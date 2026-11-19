CHARLOTTE — Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette used the words "frustrated" a couple of times during a brief interview, and that applied to the role he found last week in his first game back, and the timing of the injury that kept him off the field for six weeks.
Legette suffered a knee injury in Week 2 in Atlanta after a 55-yard reception — which was the kind of thing they hoped to see with I'm running alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.
But he said that problem turned out to be worse than he initially realized, and the timing hurt as well.
"It was real frustrating because my body wasn't sore or anything," Legette said Thursday. "I felt like things were going in the right direction, and then that happens, you can't question it."
Of course, when he was back in uniform last week, he only got two offensive snaps, as they continued to use John Metchie III and Brycen Tremayne as they did in his absence.
So when someone asked how it felt to be back, he replied: "I mean, I ain't really did much, but I mean it's good to be out there with the guys."
Panthers head coach Dave Canales said it was part of the "transition" of getting Legette back, and that would not be the case moving forward. They want to take advantage of his deep speed (he ran a 4.39 40 at the combine), to help open things up underneath for McMillan and Coker.
"I want to see Xavier out there more," Canales said. "I want to see him being able to help us in a bunch of different ways. However, he can help his football team. To just get himself back into football and practice is one thing, and we try to push it.
"Getting into the games is a different deal, and so that's something that we've discussed going into this week, and he's motivated. He's excited to attack it the right way, and I know he certainly would be up here and say I want to play more and I want to have an impact and so we've got to figure that part out."
Canales is right, he does want to be out there more, but when asked about his role, he said a few versions of: "I'll leave that for the coaches."
"Just hungry and eager to get back on the field, just trying to attack every day, you know what I'm saying?" Legette said. "I love the game. I want to be out there and play and be able to come back, really and truly."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.