Since his 14-catch, 192-yard explosion against the Lions (which included two touchdowns and an NFC offensive player of the week award), he's been unusually quiet.

Over the last four games, he's totaled just 17 catches for 189 yards and one score, and the start of that skid coincided with the three-game losing streak the Panthers endured before last week's run-first effort in New Orleans.

The Panthers have had other parts of the game compensate at times. Last week it was Chuba Hubbard, and prior to that the tight ends had big days, but they know they need to get McMillan and Jalen Coker involved in the way they were the first month of the season.

Quarterback Bryce Young, who is nearly as understated as McMillan if anyone can approach that, said the attention is natural.

"Every defense comes in, and every defense is doing their own thing," Young said. "Obviously, he garners a ton of attention, just being the special player that he is, so everyone, of course, has a game plan wrinkle for him. But everything changes. That's part of the league.