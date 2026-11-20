CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have to list Mike Jackson as questionable on the injury report because, technically speaking, he's not on the active roster yet.
But the veteran cornerback made it clear earlier this week that he intended to play Sunday against the Ravens.
"I love that," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Friday. "I love when the players come to me and tell me they're playing. That's the way this thing should go. For us as coaches, we have to take all the information and be responsible with where they're at and look at what they look like on film, but when a guy, especially one of our veterans, one of our leaders says, 'I'm playing,' OK, show me. And he went out there and had a great week."
Jackson's return — he's been out since Week 3 — coincides with rookie Will Lee III being cleared to return after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Green Bay.
With Jaycee Horn also out since Week 3, that means the Panthers have been relying on young and untested players at cornerback, but have come through it in first place in the NFC South. During that time, Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton have been elevated from the practice squad (Wilson was signed to the 53 this week after using his three elevations), along with Chau Smith-Wade.
"We have a bunch of options and guys that we're really proud of that have stepped in," Canales said. "And so that gives us something to really talk about."
The two tight ends trending toward availability
Both Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller are officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. But the duo also participated, albeit in a limited capacity, in practice on Thursday and Friday.
"They had a great day yesterday," Canales shared Friday. "Didn't take their full load but took a good amount of reps, and really looked good, and then came back again today and made more progress."
The Panthers have managed Waller's workload his entire time here. The veteran is 34 years old, and various injuries have shortened his past three seasons. But if he plays one more game this season, he'll surpass last year's total, when he played nine games for the Dolphins.
His ability to keep himself ready and available this season has made a huge difference in the tight end unit, Canales said.
"A veteran guy who understands his body and the way that we're using him and really giving us some amazing quality downs in games," the coach explained.
"(Vice president, player health and performance) Danny Kellington has done a great job just being able to work with Darren and take in the information for how he's worked through this time. I think he played nine games last year, so we're right at that point; we're already at the amount of games he's played, and so we just all have to be working together to make sure we get him full on Sunday."
The two big pass catchers have helped carry the Panthers' passing game this season. Waller is third on the team with 25 receptions for 323 yards and four touchdowns (leading all Panthers pass-catchers). Tremble is fifth in yardage with 227 yards, on 25 receptions and three touchdowns.
Having both on the field can change the complexion of the Panthers' offense. Their progression this week, despite knee injuries for both, has the coach feeling good about their availability.
"So, I'm very hopeful that those guys will be available for us," said Canales.
Brooks status will require some juggling
Another guy eligible to be activated is running back Jonathon Brooks. He has been on injured reserve since Week 2 with a groin injury but has been a full participant in practice all week.
"He's done a great job working back to make himself available, and as he continues to attack it, he had some really aggressive runs this week," said Canales.
Brooks's ability is less in question than the roster math required to get him into a crowded running back room. There are currently four active RBs on the roster, without having Brooks activated. They are Chuba Hubbard, Trevor Etienne, AJ Dillon, and Anthony Tyus III.
Hubbard is the unquestioned starter and will receive the bulk of the work. Etienne and Tyus are both huge special teams contributors and the starters on punt and kickoff return, respectively.
"So (general manager) Dan (Morgan) and I have to have those conversations is — how do we get Jonathan up for game day when we know we're giving the ball to Chuba," posed Canales. "Trevor does so much for us in the return game. Tre Tyus is playing on three phases in special teams, and I wouldn't be mad about giving Tre the ball in different situations if it came up to it.
"So, JB is aware of that. He's aware of what's in front of him to compete for, and he's got his head down working hard and just waiting on his number to be called."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.