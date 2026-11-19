Panthers head coach Dave Canales said it was part of the "transition" of getting Legette back, and that would not be the case moving forward. They want to take advantage of his deep speed (he ran a 4.39 40 at the combine), to help open things up underneath for McMillan and Coker.

"I want to see Xavier out there more," Canales said. "I want to see him being able to help us in a bunch of different ways. However, he can help his football team. To just get himself back into football and practice is one thing, and we try to push it.