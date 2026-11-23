"It's a great progression. It's a great step forward. Winning in this league is not easy at all, and when you get to do that and do it at a high level, taking the ball away, three or four takeaways a day, I mean, that's pretty good," said Dodson in reference to fighting back in a shootout before adding, "But we got to stop letting people run all over us."

And when asked about having a two-game lead in the division, he responded, "We got to focus on ourselves. We got a tunnel vision. We can't see other people. I mean, dude, we got 400 yards put on us today. We got to stop that. So that stops tomorrow. We got to go back and see how we can correct it. We don't see anybody else but us."

In total, it was 421 yards, the third most allowed this season. And to Dodson's point, it's likely not a sustainable strategy, because (according to StatMuse) around 80 percent of teams that score 30-plus points win. The Ravens scored 33 on Sunday. Luckily for Carolina, the Panthers scored 35.

But the halftime adjustments made a marked difference. After giving up 338 yards in the first half, the defense only allowed 83 yards total in the second half.