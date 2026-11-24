CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another big body to the practice squad Tuesday.
The team signed defensive tackle C.J. Ravenell to the practice squad.
Ravenell, 26, has spent time with the Ravens, Titans, and Giants.
He has appeared in 14 games, with one start, last season with Tennessee.
The Panthers had a spot open since cornerback Corey Thornton left their practice squad to sign with another team's active roster. He's the third player signed off their practice squad by another team this season, along with Mohamoud Diabate (Titans) and Keith Cooper (Dolphins).
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.