CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got some of their regular cornerbacks back this week, which left them with a choice to make.
Marco Wilson, who has started the last three games as a practice squad call-up and was signed to the active roster this week, was on Sunday's inactive list for the game against the Ravens.
The Panthers activated Mike Jackson from IR on Saturday, and rookie Will Lee III is back after missing the last two games with a hamstring strain.
With Wilson down, the Panthers have Chau Smith-Wade and rookie Malcolm DeWalt IV in reserve at cornerback, as they've increasingly used three-safety looks with rookie Zakee Wheatley joining Tre'von Moehrig and Nick Scott.
Other than Wilson, the Panthers deactivated six other players on Sunday: Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, emergency third quarterback Haynes King, running back AJ Dillon, linebacker Bobby Okereke, center Sam Hecht, and defensive tackle TeRah Edwards.
Tight ends Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller are good to go after being listed as questionable on the injury report Friday.
In other inactive news, Panthers Radio Network analyst Luke Kuechly (illness) has been ruled out for today's game. He'll be replaced in the booth by Jim Szoke for the call of today's game with Jake Delhomme and Anish Shroff, highlighting the luxury of veteran depth.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
QB Haynes King (emergency third quarterback)
RB AJ Dillon
CB Marco Wilson
LB Bobby Okereke
C Sam Hecht
DT TeRah Edwards
RAVENS INACTIVES
DT Nnamdi Madubuike
S Jaylinn Hawkins
CB Marlon Humphrey
WR Elijah Sarratt
RB Adam Randall
G Emery Jones Jr.
QB Kedon Slovis (emergency third quarterback)
View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.