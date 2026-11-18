CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were missing a few more key pieces in Wednesday's practice.
In addition to linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot), who has been out for the last two weeks, the Panthers were without four other players as they began to prepare for this weekend's game against the Ravens.
Running back Chuba Hubbard had a veteran rest day, but tight ends Tommy Tremble (knee) and Darren Waller (knee) and special teamer Isaiah Simmons (knee) were also held out. Trevis Gipson (ankle) was limited.
The injury report was a projection since it was a walk-through.
Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report were listed as full participants, including cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring) who has missed the last two games.
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints.