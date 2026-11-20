CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will be without linebacker Bobby Okereke for the third straight week.
The veteran linebacker (foot) was ruled out for this week's game with the Ravens, along with special teams player Isaiah Simmons (knee).
Otherwise, the Panthers have a lot of players with questionable designations, including tight ends Darren Waller (knee) and Tommy Tremble (knee).
Also listed as questionable are the three players still in their practice windows to return from IR, including Brady Christensen (hamstring), Mike Jackson (groin), and Jonathon Brooks (groin).
Otherwise, the rest of the players on the report have no injury designation, meaning they're good to go. That includes cornerback Will Lee III (hamstring), who has missed the last two games.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.