"He could flat spin it, and he throws his wide receivers open," continued Wash. "He's accurate. He showed really good mobility on Monday night, which is obviously a concern of ours. We got to be able to keep him in the pocket because he can hurt you with his legs. I think he wants to stay in the pocket and sling it to those weapons that he has.

"He's a veteran. He's seen everything. And we got to do a good job of disguising some of the things to not be able to get to his first read immediately, and then try to count on our pass rush to get there after that."

That pass rush got an influx of fire this past week when Jaelan Phillips returned to the field after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury. In addition to Carolina being 4-2 when Phillips is on the field, the defense notched 15.0 sacks in the games Phillips was playing. The three weeks he was sidelined? The defense had 1.0 sack.

Phillips has 3.5 of those 15 sacks, but his simple presence on the field creates the huge disparity in his plus/minus number.

"When you look at Jaelen's rushes, he's got a couple of different tools that he uses, and if he doesn't win the rush early, he transitions to power, and he's affecting the quarterback who has to move. That creates opportunities for other guys," explained Canales.

"They'll slide the protection that way when they can, if we're not showing a blitz look; teams will get a guard to kind of keep your eye out there and shut off the inside gap if he does make an inside move.