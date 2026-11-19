Ultimate respect for Derrick Henry

Todd Wash has seen a lot of Derrick Henry in his day; maybe more than he wants. The longtime defensive line coach and coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-2020), Wash faced Henry, then with the Titans, twice a year from 2016 to 2020. That was enough to keep any defensive coach up at night.

"Well, anytime Derrick Henry steps on the field, you're concerned," Wash acknowledged, shaking his head as he thought back to those former matchups. "As a coach, we used to play him twice a year, and he was a d—- thorn in our side."

Henry, at 32, is the oldest active starting running back in the league, surpassing most of his running back counterparts who don't play past the age of 30. And technically, his numbers aren't bowling through the league as they usually do. He's scored 10 touchdowns and is averaging 69.9 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the league (his 699 total yards rank ninth).

But he's also averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry, and was held to 10 yards on 10 carries in the Ravens' Monday night loss to the Chargers.

Wash isn't letting himself get swayed by those numbers, though. Because this is still Derrick Henry at the end of the day, and a single crease allowed can cause a world of damage.

"It's a situation for us; we obviously got to try to get his feet stopped as quickly as we possibly can," Wash explained.

"But that's a tough, tough job to do. Regardless of what the production is, up until this point this year, whatever it may be, there is ultimate respect in our room for him, and there has been for many years."

The Panthers only had three missed tackles by their count in the Week 10 win. It was a product of good technique, good scouting reports, and a great commitment to get all 11 to the ball, as coach Dave Canales explained on Monday.

Now they have to do it again against one of the league's most bruising backs.

"He's a big physical runner," praised Wash. "They do a good job by trying to make the corners come in and tackle him. You got to have a tackling plan. Obviously, you see some of his runs on ESPN with that stiff arm he has. So, you got to have a tackling plan, and you have to understand all 11 on our field have to be able to tackle to stop him.