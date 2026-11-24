The last time the crew pulled a double-header was October 27, 2024. The Panthers were on the road facing the Denver Broncos while Charlotte FC was on the road facing Orlando in a playoff opener. Those two games actually overlapped for 30 minutes, requiring a delicate dance that sent Moreno and Aranda to the Charlotte FC booth and left Ramos alone in the Panthers booth.

So in retrospect, this Sunday almost felt easy; or as easy as calling two sports in 12 hours can get.

"Fútbol from football. It's a short transition," laughed Ramos.

"But this is the first time that we have a Panthers home game, which is more energy and more enthusiasm, and your brain and your body are a lot more tired than doing a road game first, but yeah, it's probably the third time it happened to us, but it's a good transition."