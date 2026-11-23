CHARLOTTE — Anything the Ravens can do, Brad Idzik can do better; or something like that.
The Panthers were down 12-0 on Sunday early to the Baltimore Ravens, a result of a safety, a field goal, and a 52-yard Rashod Bateman touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett off a trick play that started with a direct snap to Derrick Henry, a handoff to Justice Hill, and a flip back to Brissett.
But the Panthers have had a similar play in their back pocket for a few weeks, and two possessions later, Idzik pulled it out.
Jalen Coker, who had just sprinted downfield to pull in a 35-yard completion that put the Panthers at the Ravens' 23-yard line, barely had time to catch his breath before lining up in the backfield with Young. Carolina has been flexing Coker into the backfield more and more this season, so that wasn't odd.
But then the quarterback shifted to his left, Coker shifted behind center, and the receiver took the direct snap. He tucked and began to run left, before flipping it back to a waiting Bryce Young. The quarterback rolled to his right, set his feet, and hit tight end Mitchell Evans deep downfield near the front-left corner of the end zone.
The Panthers have been perfecting the timing of the play for a couple of weeks now, according to Canales, and finally felt comfortable with where it was at.
"Just kind of working through the timing of it all, and the biggest part is obviously Coker getting the ball to Bryce, and making sure that exchange is right. That's the most critical part of the play," explained the coach.
"And then I was just so glad to see it, especially because they got us on a beautiful wildcat double pass for a touchdown earlier in the game, and it was great to just be able to flip that part of it and get one of our own."
For Evans, it felt like the same play he's been asked to run a lot: coming off the line, cutting through the middle of the field, then skirting the sideline down toward the end zone. This one just had a little more razzle-dazzle on the front end.
"I've hit that play a couple of times, and we kind of put a little bit of pizzazz on it, just the exchange of how Bryce and Coker kind of exchanged the ball and whatever. That was a new addition, but that was just honestly a typical base play that we have," said Evans.
"We just put some pizzazz, eye candy on it to have the defense like, 'Whoa, something's up.'"
It worked, freezing the linebackers long enough for Evans to break free. A corner came in at the last second, attempting to make a play, but by then Evans had broken the goal line… even if Evans himself didn't realize it at the time.
"Looking back at it now, I don't think I had to reach, but I was like, I'm scoring regardless," he laughed. "I turned, I kind of lost where I was at. And I'm like, I'm not getting stopped at the 1-yard line. I was like, I'm not getting stopped.
"Now that I saw the film of it, it's like, yeah, I was, I was already in, and then I reached. It looked cooler, but I'm going to get flamed for it in meetings this week."
At the time, the Panthers were down 12-0. That first touchdown chipped away at the deficit, and after a forced fumble on the Ravens' next possession and a muffed punt on special teams, Carolina scored again, marking two touchdowns in 5:08 of game time. But that first score was crucial to get things rolling in what became a back-and-forth game with seven lead changes.
Young couldn't help but light up when asked to recap the play after the Panthers eventual 35-33 win.
"Low key, I think that was my first time ever doing that, so it was fun," smiled the quarterback.
"All the credit goes to Brad and all the guys upstairs for the creativity, drawing something up like that, and Mitch doing a great job, having feel, catching in transition and falling into the end zone, so it was fun doing something a little different like that, and then obviously able to end it with a touchdown is always great."
Coker finished the game with four catches for 47 yards. A hard hit on his final catch meant he had to leave the game to be evaluated for a concussion, and Canales said they would have more updates on Monday.
The Panthers talked all week about wanting to highlight Coker and Tetairoa McMillan more this game, and McMillan finished with a team-high six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.
"There were some tight windows. Bryce found them and the guys made some incredible catches in traffic, getting hit, finishing those plays, and I was fired up to see that," bragged Canales of the duo. "And again, that's a tribute to the whole group working through that together. It's Bryce, it's the boys, it's Brad, just finding different ways to find voids for our guys."
And if it means lining up in the backfield to answer one trick play with their own, well, that works too.
Check out postgame photos from the Panthers' 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.