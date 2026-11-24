CHARLOTTE — Antonio Ramos had lost count by then of how many coffees he'd had.
"Probably my fifth," he questioned, holding up the one in his hand at that moment.
The Panthers' Spanish radio color analyst was in the midst of one of the longest days on the job for the Spanish-language broadcast team. Ramos, joined by Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), David Aranda (spotter), and Matt Hogan (producer), pulled only their third-ever double-header on Sunday, calling the Panthers vs. Ravens NFL game, then shifting to Charlotte FC's MLS Cup Playoff opener against Chicago.
"Oh yeah, definitely long," laughed Aranda of the day. "We started so early here."
The last time the crew pulled a double-header was October 27, 2024. The Panthers were on the road facing the Denver Broncos while Charlotte FC was on the road facing Orlando in a playoff opener. Those two games actually overlapped for 30 minutes, requiring a delicate dance that sent Moreno and Aranda to the Charlotte FC booth and left Ramos alone in the Panthers booth.
So in retrospect, this Sunday almost felt easy; or as easy as calling two sports in 12 hours can get.
"Fútbol from football. It's a short transition," laughed Ramos.
"But this is the first time that we have a Panthers home game, which is more energy and more enthusiasm, and your brain and your body are a lot more tired than doing a road game first, but yeah, it's probably the third time it happened to us, but it's a good transition."
The day began around 8:00 a.m. with a quick coffee run for the crew, the first of many, then show preparation started at 10:00 a.m. The crew went on air for Panthers Spanish Pregame show at 12:30 p.m., then called the game that kicked off at 1:00 p.m. That game ended around 4:15 p.m. on the final defensive play of the game.
After a quick break to catch their breath, grab another coffee, and stretch their legs, they returned to air for Charlotte FC's playoff opener, with Hogan transitioning to produce the English-language FC broadcast and Aranda becoming producer for the Spanish-language broadcast.
Both were exciting wins, which helped their energy levels. But the day was still far from over. After a dramatic Charlotte FC win over Chicago Fire in the final minute of stoppage time, the crew had to switch their mind back to American football to record an episode of En La Guarida con Los Panthers, the Spanish Panthers podcast.
"Jamie and Antonio, they've been doing this for so long, they know how to do it," bragged Aranda.
By the time everyone left Bank of America Stadium Sunday night, it had been a 14-hour day full of wild swings in tight games and more coffee than anyone wanted to count. But rarely does the chance come about to pull off a dramatic double-header, making every minute and caffeine jolt worth it.
"Really, really happy to be doing this," said Ramos. "It's a fun day."
View photos of fans cheering on the Panthers against the Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.