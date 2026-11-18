Major changes at quarterback

The Ravens used their mini-bye week to make a major move at quarterback. Starting QB Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury in Week 8, and the team said in a statement that the recovery timeline could be anywhere from 6 to 10 weeks. That will keep him out of this Sunday's game against the Panthers, obviously, and could keep him sidelined the rest of the regular season.

Proven backup Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, who has started 19 games over his six-year career with the Ravens in Jackson's stead, including three this year, stepped in for Jackson to finish that Week 8 game…only to suffer a season-ending toe injury.

Baltimore turned to rookie UDFA Joe Fagnano for a quick turn to a Week 9 Thursday night game. He went 10-of-18 for 60 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

With the trade deadline looming and 11 days to prepare for a Week 10 Monday night game, the Ravens made a move, trading for Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and started a different QB for the fourth straight game. The veteran had a crash course over Baltimore's mini-bye and was ready by kickoff. He went 33-of-49 for 340 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

Brissett rushed the ball only twice for two yards, a major shift from the Ravens' typical offense, which depends on a running quarterback.