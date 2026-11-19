CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back a player they didn't want to lose in the first place.

The team signed offensive tackle Albert Reese to the practice squad on Thursday after he cleared waivers Wednesday.

An undrafted rookie from Mississippi State, he made the 53-man roster out of camp as a developmental tackle prospect. After Taylor Moton came back from blood clots in October and the Panthers were deep at the position, he was waived.

The Cardinals claimed him, and he spent a month there before they waived him Tuesday. He was inactive for three games, and dressed last week but did not play. Coincidentally, the Cardinals cut him to make room for defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte, who was in camp here with Reese and spent last year on the Panthers' practice squad.