Injury updates on Jalen Coker, others

Canales said that wide receiver Jalen Coker was cleared through the concussion protocol after getting checked late in the game, so he's good to go.

The Panthers have a number of pending injury and activation decisions to make, but Canales had little clarity on any of those.

He said signs continue to be good on Jaycee Horn, whose window to practice hasn't been opened.

"We've been talking to Jaycee, talking to the trainers as they're bringing him through it," Canales said. "I can't give you any definitive dates or deadlines or goals that we're looking at, but we just want to make sure that Jaycee is in a great headspace to be able to go out there and let it rip. We don't want him to go out there apprehensive thinking about anything, and so as he continues to show us that, in return to play when he's working on the side and doing those things, we'll all make that decision."

The Panthers have to make a decision soon on offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who has practiced for three weeks. He'd need to either be added to the active roster or left on injured reserve for the rest of the season, while still counting as one of the eight return slots available.