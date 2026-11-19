CHARLOTTE — The Panthers, intentionally or not, have built an imposing wide receiver corps full of big-bodied, long pass-catchers. No guy is under six feet, and it's led by Tetairoa McMillan at 6-4 and Jalen Coker at 6-3.
It can be an overwhelming wave coming at you downfield, especially in the first half of the season. Defenses adjusted as the season wore on, so the Panthers' offense did too, turning to tight ends and Chuba Hubbard to take over games instead.
But at the center of this offense has and will continue to be McMillan and Coker. So if defenses press them at the line, the Panthers know adjustments will have to be made.
It's a sign of respect in a way, as offensive coordinator Brad Idzik explained, but also a challenge for the Panthers to overcome.
"You get a lot of press coverage when you have a big wideout that's a threat down the field; you want to stop them early. You don't want them to gain momentum," said Idzik this week.
"I'm sure Todd Wash is worried about Derrick Henry gaining momentum through the line of scrimmage. You want to stop that right away. It's no different than Darren Waller, Jalen Coker, or TMac rolling downfield. Teams don't want to see that because that's difficult on a defensive back when you're 15 yards downfield, and they're carrying a head of steam at their size.
"So, yes, you're going to have to deal with some press at the line of scrimmage."
The receivers coach is Rob Moore, who spent 10 years in the NFL as a 6-3, big-bodied receiver., who had 9,368 career receiving yards. He spent years learning how to combat the exact coverage his two young receivers are now seeing. It's the kind of institutional knowledge that can pay dividends for McMillan, Coker, and the Panthers.
"Rob Moore was a great big receiver in his own right when he played. So he's got all those cool tools that he gives these guys of how to defeat press, attack leverage, attack edges," shared Idzik.
"He gave a great presentation on Wednesday to the whole team. He really focused on defeating press and defeating leverages that defensive backs are giving you. So he's got the tools, but then also, within the confines of an offense, there's different ways that we can move the guys around, stack them, put different personnel out there."
Even while the receiver duo has seen fewer receptions and less yards in recent weeks, they've managed to impact the game. From McMillan blocking downfield on Hubbard's two big runs against the Saints, to Coker drawing a game-sealing defensive pass-interference call to set up a game-winning field goal, the two are setting up the rest of the offense.
They also demand attention simply by being on the field. And that, as Idzik explained, is the biggest help for the Panthers offense right now.
"I think a lot of the time, people focus on the personnel that's being put out there as, 'Hey, we're trying to feature this group, or we're trying to feature these individuals and route schemes,' but it's also a way to limit coverages or consolidate types of looks that you'll get from defensive backs in coverage," said Idzik.
"So, it's different ways that you can put Jalen and TMac out there, whether it's 13, 20, 22, or 12 personnel with two tight ends or 3 tight ends, or 3 wideouts, to give them access and give different looks to the defense where you might be able to shake them free just a little bit more so they're not always dealing with the press."
Ultimate respect for Derrick Henry
Todd Wash has seen a lot of Derrick Henry in his day; maybe more than he wants. The longtime defensive line coach and coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-2020), Wash faced Henry, then with the Titans, twice a year from 2016 to 2020. That was enough to keep any defensive coach up at night.
"Well, anytime Derrick Henry steps on the field, you're concerned," Wash acknowledged, shaking his head as he thought back to those former matchups. "As a coach, we used to play him twice a year, and he was a d—- thorn in our side."
Henry, at 32, is the oldest active starting running back in the league, surpassing most of his running back counterparts who don't play past the age of 30. And technically, his numbers aren't bowling through the league as they usually do. He's scored 10 touchdowns and is averaging 69.9 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the league (his 699 total yards rank ninth).
But he's also averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry, and was held to 10 yards on 10 carries in the Ravens' Monday night loss to the Chargers.
Wash isn't letting himself get swayed by those numbers, though. Because this is still Derrick Henry at the end of the day, and a single crease allowed can cause a world of damage.
"It's a situation for us; we obviously got to try to get his feet stopped as quickly as we possibly can," Wash explained.
"But that's a tough, tough job to do. Regardless of what the production is, up until this point this year, whatever it may be, there is ultimate respect in our room for him, and there has been for many years."
The Panthers only had three missed tackles by their count in the Week 10 win. It was a product of good technique, good scouting reports, and a great commitment to get all 11 to the ball, as coach Dave Canales explained on Monday.
Now they have to do it again against one of the league's most bruising backs.
"He's a big physical runner," praised Wash. "They do a good job by trying to make the corners come in and tackle him. You got to have a tackling plan. Obviously, you see some of his runs on ESPN with that stiff arm he has. So, you got to have a tackling plan, and you have to understand all 11 on our field have to be able to tackle to stop him.
"So, it's got to be a focal point of ours; it is to try to stop the run game the best that we can. And, if we can do that, it gives us a chance."
Ryan Fitzgerald's process engenders confidence
Panthers head coach Dave Canales said he was confident in Ryan Fitzgerald anyway, but that only grew last Sunday when he saw the second-year kicker walking onto the field for a game-winning 54-yarder before he even called for it.
And all that is true and valid. But as special teams coordinator Tracy Smith explained Thursday, that's part of Fitzgerald's process anyway.
"If you're watching, it doesn't show up on the television, but when you're at the stadium, he always does that; a lot of kickers do," Smith explained. "You can see it as a sign of confidence, which I can say it is. Also, they want to get out there as early as possible, so it's not a big deal for them to kind of take three steps and go back.
"But yeah, you approach the field on fourth down when you could be going, for sure. So, sometimes head coaches see that as an opportunity to peek over and get a feel for the guy, but they're definitely going so that they can have as much time on the field getting ready as possible."
Because they trust Fitzgerald, that confidence is also organic. Even though he missed a 48-yarder earlier in the day, he bounced right back and hit a 55-yarder prior to the walk-off for his fifth game-winning field goal (first this year). He's 15-of-17 on field goals this year, including a clean 5-of-5 from 50 or beyond.
"He would have been the same way if he made his first two and missed the last one," Smith said with a shrug of the low-key Fitzgerald. "He's kind of the same every kick. We approach him all the same. So that's been one of the best parts about his early career development is that he's unflappable in that way. So you get him the game-winner; it didn't feel different running onto the field as it does the opening extra point or the first kickoff or the last kickoff or all that stuff.
"After he had his early miss, we looked at the picture, we talked about how he felt on that one, and then just kept going the same as we do in practice. So, really proud of him. Happy that he got the results he got, but his process is kind of locked."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.