Freeling's improved play has been due in part — and subsequently helped — the play of Hunt. The right guard had experience playing next to the veteran Moton, but when Freeling stepped in as the starter, it was Hunt who became the wily veteran. It took the two a while to find a groove, and they're still getting there, but Hunt said they're finally speaking the same language.

"It's coming, yeah, it's going good," Hunt shared Wednesday. "It's rising; we're communicating the same language now. He still makes bonehead decisions sometimes, but that comes with the job. But I love him, man. He plays his butt off. He's competitive, and he's physical, so can't ask for more than that.

"It's literally just talking, talking through everything. It's actually communicating what we see and what got us. And we try to communicate it so now we know, even this week and today in a walkthrough setting, was communicating something that happened to us in the game.