CHARLOTTE — With just over a minute and a half left, the Panthers defense took the field for what would be their final time on Sunday. Leading up to that point, they'd been on the grass for 55 plays and allowed 411 yards as Jacoby Brissett settled into his new team.
But they'd also already forced two fumbles, three punts, and had the Ravens backed up in their own territory.
Linebacker Devin Lloyd walked around the huddle, making sure every guy heard him as he delivered a directive: "It's on us. We're going to end the game here."
They listened to their captain, and five plays later, corner Will Lee III tipped an errant Brissett pass (thanks to pressure from Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen, and Tershawn Wharton), and linebacker Tyrel Dodson nabbed it off the carom for the game-sealing interception.
"Defense wins games. Rushers win games," said Phillips. "I mean, it was a great opportunity for us to close out; we knew how huge that moment was, and we just went out there and gave it our all, emptied the tank."
The tank might have been running on fumes in a back-and-forth game that featured seven lead changes. But this is somewhat par for the course for this Panthers team, and they're getting comfortable reaching down for one more play when needed.
"We haven't had those 7-0 starts to a season. It's always been the nitty-gritty grind, and I think that's where we're at right now. I think that's where we do our best," posed Derrick Brown. "I think right now it's one of those things where we got to just keep going, man, stay together, keep going.
"We didn't let the three-game losing streak break us. No noise from the outside got in this building, and we just kept working."
Carolina sacked Brissett twice (Umanmielen had 1.5, Lloyd had 0.5) and kept Derrick Henry under 100 yards (13 carries for 94 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 fumble), a huge focus this week against one of the league's best.
"One of the keys to victories for us was containing the run," said safety Tre'von Moehrig. "He was going to get his plays here and there, but I think it was just to come to punish, be aggressive, and be a thorn in the side the whole game."
They were a thorn in Henry's side and the rest of the offense, with three total turnovers on defense (and one on special teams) and a second-half adjustment that made a world of difference. But there is still a lot to clean up, namely letting the Ravens as a whole rush for 157 yards and throw for 264.
"They had way too many yards today. Takeaways and stuff is cool, but we got to stop them in the run game," preached Dodson, who finished tied for a team-high eight tackles.
He would go on to mention allowing too many yards three times, all unprompted, all in response to other questions. But he refused to gloss over something that could have proven detrimental.
"It's a great progression. It's a great step forward. Winning in this league is not easy at all, and when you get to do that and do it at a high level, taking the ball away, three or four takeaways a day, I mean, that's pretty good," said Dodson in reference to fighting back in a shootout before adding, "But we got to stop letting people run all over us."
And when asked about having a two-game lead in the division, he responded, "We got to focus on ourselves. We got a tunnel vision. We can't see other people. I mean, dude, we got 400 yards put on us today. We got to stop that. So that stops tomorrow. We got to go back and see how we can correct it. We don't see anybody else but us."
In total, it was 421 yards, the third most allowed this season. And to Dodson's point, it's likely not a sustainable strategy, because (according to StatMuse) around 80 percent of teams that score 30-plus points win. The Ravens scored 33 on Sunday. Luckily for Carolina, the Panthers scored 35.
But the halftime adjustments made a marked difference. After giving up 338 yards in the first half, the defense only allowed 83 yards total in the second half.
"Every time they took the grass, the energy was right," praised coach Dave Canales. "The guys were talking together, working through things, sticking together, excited to get back out and get another opportunity and, really, get in at halftime and just talking to each other, 'Guys, we got to show up. We got to get these guys down.'
"Let's give the Baltimore Ravens a lot of credit. Jacoby Brissett settling in with that group of skilled players; I could see that happening. I was really hoping it wasn't going to be today, and Jacoby did an excellent job distributing. Zay Flowers got going; obviously, the run game got going, and everyone could see what a good one-two punch they have with Derrick Henry and Justice Hill to be able to make some big plays.
"So we settled in, and the guys stuck together and finished on the right terms."
And in the end, the finish is what matters.
Before the defense took the field for the final time, Bryce Young led his 14th game-winning drive, a stat tied for second most in the league since he was drafted in 2023. For Brown, who's been here a long time, it never gets old.
"Hell no. The goal is to win, so I'm not going to apologize to no damn body for how we win," he laughed. "So hey, if it takes to the last second, that's what it is."
It didn't take till quite the last second; more like the final 30 seconds. But as Devin Lloyd predicted, they ended the game right there.
"We want to put the game in our hands," said Lee. "As a defense, you always want to be out there in the game with defense; that's just the thing we want to do.
"Just going out there and just executing the plan that coach has for us: just playing fast and physical, going out there and just doing our job and doing our 1/11th, is a big thing for us."
Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Ravens in Week 11.