Waller said there can be some degree of simplification when you're playing an unfamiliar opponent, because you're drilling into recent tendencies rather than years of experience with a particular scheme or style or cast of characters.

Jansen said he could expect a lot of the same things with a John Harbaugh-coached team over the years, even though the players involved in the 2010 and 2018 games were so different. And that study began with historical tendencies.

"When you play in the division, especially if that coaching staff has been there multiple years, it would also mean that those players have been there multiple years, so you have a better feel for how they want to attack you, how they'll respond to things you do, and the body types and players," Jansen said. "That scheme presents when you play a team like Baltimore, where you play them once every four years; especially if you don't spend a lot of time playing that coordinator, you don't have a lot of information beyond what you see on film in terms of what their mindset is.