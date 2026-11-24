CHARLOTTE — On the bottom two shelves of a small bookcase in Princely Umanmielen's home sit stacks of books. It's a modest pile, one that he's actively growing, having recently become an avid reader. But it's one that is already having a huge impact on his mental state, his approach to every facet of the day, and eventually, his play on the field for the Carolina Panthers.
The subject matter ranges from sociology books, societal commentaries, Bible studies, and other non-fiction reads. He carries whatever his current read is at the time — the latest was "Status Anxiety" by Alain de Botton — to the locker room, to lunch, out to practice, reading a few pages whenever he has time, and always taking care to leave the book in a safe place, especially on the practice field.
It's all part of a conscious effort by the second-year player to better ride the emotions that too often drove him his rookie season, for better or for worse.
"I would say 'emotions' is kind of broad," he interrupts. "It's one emotion; it's anger. That's it, anger and frustration."
Ok, so it's all part of a conscious effort by the second-year player to better control the anger that too often drove him in his rookie season.
"I think I've been doing much better, just been trying to work breathing techniques on the sideline, self-talk, talking to myself, because anger has never fixed anything," he continued. "So just being able to tell myself that and work on some breathing techniques have definitely been beneficial for me."
There's a fine line between fiery passion and detrimental fury.
For much of Umanmielen's rookie season, and for that matter the first half of this season, he rode it, admittedly teetering too far towards the latter at times.
"It might be more adversity that I'm going through in the NFL, especially my rookie year, which is why I've been having those emotions come to the forefront on the sideline and things like that," he pondered.
While he's always been passionate, he notes he was never angry during his college years, at least not the way he was as a rookie and at the start of this year. But football at the NFL level wasn't coming as easily as it had before, and that fuse became shorter and shorter.
And every time it burned more off the wick, his temper unduly impacted his game and led to sideline bursts of emotion that he realized were negatively affecting his reputation.
"Man, I think you get in dangerous territory when you start to think of parts of your personality as an identity, because I guess that was kind of my identity at one point," he admitted. "Like, I just get angry when things are going wrong, or that's just me, but like I said, nothing good ever comes out of that, so I just have to shift my mindset and tell myself it's just an emotion; it's not my identity, so then I could be able to work around it.
"I can't remember his name, but he's one of the best tennis players of all time, if not the best, and he had a problem at the beginning of his career when he used to slam his racket and all that stuff. And then he started working on it, and as soon as he started working on it, his career started to excel from there."
So, Umanmielen followed that blueprint. He used breathing techniques before and during the game from the Panthers' sports psychologist, Dr. Joanne Perry, and drew on his growing stack of books.
He uses television timeouts to give himself a simple but effective message — "That I'm the best," he smirked — and then says it to himself again just before the snap.
And he started locking in and listening when his coach found him on the sidelines.
"The important part for Princely is, he's a very passionate and emotional guy," explained Canales, "and the important part is in the flow of it, when a play goes your way or doesn't, go to the next play and just keep your focus on the possibilities of what could happen on the very next play."
Often, even as recently as Week 9 against the Broncos, if Umanmielen comes off the field upset, it's his head coach that finds him. Usually there's a hand on one shoulder, the other over his player's heart to help lead his breathing, and a brief but pointed conversation.
It's rarely, Umanmielen shares, about football.
"I think it just speaks a lot about Canales that he has an eye on all of his players and that he cares deeper than a football level because even though we are playing football when he comes and talks to me, it's obviously about the game, but it always goes a little deeper than football," Umanmielen said.
"When you have a head coach like that, that's not just ready to give you an ass-chewing and is really just worried about your mental state and trying to calm you down or help you get into a better mental state during the game, it's definitely a plus."
During training camp, especially after Nic Scourton went down with a season-ending ACL tear, coaches made it clear to Umanmielen they would be depending on him this season. It meant accelerating his growth and learning to control the mindset he'd need to succeed. He's focused on the latter, and the former is having a noticeable impact.
Coaches often talk about the learning trajectory for pass-rushers, and how it is one of the toughest when entering the league. Umanmielen lived it, finishing with 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a rookie, and realized he couldn't rely on the same techniques he used at the college level.
"I've always been strong, but in college I was just so dominant, beating guys with speed, so I tried to bring that into the NFL, and I had some success with it. But these tackles are much better," admits the Florida and Ole Miss product. "So just, this week, last week, throughout the practice week, I think I didn't work speed at all. I was just working power the entire week during practice.
"So, I've been watching other guys rush on tape, and I see that power opens up the rest of their game for them. And knowing that I'm already pretty strong, I thought it was just best to go ahead and put that on tape."
It's already starting to pay off. With seven games to play, Umanmielen is only two tackles away from reaching all of last season's total, and he's more than doubled his sack production. For that matter, he matched his rookie sack total on Sunday alone in a win against the Ravens, with 1.5 sacks on Jacoby Brissett.
"It definitely meant something to me," he nods. "I kept that jersey, going to probably put it up somewhere; first multiple-sack game of my NFL career. So yeah, that felt good for sure."
He firmly believes he should have 2.0 sacks for Week 11, but one of them was split with Devin Lloyd. At least for now it's split, but the pass-rusher joked he wants a review (and by joked, of course, means he's absolutely serious).
"(Devin) was like, 'I hope you know that's a sack.' I was like, 'Man, get off my face,'" he laughed.
"I actually looked at the stats on the sidelines as soon as the first one happened because I felt Devin right there with me, so I wasn't surprised at all that they gave me a half on that one. But we're going to see if it might be overturned."
How does one go about overturning a stat?
"I have no clue, but I'm about to find out."
If recent weeks are any indication, Umanmielen will add more sacks this season to the point that this half of one won't sting.
It's a product of his growth on the field, but more importantly, his maturation off the field: recognizing the emotions he was letting control him instead of the other way around, and the negative impact rippling from those moments. Sunday was a start, but a good one, as Umanmielen played his most complete game with a clear mind.
"That's what I saw from him," bragged Canales. "I saw a very clear-headed young player, looking for his opportunities to go out there and help his team, all the way to the end."
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.