CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers (5-5) feel like they owe Tampa Bay one. The Buccaneers (3-7) ran roughshod over the Panthers in Week 7, en route to a 43-13 win in which Baker Mayfield completed only seven passes and Bryce Young posted his lowest output yet this season.
But now, Carolina heads to Tampa for a primetime showdown that could put the Panthers firmly in control of the NFC South race. Carolina currently holds a two-game lead in the division, and with seven games to play, a win on Monday night for a third division win could prove a difference maker.
The series is currently tied since the Panthers are 26-26 all-time against the Buccaneers. Carolina is 14-13 at home and 12-13 on the road. Carolina is 1-2 in overtime against Tampa Bay.
The Bucs have gone 1-2 with a bye week since their Week 7 matchup with the Panthers. Get to know the Bucs as we head into Monday Night Football.
Baker playing through injuries but doing well
Quarterback Baker Mayfield has never shied away from playing through dings and bruises. So it's little surprise that, despite a lingering thumb injury and a recent foot injury (suffered during the bye week), the QB pushed through and played against the Lions, going 20-of-33 for 187 yards and two touchdowns.
Mayfield missed three games earlier this season with a thumb injury before returning against the Panthers in Week 7. He wasn't asked to throw much that week (only 11 attempts), but frankly didn't have to, as the Bucs leaned on the run game (more on that below). The following week, against Atlanta, he didn't complete a single pass; again, he didn't need to, as the running backs took over.
Over the last two weeks, though, Mayfield has thrown at least 30 times in each game and is averaging 215 yards a game during that stretch. He was also asked to run against the Lions, with six rushes for 36 yards.
It's all about the running backs
While the Bucs have capable receivers in Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Tez Johnson, and rookie Ted Hurst III, the offense has relied primarily on the ground game this season. In fact, no Bucs pass-catcher has more than 300 yards (Egbuka is closest with 296). But in the running back room, Bucky Irving is closing in on a 1,000-yard season. He currently sits at 893 yards, which is fourth in the league, and his average of 89.3 yards per game is fifth.
When Irving needs a spell, the Bucs turn to Kenny Gainwell, who's produced over 50 scrimmage yards in four straight games, though most of Gainwell's scrimmage yards have come through the air on catch-and-runs.
In Week 7, the two produced 194 rushing yards combined, with Sean Tucker adding 52 yards on the ground. The Irving/Gainwell duo followed that up the next week against the Falcons (Week 8) with 310 yards between them.
Secondary shuffling
Much of the Bucs' defensive focus — and the primary reason they rank fourth overall in total defense — is the front seven absolutely shutting down opponents' rushing attack. The group has the second-best rushing defense in the league, holding teams to an average of 82.1 yards a game on the ground. For reference, that's less than Chuba Hubbard has had alone the last two weeks.
Tampa Bay's passing defense is 12th in the league, allowing an average of 220.1 yards per game through the air, but that might be more challenging for the Bucs this week. The corner group has had Zyon McCollum on one side (tied with his teammate, linebacker Alex Anzalone, for the third most interceptions this season, with four) and Jacob Parrish, the league leader in passes defensed with 14, on the other.
But Parrish left the Bucs Week 11 game with a back injury. He was replaced by Benjamin Morrison, who gave up two touchdowns, before leaving with a hamstring injury. At that point, the Bucs turned to Kevin Knowles, who was active primarily for special teams.
Both Parrish and Morrison underwent MRIs this week. Parrish returned to practice on Wednesday, but Morrison did not. Rookie Ayden Garnes is the most likely replacement. He's been active for three games this season but hasn't recorded a defensive stat. Another option, Josh Hayes, has been on injured reserve, but Tampa Bay opened his 21-day practice window last week.
Check out postgame photos from the Panthers' 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.