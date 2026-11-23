CHARLOTTE — The key to Tell the Truth Monday is to do it after big wins the same way you do it after tough losses. It's easy to point out mistakes after a loss, because there are generally more of them.
But when they looked back on the win against the Ravens, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said they saw between 15 and 18 missed tackles, depending on who was counting.
"Defensively speaking, while it was physical, we had a bunch of missed tackles," Canales said. "We had, debatable whether it was between 15 and 18 missed tackles early on. We settled down in the second half. That really changed the course of it."
Canales said they emphasize tackling technique in practice anyway, and the Ravens have something to do with this (Derrick Henry is harder to bring down than most).
"That all has to be factored into the fact that we know who they are, we know what they're going to try to do," he said. "We need to get there with urgency."
The good news is they have guys out there creating turnovers, like cornerback Will Lee III, and guys on the other end, like Tyrel Dodson, ready to collect.
"T-Dot has been amazing for us, and he brings a lot of experience," Canales said. "He studies film. He seems to know what's happening. He's got great instincts, and the fact that he flies to the ball is what creates those opportunities.
"And good things come to those who run. That's what we say around here, and that speaks to the effort in all phases."
Injury updates on Jalen Coker, others
Canales said that wide receiver Jalen Coker was cleared through the concussion protocol after getting checked late in the game, so he's good to go.
The Panthers have a number of pending injury and activation decisions to make, but Canales had little clarity on any of those.
He said signs continue to be good on Jaycee Horn, whose window to practice hasn't been opened.
"We've been talking to Jaycee, talking to the trainers as they're bringing him through it," Canales said. "I can't give you any definitive dates or deadlines or goals that we're looking at, but we just want to make sure that Jaycee is in a great headspace to be able to go out there and let it rip. We don't want him to go out there apprehensive thinking about anything, and so as he continues to show us that, in return to play when he's working on the side and doing those things, we'll all make that decision."
The Panthers have to make a decision soon on offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who has practiced for three weeks. He'd need to either be added to the active roster or left on injured reserve for the rest of the season, while still counting as one of the eight return slots available.
"We're still talking through that," Canales said Monday. "We've got a couple of days to figure that out."
Etienne earning more playing time
It's no secret that the Panthers have gone as Chuba Hubbard has gone this season. The veteran running back has taken over games, willing his team to wins with dominating performances, including six games with over 100 yards from scrimmage. He is the unquestioned Panthers' lead back.
But as Trevor Etienne has returned from injured reserve and become more comfortable in his second year, the young back has been able to offer Hubbard a spell in game, while turning up his own production.
"We have designated series where we want Trevor to be out there and, to be able to just let him play, let him get the rhythm of what's happening and show us what he can do," Canales explained on Monday. "He popped in a couple of other times, and took some reps for Chuba in between some of the drives."
On Sunday against the Ravens, Etienne rushed six times for 29 yards and caught one pass for 7 yards.
"Trevor's showing us he wants the ball," continued Canales. "Trevor wants to be a factor, and he wants to help his team. So, we'll look for more opportunities to get him involved."
Etienne's biggest contribution to this point has been on special teams. Through six games, he's returned 11 punts for 126 yards (averaging 11.45 yards per return) and five kickoffs for 132 yards (averaging 26.4 yards per kickoff). The Panthers have also used Anthony Tyus III on kickoff returns the last few weeks; he's averaging 25.8 yards per kickoff return.
With AJ Dillon also on the roster, it makes for a crowded room with Jonathon Brooks in the wings, waiting to be activated off injured reserve. The Panthers have two more weeks (including this week) to activate Brooks.
"It makes it challenging because these guys are really helping us and, you know, we've lost some key coverage players on special teams with Thomas Incoom being out for a while, Isaiah Simmons now out, Feleipe Franks battled through some things, and Tre's been somebody that we could really count on in 3 phases," explained Canales.
"So, that gets involved with the conversation for when and how to get that done."
View photos of fans cheering on the Panthers against the Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.