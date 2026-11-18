CHARLOTTE — For the first time in eight years, the Panthers (4-5) will welcome the Baltimore Ravens (4-6) to Charlotte when Carolina takes on Baltimore in Week 11.
The Ravens have undergone a major shift in the past two weeks, utilizing the trade deadline to address a major concern on a playoff-hopeful team. But the moves didn't lead to a win Monday night, as Baltimore fell 23-20 to the previously winless Chargers. It was the Ravens' fifth straight loss. The Panthers took possession of first place in the NFC South with a 20-17 win over the Saints.
The Panthers are 4-3 all-time against the Ravens. Carolina is 3-1 at home and 1-2 on the road at Baltimore. The last time these two teams met was in 2022, when the Panthers lost 13-3 in Baltimore. The last game in Bank of America Stadium was a 36-21 Panthers win in 2018.
Get to know the 2026 Baltimore Ravens ahead of Week 11.
Major changes at quarterback
The Ravens used their mini-bye week to make a major move at quarterback. Starting QB Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury in Week 8, and the team said in a statement that the recovery timeline could be anywhere from 6 to 10 weeks. That will keep him out of this Sunday's game against the Panthers, obviously, and could keep him sidelined the rest of the regular season.
Proven backup Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, who has started 19 games over his six-year career with the Ravens in Jackson's stead, including three this year, stepped in for Jackson to finish that Week 8 game…only to suffer a season-ending toe injury.
Baltimore turned to rookie UDFA Joe Fagnano for a quick turn to a Week 9 Thursday night game. He went 10-of-18 for 60 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.
With the trade deadline looming and 11 days to prepare for a Week 10 Monday night game, the Ravens made a move, trading for Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and started a different QB for the fourth straight game. The veteran had a crash course over Baltimore's mini-bye and was ready by kickoff. He went 33-of-49 for 340 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.
Brissett rushed the ball only twice for two yards, a major shift from the Ravens' typical offense, which depends on a running quarterback.
He'll now lead a Ravens team into Charlotte to take on the Panthers. Brissett is 3-3 against the Panthers in his career.
The King in the Queen City
Regardless of who's at quarterback, the Ravens can turn around and hand it off to one of the best running backs in the game. Derrick Henry, even as the oldest active starting RB in the league, is still clipping along at an impressive level, averaging 69.9 yards per game, which is 10th overall in the league (his 699 total yards are ninth).
He had a weird game on Monday night, though: two rushing touchdowns but just 10 yards on 10 touches, with a long of 6 yards. At the end of the first half, he had five carries for -1 yard; it was only his third career first-half game with negative yards.
Henry is now running behind a rebuilt offensive line. Baltimore traded for their second center in a little over a month (ironically, their original backup center was Corey Bullock, whom the Panthers claimed off waivers at cuts to the 53.
After trading for Cam Jurgens (Eagles) in October, the Ravens added Ryan Neuzil via trade from the Falcons just ahead of last week's trade deadline. Jurgens is listed as the starter.
Defense and Special Teams updates
The Ravens defense ranks 12th overall, holding teams to 325.4 yards per game. The scoring defense is 24th, though, allowing an average of 25.9 points per game.
The group features stalwarts, though, with veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell (one of only 19 men in NFL history to play more games than JJ Jansen) in the center of the trenches. On the back end, safety Marlon Humphrey has become an expert at punching the ball out. Since entering the league in 2017, he has 18 forced fumbles, the most by any defensive back in that span.
The Ravens have also seen a lot of turnover at their kicker spot in recent weeks. After placing Tyler Loop on injured reserve, they turned to practice squad kicker Jake Moody. He hit a 50-plus yarder in Week 9, and was then promptly signed by the Falcons off the Ravens' practice squad.
Baltimore then signed Riley Patterson to the active roster and (former Panthers camp kicker) Harrison Mevis to the practice squad. Patterson went 2-of-2 on field goals and hit both of his point-after attempts on Monday night in his first action with the Ravens.
Check out post-game photos from the Panthers 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.