"There are a few minute details that have cost us, and that's really what it comes down to," said Shough. "It's frustrating for sure, but my no means is it like we feel like we're getting blown out of the water."

And while the Bears turned takeaways into 13 points, the Saints couldn't capitalize on either turnover.

Between that, special-team miscues, and failed fourth downs, the Saints weren't able to pull off the upset. It is their fifth loss this season by one score.

"Our guys battled their tails off," said coach Kellen Moore. "I thought they competed. I thought we played the right way in all three phases. Ultimately, it was an example — these games come down to a very critical, small volume of plays that have a huge impact on this thing, and we weren't able to make enough of those critical plays in this game.

"I think if our guys keep competing, keep playing the way they're battling, we can get this thing to where we all want it to go. It's just a handful of plays; that's what our guys have to learn and grow from."

New Orleans is still without offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Erik McCoy. Tight end Juwan Johnson left the game with a hamstring injury.