseason and deeper into the playoffs. — Marc, Indian Land, SC

We finally got a win. I know the dome is a hard place to play in, but it just doesn't feel like a win to me. I want to be positive, and there are plenty of things to be positive about.

What a performance by the defense! I could say that they didn't play a good offense, but you can only play what is in front of you. So great to have Phillips back, I know his stats doesn't always show the performance he put in, but it certainly did today. Hats off to coach Todd Wash. Chuba, you are the man. The more work he gets, the better he gets.

But I have to talk about the penalties. I feel there were several that were just bad officiating, including the horse collar, as I thought QB was in the tackle box, and the facemask that wasn't a facemask (in my opinion). I didn't think the Devin Lloyd penalty was anything as we see players jumping on players on the ground...like Denver on Bryce last week. Also, I didn't think Darren Waller extended his arms on the offensive PI; I thought the holding call on our center was very weak, but who's counting...lol.

But we are so undisciplined ourselves. We had so many unnecessary pre-snap penalties that we can't just blame refs. This is a coaching issue for me. I understand we said we would be aggressive on defense, but I heard on a podcast that we had around nine pre-snap penalties. If we want to win another game, coach Canales can't say we have to address this; he has to do something about it! I saw the piece last week about the calm approach, but in my view it is not working with the refs or with our team. — Ronnie, Boiling Springs, SC

Laundry day for the refs lately?

I jest, but then again I don't. Do not get me wrong, we don't ever want to be looking at the refs, and we haven't been the cleanest in our fundamentals.

But this is getting out of hand, just like the yellow flags from the referees. It's been a completely one-sided affair lately. Accentuated by watching Tetairoa McMillan lying on his back after an incredible catch clearly out of bounds and watching a DB for the Saints punch the ball out of his hands right in front of a ref who threw a phantom facemask call on us later in the game and had thrown a flag on Trevis Gipson for a slight push earlier.

If you're not going to call it fair, don't call it at all. The Saints got away with their own stuff all day, but every ticky-tack and 15-yard call seemed to go against us after an absolute mess of a showing at home in that Broncos game.

Yes, some of this is me venting, but part of me is also curious if you've seen anything like this in all your years on the Panthers beat, and do you feel that refs are aware of the narrative around a team and that adds on to it? — John, Waxhaw, NC

First of all, great win for the Panthers! We are still in first place even with all of the injuries and issues. It really makes a difference having Jaelen Phillips back in there.

My main issue/problem/gripe/question. Normally, I never want to blame the referees. I live by the old adage (since I am old) that you should never leave things in the hands of the officials. But watching the game against the Saints really led to conspiracy thoughts in my head. The broadcast really showed a few penalties against the Panthers as being phantom calls that even Mike Periera thought were reaches. That is fine if it goes both ways, but I do not think the Saints got a hold or block in the back or an unsportsmanlike penalty all day when I could even see those occurring. Are the Panthers getting extra scrutiny? I even wonder about Feleipe Franks, who seems to get flagged every game, and on replay it didn't appear as if he did anything wrong. Is he marked? I know Dave takes the high road, which I agree with, but I thought it was getting out of hand. If we didn't get that last pass interference call, then I might have needed to buy a new TV. — Steve, Clayton, NC

Yeah, I had to lump some of these together, just so we can get it all in today.

In short, here's what I think about the officiating topic: