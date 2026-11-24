There's a fine line between fiery passion and detrimental fury.

For much of Umanmielen's rookie season, and for that matter the first half of this season, he rode it, admittedly teetering too far towards the latter at times.

"It might be more adversity that I'm going through in the NFL, especially my rookie year, which is why I've been having those emotions come to the forefront on the sideline and things like that," he pondered.

While he's always been passionate, he notes he was never angry during his college years, at least not the way he was as a rookie and at the start of this year. But football at the NFL level wasn't coming as easily as it had before, and that fuse became shorter and shorter.

And every time it burned more off the wick, his temper unduly impacted his game and led to sideline bursts of emotion that he realized were negatively affecting his reputation.