CHARLOTTE — The history books will tell you King Henry, Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg — Queen of Great Britain and Ireland — and Edgar Allan Poe have no crossover, no shared historical time, no interconnected ties.
And, well, they'd be right.
But on Sunday, in their own unique ways, the three will converge when the Carolina Panthers (4-5) welcome Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens (4-6) to the Queen City. It will be the Ravens' first trip to Charlotte since 2018 and Henry's second (first since 2019).
Both teams have four wins, but the Ravens are coming off a loss — their fifth straight — and a week in which they deactivated a star defensive back as a disciplinary measure. The Panthers are coming off a division win, riding that emotional high into a trip back home.
"The guys were locked in, really just working together, talking; the communication was excellent," said coach Dave Canales on Friday. "The energy and the way that the all the units really — special teams, offense, defense, took the grass today with the purpose, I noticed that and so that was an excellent day.
"That's what I'm looking for from the guys. So, excited to come back in (Saturday), get our review and our mindset on this game, and welcome the Ravens into Bank of America Stadium."
From a running-game matchup for the ages to a specific stat neither team wants to be associated with, but that could be a huge factor, here are five things to watch as the Panthers take on the Ravens.
Can the offense get TMac and Coker involved again?
Going back to the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, Dave Canales and the Panthers have been open and transparent that their passing game will go through Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. And through the first quarter of the season, it did.
As defenses locked in on the top two targets, their receptions, then their targets started to drop. But the offense worked how it was supposed to (and in a way it hasn't had the luxury of doing so in recent years) by shifting the balance to Chuba Hubbard and the tight ends, namely Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble.
"It should work that way. Things should open up," explained Canales this week, before continuing, "but we do have opportunities out there, and that's a challenge that we have to be able to take, and be able to see that as the next thing to work on. What are they doing? How are they doing that? And what's our way to win?"
The Panthers, just to reiterate, will always create a pass game plan that highlights their two playmakers. But there has been a concerted effort this week to help McMillan and Coker break away from the press coverage that has been shifted their way in recent weeks. Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik shared on Thursday that while watching tape on how opponents have targeted the Ravens, they turned to Baltimore's division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, another passing game that features two dynamic receivers.
And with both Waller and Tremble questionable for this week, it could be an opportunity for McMillan and Coker to take over once again. Canales did say Friday he's "hopeful" both tight ends are available though.
"It's a great opportunity for those guys, if we do have to modify things," shared Canales. "They're up for the challenge. And this is a part of like an all hands on deck; we're all working towards this thing. It's Brad and (receivers coach) Rob (Moore) and (quarterbacks coach) Will (Harriger), working with the guys with Jalen and TMac and Bryce Young, to just get that rhythm back.
"They're making plays still, but it could be better. I know that there's better football out there for us."
Both guys find a lot of their success in the middle of the field, where they can out-physical defenders trying to meet them between the hash marks. As a result, that's also where Young can manipulate coverages and find success.
According to Next Gen Stats, Young has targeted in-breaking routes on 38.8 percent of his pass attempts this season, sixth highest among qualified quarterbacks. When targeting these routes, Young has averaged 9.0 yards per attempt, 12th-most among qualified quarterbacks, and has thrown six touchdowns, tied for 12th-most.
The Ravens have faced targets on in-breaking routes on 36.7 percent of opposing pass attempts this season, the ninth-highest among teams, and have allowed seven touchdowns on these targets, tied for 10th-most.
The Panthers will not face two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey this week. The cornerback was sent home and will be deactivated by the Ravens after making disparaging remarks about the city of Baltimore on a podcast earlier in the week.
Ravens coach Jesse Minter told reporters on Thursday that Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa will see more snaps in place of Humphrey.
Awuzie is a 10-year veteran who has started six games the last two seasons with the Ravens (he previously spent time with the Cowboys, Bengals, and Titans). Tampa is in his third year and made one start.
Can the Panthers dethrone the king?
Derrick Henry has been in this league a long time. He is the oldest active starting running back in the NFL at 32, and still in the Top 10 rushers league-wide with 699 total yards, averaging 69.9 yards per game, which is also 10th league-wide.
But now, the Panthers have to face an angry King Henry, coming off his worst rushing performance since a Week 15 loss in 2023. His 10 total yards on Monday marked only his 18th regular season game since 2018 with fewer than 50 rushing yards, and he's averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry.
Forever a power back, though, Henry still has 10 rushing touchdowns this season.
"Well, anytime Derrick Henry steps on the field, you're concerned," said defensive coordinator Todd Wash. "It's a situation for us, we obviously, we got to try to get his feet stopped as quick as we possibly can.
"But that's a tough, tough job to do. Regardless of what the production is, up until this point this year, whatever it may be, there is ultimate respect in our room for him, and there has been for many years."
The Panthers have seen huge swings in their run defense this year, with two games allowing 200-plus yards on the ground, and three games holding teams to less than 50 rushing yards. In the last two weeks alone, the defense has held teams to an average of 65.6 yards on the ground.
"Just got to obviously be sound in our gaps, and fly around, bring all 11 to the ball, stop him early and stop him often," said outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips of what it takes to bring down Henry. "All the things that it takes to stop skilled players, regardless.
"Obviously Derrick's a big dude, so make sure you wrap up, make sure you hit him low, all this type of thing, so, I think we got the right guys for the job."
Henry leads the league in rushing touchdowns off outside zone and is responsible for seven of the league's 41 rushing touchdowns (17.0 percent ) from outside zone this season. Henry is the only ball carrier to record multiple touchdowns from outside zone in a game this season, a feat he has achieved twice thus far, most recently in his Week 10 performance against the Chargers.
His 409 yards on outside zone carries rank third-most in the NFL, and his 11 explosive carries (10-plus yards) on such runs are tied for fourth-most.
"With a player like Derrick Henry, he can bounce it around the perimeter with speed," said Canales. "He can run downhill with power. He's got the meanest stiff arm in the game. These are all things we have to be aware of.
"We have to team tackle. We have to maintain our leverage and make sure that the guys show up, including the corners, because he does have that ability to kind of bring you in and then he hits that edge and he's moving a lot faster than you think and that stride length is something real."
The Chuba train rolls on
If anyone has benefitted from defenses locking in on McMillan and Coker, it's Chuba Hubbard. Coupled with his work ethic and return to form after injuries hampered his 2025 season, Hubbard has taken over games and is arguably a major reason the Panthers won in Week 10.
He sits just above Henry in most major rushing categories, eighth overall with 711 yards and eighth overall averaging 79 yards per game. He's done this even while touching the ball on only 39.9 percent of his snaps this season (rushing and receiving), the second-lowest rate of his career (2025: 39.6 percent).
But across his touches, Hubbard has averaged 5.0 yards per touch this season, the second most of his career (2022: 5.6). He's averaging 4.4 yards per rush.
Hubbard has forced a missed tackle on a career-high 27.6 percent of his touches, the sixth-highest rate among running backs with at least 100 touches.
"It goes beyond the game; it's also the week of work and making sure that the other guys are ready to go and making sure Chuba doesn't feel like he's got to take all the reps throughout the week," explained Canales of how they balance Hubbard wanting to get into a rhythm without overworking him.
"It's an accumulation to try to get him ready for Sunday to be able to handle the load that he's been taking on, and he also has been responsible with that and understands what that load looks like. He's just so conscientious on Mondays and Tuesdays about getting recovery and working with the training staff and strength staff to be ready to go the next week."
The Ravens are middle of the pack on run defense, holding teams to 105.9 yards per game on the ground.
While Hubbard has more than proven he can take over and win a game, he could get some reinforcements on Sunday. Running back Jonathon Brooks has practiced this week, and is eligible to be activated off of injured reserve at any time. There is no guarantee it will happen before this week's game, but Brooks is eligible. Whenever he is activated, there's always a chance, having not played since Week 2, he could be on a pitch count. He is questionable for Sunday.
Clipping the Ravens' wings
The Ravens have struggled to find consistency at quarterback this season, keeping their offense from truly getting off the ground. Lamar Jackson and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley have both suffered injuries, forcing Baltimore to make a trade for veteran Jacoby Brissett.
In his opening game with the Ravens, Brissett threw the ball 39 times. He finished 33-of-49 for 340 yards. He did not throw a touchdown and was picked off one time. He took two sacks.
Brissett isn't as much of a running threat as Jackson and Huntley were. Baltimore's offense was built on a quarterback run game around those two, and Brissett's style does change some of what they'll do.
"It's just a different style," interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash explained. "Maybe you're not going to get the predetermined quarterback run game, but he can do a lot of good things.
"I mean, I don't think anybody in this country can replace Lamar. But (Brissett) knows what he can do."
And while he may not have as many designed runs as Jackson or Huntley, he can still get out on bootlegs and scrambles to make plays happen.
"He could flat spin it, and he throws his wide receivers open," continued Wash. "He's accurate. He showed really good mobility on Monday night, which is obviously a concern of ours. We got to be able to keep him in the pocket because he can hurt you with his legs. I think he wants to stay in the pocket and sling it to those weapons that he has.
"He's a veteran. He's seen everything. And we got to do a good job of disguising some of the things to not be able to get to his first read immediately, and then try to count on our pass rush to get there after that."
That pass rush got an influx of fire this past week when Jaelan Phillips returned to the field after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury. In addition to Carolina being 4-2 when Phillips is on the field, the defense notched 15.0 sacks in the games Phillips was playing. The three weeks he was sidelined? The defense had 1.0 sack.
Phillips has 3.5 of those 15 sacks, but his simple presence on the field creates the huge disparity in his plus/minus number.
"When you look at Jaelen's rushes, he's got a couple of different tools that he uses, and if he doesn't win the rush early, he transitions to power, and he's affecting the quarterback who has to move. That creates opportunities for other guys," explained Canales.
"They'll slide the protection that way when they can, if we're not showing a blitz look; teams will get a guard to kind of keep your eye out there and shut off the inside gap if he does make an inside move.
"Well, when you do that, you get one-on-ones on the other side, so it all really fits in and generally, really starts just with the get off. He's huge, and he's got great speed, so he creates issues."
On the back end, the Panthers should have corners Mike Jackson and Will Lee III both back this week. Neither has been on the field since Carolina changed defensive coordinators, so this will be the first chance to see them in Todd Wash's system.
"Those guys that were out there, you know, Marco Wilson was hooping, you know, Corey Thornton, Chau Smith-Wade, all those guys were hooping," Lee bragged about his teammates, the corners who stepped in and played well in Lee, Jackson, and Jaycee Horn's absence. "So I feel like just adding fuel to the fire bringing me and Mike back."
Jackson seemed adamant he would be playing Sunday and Canales said he loves that attitude from his players. He added that barring a setback, Jackson should be on the field Sunday.
They'll face a passing attack that relies on Zay Flowers, 15th in the league with 76.4 yards per game, and Rashod Bateman, a valuable target at the sticks with 16 first downs.
With Mark Andrews at the front of the unit, the Ravens have used multi-tight-end sets on 43.6% of plays, the seventh-highest rate among teams. When passing from these sets, they have averaged 8.1 yards per attempt (12th-most) while having thrown for six touchdowns (tied for 10th-most).
Newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett has thrown for seven touchdowns from multi-tight-end sets, tied for sixth-most among quarterbacks. While the Panthers have allowed 5.8 yards per attempt against multi-tight-end sets (third-fewest), they have allowed six touchdowns, tied for 10th-most.
Two heavily penalized teams meet
In what has become an unfortunate storyline for both teams, this Sunday's game pits two of the NFL's most penalized teams against each other.
The Panthers are the most penalized team in the NFL with 87 penalties. The Ravens are tied for the third-most penalties, with 80 total. The Ravens' offense is the most-penalized offense in the NFL, with 50 flags.
It's been a huge focus for the Panthers all season, especially recently, after they broke the franchise record for most penalties and penalty yards in a single game (17 for 152 in Week 10).
There is one area of the penalties, though, that the Panthers are content to live with: the aggressive style on defense.
"The pre-snap penalties, we've got to clean those up. The aggressive penalties, I told them when they came over to the sideline, hell, we'll overcome those," said Wash, echoing the same message Canales delivered earlier in the week.
"I'm not going to worry about the aggressive penalties, and I told the group that on Monday. Hell, I told them that on the sideline. Let's just keep challenging them."
It's the kind of attitude and approach that tells defenders they can play free.
"I respect him for that," said Will Lee. "He trusts his guys on the outside, in the back end. He wants us to be physical, so that's a big thing with us, and now it's just like, when we can be physical, he gave us the leeway, so now it's like our job to help him out and not get those flags on the back end."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.