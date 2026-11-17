CHARLOTTE — One of the most rare and valuable traits in a human being or groups of human beings is self-awareness.
Not everyone has it, and most people don't have nearly enough.
So this weekend was a win for Panthers head coach Dave Canales, beyond the win on the field that moved his team to sole possession of first place in the NFC South.
Being able to have some fun with the "championship opportunities" video that played in the team meeting Saturday night, and then to see one unfold on Sunday was a win-win. Players saw that he can take his job seriously without taking himself seriously, which helps create a healthy atmosphere. And he also got to make the point again that this process has to be broken down into its smallest components. His message of consistency and daily work is central to the steady progress the team has made since he walked in the door. So having another chance to show it in addition to saying it matters.
And he's going to keep saying it, because he believes it and he's seen signs that it can work.
The same is true of the guy who carried the mail Sunday. Chuba Hubbard is the ultimate grinder, who is only here in this spot because of the way he works. Sunday was a reward for it, but it was also just a side effect. And because he's Chuba Hubbard, he was back in the building first thing Monday morning, doing his usual meticulous routine.
Knowing who you are — and leaning into it — has real value. And that's why so many people valued what Canales and Hubbard and the rest of them did this week.
So let's get to the mail, which, other than that one big red button, was predictably lighter this week.
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Wow! Great win. It felt like I got a cardio workout just sitting on my couch watching. I know football is the ultimate team game, and no individual can do it all alone, but, ... Chuba! As a favorite youth coach used to say, he sure earned his milkshake yesterday. Which raises the question — what does a recovery meal look like for him after an effort like that? As one of the people, thanks for all you do for us. — Steve, Chapel Hill, NC
Yeah, this may come as a huge surprise to you, but Chuba Hubbard is very predictable and intentional about what he eats all week, not just after games.
He's worked with director of performance nutrition Kate Callaway and performance nutrition assistant Tim Rabas on a plan and he follows it religiously.
But one of his other hallmarks is downplaying things, so when asked about postgame diet, he just shrugged.
"Same thing I eat every week," he said. "A lot of steak, eggs, and rice."
It's slightly more detailed than that, as you might imagine, as he's as careful about the way he fuels his body as he is the way he gets ready for practices or games. There is an emphasis on protein and carbs in the immediate aftermath of a game, but he's not just throwing a value meal down the pipe.
Callaway noted that in addition to the personalized smoothies they have available for players after games, Hubbard also makes responsible choices throughout the week.
"He's super-into veggies," she said. "He checks a lot of boxes for us."
Of course he is into eating his vegetables. He's perhaps the most responsible person you know.
(This reminds me of one Sunday morning last season, when I saw a dad and son walking toward Bank of America Stadium, and the kid was wearing a blue Chuba jersey. Told the dad it was a great choice by him, because getting a young person to emulate the guy who embodies work ethic and careful preparation is using the power of role models appropriately.)
But the other part of the answer about his postgame meal is "a lot of it," because you can work up quite an appetite touching the ball 32 times.
And he's earned that meal.
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Hi Darin, using coach Canales' favorite word in the dictionary, the game against the Saints, especially with Chuba running literally every Saints defender, with O-line creating running room, and the defense playing unbelievable incredible football, the game rremindedme of the Panthers NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, which the Panthers won thanks to a great running game and great defense. So yes, the game yesterday felt like a championship game.
Now I know that the Panthers committed a lot of bad penalties in the game yesterday, but it should also be clearly mentioned that the Carolina Panthers were absolutely cheated by these replacement refs. I get it, flights were canceled and delayed, but with that said, having replacement refs who, quite honestly, I have no idea about the NFL rules and what is foul and what is not. In my seven years of broadcasting high school football on the radio, I can definitely say without a doubt that high school refs do a much better job officiating the game than these replacement refs.
And finally, I know it's two weeks away, but with the huge Monday night road game in Tampa, are the Panthers planning a viewing party so we can all watch and cheer on the Panthers in this huge game against the Bucs? — Shaked, Charlotte
Nothing to report on viewing parties, but I admire your commitment to the communal experience, and the power of being together.
And yes, the officials are not popular around here, and there will be much more on that throughout this bag (I actually underestimated how much; some of these might have to get answered in bulk).
But to lock in on the first part, it was a big game, for a lot of reasons. Hubbard being the one to share that message pregame, and then deliver it the way he did, was how you want your leaders to respond.
One game can't always be a referendum on an entire season, but it was important, obviously. All the division games are going to be. But getting back in the win column, and taking that division lead, and doing it in the traditional Panthers fashion was something they needed to see.
That's why Hubbard emphasized it early, and delivered throughout the day.
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Can these Refs be the victims of a self-fulfilling prophecy? I understand the false starts and neutral zone infractions, but my goodness. Or, maybe we should just take the win and lack of serious injury news. Keep Pounding? — Jonathan, Whittier, NC
Yeah, man, go with that.
Reputations are tricky things, because once you've got a bad one, people tend to behave toward you with it in mind. And no matter what anyone says, officials are human beings, with eyes and ears like the rest of us. They know when they're playing a team that has a rap for playing on the edge.
Obviously there are categories the Panthers would prefer to lead the league in than penalties, and it's not something they're celebrating. But they're also 3-2 when they commit nine or more, and 1-3 when they commit eight or fewer. (And both times they've set franchise records, in Philadelphia and New Orleans, they won. Correlation and causation aren't the same things; that's a happy accident.)
Getting Jaelan Phillips and Damien Lewis back on the field made an instant and obvious difference, as they saw throughout the day. And with three other guys in their practice window to return, Jaycee Horn getting closer, and potentially getting Mike Jacksonand Will Lee III back, they're trending in the right direction.
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A very gritty (and stressful) win for the Panthers this week; the run game looked good, the defense looked great, but the pass game seemed to be having a fair amount of struggles. Although we didn't throw any interceptions and the pass protection continues to look at least a little bit better, I thought there were several uncharacteristically awkward pass plays where the quarterback and receiver weren't on the same page (especially with Jalen Coker) or Bryce Young looked to be holding the ball too long while nothing developed downfield. Was this just the result of the Saints playing good defense, or have the Panthers had to restrict/alter some of the playbook based on the offensive line's performance?
P.S. I saw in the Inside The Numbers that Ryan Fitzgerald broke the record for the longest walk-off field goal in team history at 54 yards. Didn't Graham Gano kick a 63-yard walk-off field goal for us against the Giants in 2018? Or is there some reason why his isn't considered a walk-off? I thought it happened as time expired. — Grant, Columbus, OH
There were a few moments Sunday when Canales tiptoed right up to the line of a few classic John Fox-isms, without quoting them verbatim.
When he said a sack wasn't always a bad play, it made me flash back to "a punt is not a bad play," and in reference to the Saints defense, he was right up on the border of "the other team practices too."
Opponents get a choice in how they want to play you, and the Saints were more willing to let them run (and it didn't help that a starting linebacker left with an injury). And their secondary has some talented players. Each week is going to be its own entity.
And yes, the Gano kick was certainly legendary. But technically, it wasn't a walk-off, since there was a play after it. After belting that 63-yarder against the Giants, he had to turn around and kick off, which was anticlimactic.
But thanks for having a keen eye and an excellent memory, and as always, Thanks For Reading Panthers Dot Com.
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So the season-long roller coaster ride continues. If I only liked roller coasters. Big win and all is good again, at least until next week. As long as we can say the Panthers are still in first and injured players continue to return, the outlook in the division looks promising.
Since last week was the officiating nightmare, does the NFL or anyone post any official stats/grades on how each official/crew does each game?
Do the Panthers review/take stock of what the assigned crew's tendencies are for the next game? Ex: do they seem to call more penalties for holding, do they let defenders play more physically, etc.? Keep Pounding — Tom, Trent Woods, NC
Yes, the league office definitely grades their own guys, and individual officials and crews can get dinged if they grade out poorly. They don't post those grades publicly, but occasionally you'll just see guys disappear, and you can connect the dots.
And also yes, the Panthers absolutely scout the crew they're supposed to get each week, and track their tendencies. Game management coordinator George Li (show below celebrating a win last season) handles that and presents to the team weekly on what to expect.
That meeting happens on Saturday mornings, and Li will walk them through statistical tendencies, show examples of particular emphases of particular crews, and those types of things.
Of course, the league changed officiating crews because of last weekend's travel unpleasantness, but the point stands. They scout the refs just like they do opponents.
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Darin, I have been a huge fan of yours and always look forward to and appreciate your perspective and analysis of the week's game.
Every week we hear Dave Canales say, "We have to follow through, execute, and focus on the fundamentals." Penalties have continued to stack up game after game. Unfortunately, we had 17 penalties for 152 yards, another franchise record. Dave Canales continues to say in post-game comments, "There are things we need to clean up and fix; penalties are unacceptable."
The great late John Massey used to say every 100 yards of penalties equals seven points on the opponents' scoreboard. Darin, what changes and coaching need to take place in order to cut down on these penalties? Thank you kindly. — Jeffery, Surfside Beach, SC
I understand being aggressive and getting penalties. I don't understand penalties that are not aggressive. Dead ball penalties, offside, neutral zone, illegal procedure, etc. I also understand that the referees have been calling penalties where there was minimal offense by the Panthers and letting the other team go with what should be a flagrant penalty. (Ie. Devin Lloyd being called for a dead-ball foul and no penalty when TMac was lying on the ground out of bounds and the Saint came over and knocked the ball in his face). But the Panthers should know that, too. Therefore, they should be very careful with their actions. They can't continue with 152 yards of penalties and expect to win games. I love the players they have brought in, and now that they are able to start bringing back some of the key pieces to the team, I think they're in a perfect position for a positive run into the postseason and deeper into the playoffs. — Marc, Indian Land, SC
We finally got a win. I know the dome is a hard place to play in, but it just doesn't feel like a win to me. I want to be positive, and there are plenty of things to be positive about.
What a performance by the defense! I could say that they didn't play a good offense, but you can only play what is in front of you. So great to have Phillips back, I know his stats doesn't always show the performance he put in, but it certainly did today. Hats off to coach Todd Wash. Chuba, you are the man. The more work he gets, the better he gets.
But I have to talk about the penalties. I feel there were several that were just bad officiating, including the horse collar, as I thought QB was in the tackle box, and the facemask that wasn't a facemask (in my opinion). I didn't think the Devin Lloyd penalty was anything as we see players jumping on players on the ground...like Denver on Bryce last week. Also, I didn't think Darren Waller extended his arms on the offensive PI; I thought the holding call on our center was very weak, but who's counting...lol.
But we are so undisciplined ourselves. We had so many unnecessary pre-snap penalties that we can't just blame refs. This is a coaching issue for me. I understand we said we would be aggressive on defense, but I heard on a podcast that we had around nine pre-snap penalties. If we want to win another game, coach Canales can't say we have to address this; he has to do something about it! I saw the piece last week about the calm approach, but in my view it is not working with the refs or with our team. — Ronnie, Boiling Springs, SC
Laundry day for the refs lately?
I jest, but then again I don't. Do not get me wrong, we don't ever want to be looking at the refs, and we haven't been the cleanest in our fundamentals.
But this is getting out of hand, just like the yellow flags from the referees. It's been a completely one-sided affair lately. Accentuated by watching Tetairoa McMillan lying on his back after an incredible catch clearly out of bounds and watching a DB for the Saints punch the ball out of his hands right in front of a ref who threw a phantom facemask call on us later in the game and had thrown a flag on Trevis Gipson for a slight push earlier.
If you're not going to call it fair, don't call it at all. The Saints got away with their own stuff all day, but every ticky-tack and 15-yard call seemed to go against us after an absolute mess of a showing at home in that Broncos game.
Yes, some of this is me venting, but part of me is also curious if you've seen anything like this in all your years on the Panthers beat, and do you feel that refs are aware of the narrative around a team and that adds on to it? — John, Waxhaw, NC
First of all, great win for the Panthers! We are still in first place even with all of the injuries and issues. It really makes a difference having Jaelen Phillips back in there.
My main issue/problem/gripe/question. Normally, I never want to blame the referees. I live by the old adage (since I am old) that you should never leave things in the hands of the officials. But watching the game against the Saints really led to conspiracy thoughts in my head. The broadcast really showed a few penalties against the Panthers as being phantom calls that even Mike Periera thought were reaches. That is fine if it goes both ways, but I do not think the Saints got a hold or block in the back or an unsportsmanlike penalty all day when I could even see those occurring. Are the Panthers getting extra scrutiny? I even wonder about Feleipe Franks, who seems to get flagged every game, and on replay it didn't appear as if he did anything wrong. Is he marked? I know Dave takes the high road, which I agree with, but I thought it was getting out of hand. If we didn't get that last pass interference call, then I might have needed to buy a new TV. — Steve, Clayton, NC
Yeah, I had to lump some of these together, just so we can get it all in today.
In short, here's what I think about the officiating topic:
1. It's a problem, but maybe not the biggest one in the world.
2. They take it seriously, but you can't paralyze a team by thinking about it too much.
3. Not all penalties are created equal. As Canales said, the pre-snap and post-snap have to go. The aggressive play is part of the deal, especially when you're playing reserve cornerbacks who want to play like Jaycee and Mike Jack without actually being Jaycee and Mike Jack.
4. Let's face it, some of those calls were wrong. That thing Luke Fortner did was not holding, and I've got a whole file of photos of Jaelan Phillips being held. And the Franks penalty could well be a situation where a guy is presumed guilty even when he isn't in that particular case. By the same token, the Tyrel Dodson facemask looked like one, even though it might not have been. Perception becomes reality.
5. They're aware of your frustrations; they're frustrated by it too.
6. Also, some of them, including Canales, were on a coaching staff that won a Super Bowl while leading the league in penalties (Seattle, 2013).
7. I'm definitely not the one buying Steve a new TV.
8. Can we proceed, or are we just going to talk about flags all week?
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Hey, Darin, that was a great win! I'm very thankful for any win we get. My question is: with penalties, is this something that goes hand in hand with coaching and players regarding discipline? We can't afford to have these penalties every game, or else it'll be a sad holiday season, . . . well, I still love the holidays. — Karl, Durham, NC
I should have known it was too good to be true. No getting away from penalty talk.
But speaking of holidays, Happy Life Day to all who celebrate.
In case you don't know about Life Day — and if you don't, what's wrong with you? — it's the traditional Wookiee celebration of family, joy, and harmony back on their home planet of Kashyyyk.
This is a huge deal, and many humans have tied the celebration to the debut of the Star Wars Holiday Special, which aired on Nov. 17, 1978, and was so terrible that George Lucas never allowed it to be shown again. Thank the maker that we have enough vigilantes out there in the YouTube streets to preserve it for us.
In addition to the cast of Star Wars mailing in some cameos, and a cartoon short which was the first appearance of Boba Fett, it also featured television staples of the late 1970s including Bea Arthur, Art Carney, Harvey Korman, and in a really weird turn, the lovely and talented Diahann Carroll. It's hard to imagine that being bad, but it was. And I love Star Wars, and pay Disney every month for the privilege of watching some content whenever I feel like it, but it takes a lot of egg nog to get me to watch that mess. For starters, Chewbacca's wife's name is Malla, which seems like a traditional Wookiee name, but his father is named Itchy and his son is named Lumpy. That makes no sense.
Nevertheless, Life Day it remains, so put on your red robes, grab your glowing orb and circle around the Tree of Life, and a very merry RRRRRRRRAAAWWWWWWRRRRRRGGGHHHH to you and yours.
(Editor's note: RRRRRRRRAAAWWWWWWRRRRRRGGGHHHH, in the ancient Wookiee language of Shyriiwook, translates to "Congratulations on being this week's Friend Of The Mailbag, and the appropriate honorarium will be on the way soon." Or something like that; my Shyriiwook is a little rusty.)
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If we get healthy and cut out the excess penalties, we can play with a lot of playoff-caliber teams. Is there any chance Ikem Ekwonu gets back this year? Do the Panthers plan to offer him a contract for next year? — Bob, Aurora, CO
While one of the shorter questions in this week's Bag (and it's legal to ask short questions, gang), this one contains multitudes.
It begins with an optimistic assertion, but possibly one with a basis in fact. Those are two pretty big ifs, as you may have noticed.
Time will tell whether the Panthers are prepared to make the leap from NFC South Good to good, but they're at least moving in the right direction.
Over the course of the first 10 weeks of the season, we've seen them throw it well, we've seen them run it well, and we've seen them stop the run. They haven't always done all those things at the same time in the same game, but the elements are there.
As previously mentioned, getting Phillips back was huge, and you could tell an immediate difference when he was on the field last week.
As for your Ekwonu questions, both are interesting.
His near-term health suggests it's possible he's back on the field, though nothing's certain. A torn patellar tendon is a year-long recovery for a lot of guys, and he suffered his in the January playoff game, which was bad luck (mostly for him). He's been doing more and more on the side before practice with line coach Joe Gilbert, so it's a matter of structural health and strength. But then he'd have to practice for a bit to get used to football again after 11 months without it.
As for his future? Too soon to know. It probably depends at least a little on what he looks like when he gets back. He's a good player and one they trust. But medical questions are a whole different thing, and that injury is one that creates some unpredictability.
Bears left tackle Ozy Trapilo suffered the same injury the same day, and he was activated in Week 6, but has only played 36 snaps in four games. Others take longer to recover.
The one thing I know about Ekwonu is that he's pushed to get himself back in a manner that suggests it's at least possible. He's a worker, and that's their type.
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Well, the past few weeks haven't been great, so I'm going to dig deep and ask a couple of questions that have been rattling around in my head about your October 14th Mailbag (it turns out life here at school can still get really busy even without GET BACK TO CLASS Zach around to distract me in the hallway, . . .)
First, as someone who has watched a lot of Panthers football but doesn't necessarily know a lot about football, I always appreciate good articles that help me understand what I'm seeing. Sometimes when I read an article that helps me understand a particular strength of the Panthers (say, how the RPOs were really helping our offense earlier this season), I think "gosh, I hope our next opponent isn't reading this article," after which I think about what a silly thought that was, as of course said opponent has a lot of people on staff who are paid good money to think of the same things that sports writers think about. But then you mentioned that coach Canales likes to watch tape of our opponents with the analysts' commentary for the "stories within the story," and I got to thinking: is there anyone on staff whose job it is to pay attention to national media to see what kinds of insights might be gained? Or is anyone on staff watching the game / listening to the radio live to hear what insights commentators are offering in real time?
Also: "... and you never know when a car's coming through the door to land on the dog anyway." I actually Googled this to learn more about this previously unknown to me regionalism, and I only found a link to this Mailbag. Is this a Darin original? — John, Charlotte
I don't know if anyone has said it like that before, but the Mailbag reference in question also included a mention of Chas Tenenbaum, the Ben Stiller character in The Royal Tenenbaums, which is one of my favorite non-Star Wars movies. Chas was traumatized by the loss of his wife in a plane crash. So he feared for the safety of his family, and used to make his kids and their dog do fire drills in the middle of the night. And not to go Spoiler Alert on you — the movie's been out 25 years, the statute of limitations is up — but later in the movie there's a scene in which the family beagle, Buckley, is hit by a car crashing through the house.
And now we drop the title card for the transition (I do love Wes Anderson movies), to get back to the other question.
Yes, Dave Canales himself will usually watch the "television copy" of a game (as opposed to All-22 coaches tape) to pick up on storylines, sights and sounds, audibles, etc. It's not really a job assigned to one person; they're all sort of following along.
And these guys live in the football world, so they consume a lot of football content. And while they're not tied to their phones (monitoring social media is a great way to not spend enough time on things that matter more), they live in the world and get alerts or texts from friends. So there's a general awareness of what's happening in their particular fishbowl.
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When did you guys add the "Listen to this article" button? I discovered it the other day and was sad to hear a robot voice instead of your voice recapping the game. Will you or Kassidy ever consider being the narrators for one article this season? Or Jake Delhomme; I like his radio voice. — Zach, Evanston, IL
Way to go, John. You said his name and now he showed up.
That's new this year, and a cool feature at the top of every story, usually within an hour of publication. You can listen in the car, or while exercising, and still enjoy all this fine, fine Panthers Dot Com content. My mom loves it, she listens to the Mailbag every week — Hi Mom! I love you, you're the best — because these things can get a little long.
But no, we will not be adding my voice to this. No one needs that much Darin Gantt voice in their life, according to every coach I've ever covered and also my wife (actually both of them, now that I think of it). I had a high school guidance counselor who once told me (lovingly, I think) that if I wanted to get into broadcasting, I should consider Alabama. Which, coincidentally, is where Kassidy is from. If you want to hear us, you can always tune in twice a week to the Happy Half Hour, wherever you find your podcast content. That's plenty.
Jake laughed and mentioned Sunday, when he was asked how to say "lagniappe," that he seldom gets asked to pronounce things correctly. So maybe not him either.
Now, dial one up while you're training for a triathlon or whatever, and then GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
Greetings, oh Sage of the Gridiron, I was looking at your responses to the many comments about the officiating in the Broncos game. I completely understand the lynch mob mentality of the Panther faithful. I was at the game and have to admit that my blood pressure got dangerously high for a slightly overweight 66-year-old. I do agree with your philosophy that the NFL is not going to say "We goofed, you win," so it is in our best interests to let it go and move forward. At least it is in the best interest of both my physical and mental health. However, I have to disagree with the notion that this game hinged on that one call. Yes, it was egregious, but no more so than the six holding calls that went ignored on crucial Bronco pass plays. Yes, I saw our edge rushers pulled by arms, grabbed by jerseys, and even headlocked once, all in front of the back judge, who seemed to have been distracted by something on his shoe, because he surely was not looking up. Anyway, that's my rant and, by the time you read this, we should have taken all these frustrations out on the Saints during what I hope to be a sound thrashing. Thanks for letting me vent and keep doing the great work all of you team writers are doing. — Robert, King, NC
Who's the sage? You are. You called your shot. And preemptively continued the officiating discussion, which we so desperately needed today.
Yes!! A GM Question. I saw, as I was scanning the transactions, that the Panthers made moves to go from $0.5M of cap space to $3.9M. This will allow them to pick up some veterans off of waiver wires. So, what exactly did we do? Fingers crossed that we get a nice present for the holiday season! — Steve, Clayton, NC
Don't get too excited. When they did a restructure on Taylor Moton's deal last week, it just moved some cap money around from one year to the next. That it happened right before the trade deadline made some people suspicious, but mostly it's just about operating budget.
As you may have noticed, the Panthers have had some injuries this year, and the guys on IR count against the cap too, so you need a little money for things other than splashy transactions. Many teams like to go into a season with around $10 million in wiggle room under the cap for injuries, but with eight weeks left in the season, the Panthers were right up against it.
Resilient win this week, overcoming a ton of penalty errors (some were bad calls in my opinion). Once again, I'm very thankful Hubbard is on our team, and I appreciate the way he seems to go about his business. Phillips, Lloyd, Derrick Brown, and Lee Hunter all seemed to be thriving in this new "attack" front the announcers kept mentioning. I have two questions this week, one about the offense and the other defense. Smith-Wade played well against Denver and Thornton had some ups and downs. The injuries are the biggest part of the opportunities, but are those guys getting more opportunities because of the DC change? I guess the same could be said for Wheatley.
Offensively, things have slowed down. Bryce seems a little more impatient back there and rightfully so with all the hits he has taken this year. Do you think the offense has slowed because teams now have more tape on what Idzik wants to do or because the O-line issues have begun to erode Bryce's comfort in the pocket? I ask because he has been pressured all season, but the big plays still came in the first few weeks of the season. — Dustin, Albemarle, NC
This system certainly plays to some guys' strengths more than others. Wheatley is going to be a player here, considering how far he's come in a short time. Hunter also has a chance to be really impactful, considering this was what he mostly did in college. But Phillips, Lloyd, and Brown could play in any system and be good because they're good at football. The offense has ebbs and flows; if the passing game isn't sparking, it might be because the run game is.
And I appreciate Dustin bringing it home this week without spending too much time on the refs. This is, after all, a football Mailbag, hashtag self-awareness.