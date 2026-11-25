CHARLOTTE — Sometimes the greatest lessons come in a loss. That doesn't make the experience any easier, and it certainly doesn't make it more palatable. But it does offer a chance for growth.
The Panthers got beat bad in Week 7, the last time they faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"That was one of those games that nothing was going our way, at all," admitted Robert Hunt on Wednesday, recapping the 43-13 loss that stands as the Panthers only divisional loss thus far. "It was a butt kicking."
But that "butt kicking" provided a lot of tape from which to work, and that's what the Panthers have done not only in the four games since (going 2-2 during that time) but in preparation for this coming Monday's game.
"Let's also give them credit for the rushes and for the design and some of the things that they did. So, we've taken those lessons in; we're growing as a unit with the style of how we're protecting and when we're choosing to take those opportunities," said coach Dave Canales.
Most of those lessons have been in the trenches, where the Bucs ran for 258 yards and held the Panthers to 88 yards on the ground.
"I think heading into this week, you know, the big message for us is be gap sound and tackle better," said defensive lineman Derrick Brown. "I think that was a lot of it coming out of the last time we played them. Gainwell and Bucky, I mean, they're still rolling."
Kenneth Gainwell, to Brown's point, has accumulated at least 50 scrimmage yards in the Bucs last four games. And Bucky Irving is fourth in the league overall with 893 yards. In the span of two weeks, against the Panthers in Week 7 and the Falcons in Week 8, the duo rushed for a combined for 504 rushing yards.
Even against the Lions on Sunday, a 31-21 loss for the Bucs, the two found success, including a handful of long runs that were called back for Tampa Bay flags. Even without those runs, the duo had 84 rushing yards and 159 scrimmage yards.
"Even last game watching the tape, they had a few runs called back, long runs, continued Brown. "So I mean just being sound, understanding that those guys can go east and west as fast as they can go north and south. I mean that's one of those things that we've got to be able to prohibit this weekend."
The Panthers made a defensive coaching change five days after that Bucs loss, and interim DC Todd Wash has put a huge emphasis on stopping the run since. Some of that is a byproduct of getting run on for more than 250 yards in Week 7. Now, with a chance to take a three-game lead in the division on the line, being able to do so against a potent rushing attack is paramount.
"We got to be better stopping the run, and I think we're trending in the right direction the last couple of weeks," said linebacker Devin Lloyd. "Maybe gave up more yards than we want to last week, but just got to correct those things and obviously be better than we were last time we played.
"You see a lot of times with (Tampa), they do a good job creating angles, with their motions, guys may be in the right fit, but they got good backs that could get slippery in the hole, cut back, find something out of nothing, so we got to just be more physical at the point of attack, and ultimately tackling, everybody's going to be really good tackling."
Freeling and Hunt starting to speak the same language
A huge area of growth in the trenches for the Panthers since that Week 7 game has been Monroe Freeling's play. Taylor Moton suffered his season-ending ankle injury against Tampa Bay, just one week after returning from blood clots.
Freeling played right tackle in Moton's place for the first four games of the season and was thrust back into the lineup during the Week 7 loss. With the understanding that this is now completely his position to own this season, the rookie has made huge strides in recent weeks.
According to Next Gen Stats, from Weeks 7-9, Freeling gave up 11 quarterback pressures. The last two weeks? He's only allowed three total. And with each game that he becomes more comfortable, Canales sees the entire offensive line improving as a result.
"It's really been a collective effort from the coaching staff to the players, looking for opportunities, how to protect when you're trying to take a shot, the play action passes where you have a little bit extra protection, chip help, those types of things, the rhythm of the pass game, the ball coming out early, and making sure in those moments that we're able to do that," explained Canales.
"And technically, a guy like Monroe, a rookie player who just continues to get better every week, those things matter."
Freeling's improved play has been due in part — and subsequently helped — the play of Hunt. The right guard had experience playing next to the veteran Moton, but when Freeling stepped in as the starter, it was Hunt who became the wily veteran. It took the two a while to find a groove, and they're still getting there, but Hunt said they're finally speaking the same language.
"It's coming, yeah, it's going good," Hunt shared Wednesday. "It's rising; we're communicating the same language now. He still makes bonehead decisions sometimes, but that comes with the job. But I love him, man. He plays his butt off. He's competitive, and he's physical, so can't ask for more than that.
"It's literally just talking, talking through everything. It's actually communicating what we see and what got us. And we try to communicate it so now we know, even this week and today in a walkthrough setting, was communicating something that happened to us in the game.
"We're communicating so we can try to be on it if it shows its head again in the next game. So, just that we take up the game of what happened always and try to be on the same page. We're just really communicating on everything."
Timing of improved offensive line depth led to Christensen decision
The Panthers didn't activate offensive lineman Brady Christensen this week. The club had until Tuesday to activate the versatile lineman off of injured reserve and to the 53-man roster before his 21-day practice window closed.
But Tuesday came and went without the transaction being made.
"A really frustrating moment I'm sure for Brady, who had done everything to get himself back healthy," acknowledged Canales.
Christensen had not played in a game since Week 8 of last season, when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The Panthers, who first drafted Christensen in 2021, signed him back as a free agent this offseason, and he played in each preseason game. But a hamstring injury at the end of training camp landed him on IR at the start of the season.
His window was opened three weeks ago, ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Broncos. At the time, the interior offensive line depth was shaky, with Damien Lewis, Corey Bullock, and Torricelli Simpkins III all working through various dings and bruises that kept them off the field at different times. By then, Moton had been lost for the season, and Freeling was back in the starting lineup.
"The constant weekly conversations (general manager) Dan (Morgan) and I had, when we look back to when we opened up his window, we were really banged up on the offensive line," explained Canales.
"It was Corey, it was Sully with an ankle, you know, D-Lew had stuff going on with his knee, and so for us it was like, here's a moment, here's an opportunity to get Brady ready because if this thing doesn't trend in the right direction, he's on the team and here we go."
Since then, all three (Lewis, Bullock, Simpkins) have worked their way back to the field, and Stone Forsythe has entrenched himself as the backup at both tackle spots. The result, unfortunately for Christensen, was fewer roster spots on the offensive line.
"I understand it's got to be really frustrating for Brady, who's done everything he could to get himself back to a position to be able to help us," continued Canales. "And fortunately for us, but unfortunately for Brady on a personal level, we're in a really good spot with that group.
"It's a healthy group; we got depth behind it, and guys have been playing roles really efficiently, and so we weren't able to do that."
View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.