CHARLOTTE — When Robert Hunt was still with the Dolphins, he remembers game-planning for the Panthers and realizing that Derrick Brown was going to be special.
"You could tell," Hunt said.
The first time JJ Jansen played against the Patriots in 2009, he remembers the new perspective on the guys he had only seen on television.
"Tom Brady was much bigger than I thought he was the first time we went to New England; so was Randy Moss," he laughed. "Like, I remember looking on the field and going, those guys felt smaller on TV. They look enormous."
So when it comes to playing teams outside your conference, who you may see only once every four years, those differences stand in stark relief.
And for the Panthers, who haven't played the Ravens since 2022 or welcomed them here since 2018, that creates opportunities, too.
"I think seeing somebody the caliber of a Kyle Hamilton is exciting, you know?" Panthers tight end Darren Waller said of the Ravens safety he'll meet today at Bank of America Stadium. "He's a guy that's one of the rare defensive talents you'll see in the league, and to have the opportunity to have matchups with him or just play against him, it's going to require the best out of you.
"I think those are the kind of opponents that you want to play because they bring the best."
Of course, the lack of familiarity also helps make them unique. NFL teams are only guaranteed to see a team from the other conference every four years, or eight years at their home stadium. So Ravens games here are novel, creating memories like Dan Morgan's game-clinching interception in the 2002 opener, or Brian St. Pierre's 88-yard touchdown pass to David Gettis in 2010, or Cam Newton lighting up the league's top defense here in 2018.
The last time the Panthers played the Ravens, in Baltimore in 2022, Dave Canales was the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach. The Panthers' quarterback was Baker Mayfield. Only four players currently on the Panthers active roster played in that game — Brown, running back Chuba Hubbard, tight end Tommy Tremble, and Jansen (along with Jaycee Horn and Brady Christensen, currently on IR here). Current pro scout Juston Burris was inactive for that game. Otherwise,
So it is literally a whole different game when you see an unfamiliar foe.
Canales said they end up watching Chargers film to gain insight into what Ravens head coach Jesse Minter might be thinking, or tape from previous stops of Jacoby Brissett's career to get an idea of what the Ravens' latest backup quarterback to take over might do.
"And again, we have to go on the information we have most recently," Canales said. "But it definitely is something that we do, where we go back and make sure we cross our Ts, dot our Is to see what else they might try to do."
That lack of familiarity makes these kinds of games different to prepare for.
"It is a change," veteran safety Nick Scott said. "With divisional opponents, it's a little bit different because you see them so much, it becomes more of a game of 'they-think-that-we-think-that-they-think-that-we-think.' But not so much with this.
"This week, you just play your rules, your, your brand of football, and look at what they've done and how they've played teams that run your style of defense or offense and go off that."
Hunt recognized that difference in 2021 when he was with the Dolphins and played a Panthers team that wasn't in a great spot, but had some great talents on defense, including Brown.
"I feel like they're built differently, right?" Hunt said of cross-conference games. "I think the NFC is built more big and stout, and I feel like AFC is built more, not finesse, but a little faster, right?
"It's something kind of brand new. I mean, I just looked at Derrick and could see, like, obviously, you know, he's a great player. So I kind of watched him, studied him, and also we had a game plan, right? We know that, again, these are bigger guys, so we try to run them a little bit, get them running."
Waller said there can be some degree of simplification when you're playing an unfamiliar opponent, because you're drilling into recent tendencies rather than years of experience with a particular scheme or style or cast of characters.
Jansen said he could expect a lot of the same things with a John Harbaugh-coached team over the years, even though the players involved in the 2010 and 2018 games were so different. And that study began with historical tendencies.
"When you play in the division, especially if that coaching staff has been there multiple years, it would also mean that those players have been there multiple years, so you have a better feel for how they want to attack you, how they'll respond to things you do, and the body types and players," Jansen said. "That scheme presents when you play a team like Baltimore, where you play them once every four years; especially if you don't spend a lot of time playing that coordinator, you don't have a lot of information beyond what you see on film in terms of what their mindset is.
"So even though I mean, even if this was still a John Harbaugh team and you saw it four years ago, you can reasonably assume that things are going to be thematically similar, but because they've changed head coaches, anything that's from four years ago is gone anyway."
So when longtime Saints special teams coach Darren Rizzi went to Denver, Jansen knew he'd see familiar looks in new uniforms.
"So when we played Denver, I was very comfortable with who Darren Rizzi is," the elder long snapper said. "And because I'd seen so many years of him playing, I could figure out by body type, number, and position how Darren wanted to use those guys, even though those were new players.
"In this particular case, it's a coordinator we're less familiar with, it's a head coach that we're less familiar with, and it's a team that we haven't seen those players all on the same field. We may have played individual guys at different times, but we don't know how that package is all put together. That makes it a lot more reliant on what you see on tape, which is usually only a percentage of the things that they do. And so there is some guessing that's involved."
"I think fans think the players know the whole league. The reality is, players know the guys they're going against this week and in the adjacent weeks. So sometimes it feels like players know everything about certain teams and nothing about a lot of other teams. It's usually who they've played and schemed against. So this is new."
View photos of Panthers matchups with the Baltimore Ravens.