Brooks status will require some juggling

Another guy eligible to be activated is running back Jonathon Brooks. He has been on injured reserve since Week 2 with a groin injury but has been a full participant in practice all week.

"He's done a great job working back to make himself available, and as he continues to attack it, he had some really aggressive runs this week," said Canales.

Brooks's ability is less in question than the roster math required to get him into a crowded running back room. There are currently four active RBs on the roster, without having Brooks activated. They are Chuba Hubbard, Trevor Etienne, AJ Dillon, and Anthony Tyus III.

Hubbard is the unquestioned starter and will receive the bulk of the work. Etienne and Tyus are both huge special teams contributors and the starters on punt and kickoff return, respectively.

"So (general manager) Dan (Morgan) and I have to have those conversations is — how do we get Jonathan up for game day when we know we're giving the ball to Chuba," posed Canales. "Trevor does so much for us in the return game. Tre Tyus is playing on three phases in special teams, and I wouldn't be mad about giving Tre the ball in different situations if it came up to it.