Baker playing through injuries but doing well

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has never shied away from playing through dings and bruises. So it's little surprise that, despite a lingering thumb injury and a recent foot injury (suffered during the bye week), the QB pushed through and played against the Lions, going 20-of-33 for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayfield missed three games earlier this season with a thumb injury before returning against the Panthers in Week 7. He wasn't asked to throw much that week (only 11 attempts), but frankly didn't have to, as the Bucs leaned on the run game (more on that below). The following week, against Atlanta, he didn't complete a single pass; again, he didn't need to, as the running backs took over.