CHARLOTTE — Not every member of the exclusive fraternity of lead receivers in the NFL is as casual about it as Tetairoa McMillan is.
Of course, not everyone makes incredible catches as casually as he does, either — with a daily progression of "Did you see that?" plays.
But while others have been known to pitch a fit, pout, or lash out, the Panthers' second-year wideout is looking at his recent slump and how opponents are game-planning him as something other than a reason to be angry.
After acknowledging that he was seeing different looks on a weekly basis, he mostly shrugged.
"It's honestly been fun," he said, with his normal relaxed vibe. "Obviously, just seeing a bunch of different things and just seeing the things that teams do to take a person out of the game, it's actually been interesting."
That's not a normal wide receiver answer; you can usually hear a receiver who's not getting the ball from outer space. But again, that's just McMillan.
"I mean, obviously at first it's frustrating," he conceded. "But, just week to week, just getting something different, one week I'll get clouded, another week I'll get Cover 4 and the safety pushing to the numbers, one week I'll have a person following me.
"So, just seeing those different types of coverage, it's definitely fun."
While he might be leaning into the education of it all and enjoying that process, the production clearly hasn't been there.
Since his 14-catch, 192-yard explosion against the Lions (which included two touchdowns and an NFC offensive player of the week award), he's been unusually quiet.
Over the last four games, he's totaled just 17 catches for 189 yards and one score, and the start of that skid coincided with the three-game losing streak the Panthers endured before last week's run-first effort in New Orleans.
The Panthers have had other parts of the game compensate at times. Last week it was Chuba Hubbard, and prior to that the tight ends had big days, but they know they need to get McMillan and Jalen Coker involved in the way they were the first month of the season.
Quarterback Bryce Young, who is nearly as understated as McMillan if anyone can approach that, said the attention is natural.
"Every defense comes in, and every defense is doing their own thing," Young said. "Obviously, he garners a ton of attention, just being the special player that he is, so everyone, of course, has a game plan wrinkle for him. But everything changes. That's part of the league.
"I think it's just for us; we want to do whatever it takes to win. Obviously, when you have special guys on the outside like TMac, like Jalen, you never take that for granted. So myself, I look in the mirror. Obviously I want to make sure that we do a better job of them being able to have opportunities, me helping them out, getting them the ball, just like I want to do that with everyone. I want to make sure that everyone's getting involved; that's always ideal, that everyone can go out there and have their best game, but of course, at the end of the day, whatever it takes to win is always what we want to do. So that's, that's always going to be our approach."
Adding to that importance this week is the absence of Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble in practice Wednesday, so they need to find the production somewhere (those two combined for 12 catches for 114 yards and two scores against the Broncos).
"This is part of an all-hands-on-deck; we're all working towards this thing," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. "It's Brad (Idzik), and Rob (Moore) and Will (Harriger), working with the guys with Jalen and TMac and Bryce, to just get that rhythm back. They're making plays still, but it could be better.
"I know that there's better football out there for us."
McMillan laughed and said he was used to this kind of treatment in college, but during his final year at Arizona, he only had one game with fewer than five catches, and he hasn't hit that mark in either of the last two.
"So I'm definitely familiar with this kind of stuff," he said. "I guess you can say that it's a sign of respect, but also, they're forcing other people on this offense to beat them, and you know that just gives a bunch of opportunities to different guys."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.