But then the quarterback shifted to his left, Coker shifted behind center, and the receiver took the direct snap. He tucked and began to run left, before flipping it back to a waiting Bryce Young. The quarterback rolled to his right, set his feet, and hit tight end Mitchell Evans deep downfield near the front-left corner of the end zone.

The Panthers have been perfecting the timing of the play for a couple of weeks now, according to Canales, and finally felt comfortable with where it was at.

"Just kind of working through the timing of it all, and the biggest part is obviously Coker getting the ball to Bryce, and making sure that exchange is right. That's the most critical part of the play," explained the coach.