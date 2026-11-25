CHARLOTTE — After 11 dramatic weeks, the Carolina Panthers have a little bit of breathing room in the NFC South. With seven games still to go, and after a week in which Carolina won, two teams lost, and one had a bye, the Panthers can head into Week 12 with a two-game lead in the division.
The Buccaneers succumbed to the Lions' two-headed attack but gave us one of the best touchdown celebrations of the year in the process. The Saints had trouble stopping Jeffrey Simmons, and the Falcons reset after a late bye week.
The Panthers notched their second win in a row, a 35-33 thriller over the Baltimore Ravens that featured a dynamic rookie performance from Will Lee III, a trick play, and yet another game-winning drive from Bryce Young.
Here are the current NFC South standings after Week 11:
- Carolina Panthers: 5-5, 2-1
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-7, 2-0
- Atlanta Falcons: 3-7, 1-2
- New Orleans Saints: 3-7, 0-2
One of the losses was against a team the Panthers beat, strengthening possible tie-breaker scenarios. From viral moments to a swarming pass rush, catch up on the rest of the NFC South after Week 11.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker able to play, but Gibbs and Williams prove too much, 31-21 loss
After a week of questions surrounding Baker Mayfield's foot and thumb issue, the quarterback was able to play. The Buccaneers have stayed in games all season thanks to a potent rushing attack and a dominant run defense. At one point this season, Tampa Bay boasted the best run differential of any team in the NFL (rushing yards by the offense compared to rushing yards allowed by the defense).
It's kept them in games for much of the year, and despite being 3-7, Sunday was their first loss by more than one score.
Because on Sunday, that rushing defense had to take on Jahmyr Gibbs. He finished with 23 carries for 98 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Both of Gibbs' touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, when the defense was focused on stopping Jameson Williams, who had already scored a 57-yard touchdown on the group earlier in the day.
"You give them credit first," said coach Todd Bowles. "They did a good job doing what they do best better than we did doing what we do best. And then we shot ourselves in the foot a few times. Obviously, they're a credit to that; they've got good players over there, and they're well-coached. We've got to show up with intent to move forward, and we've got to win every ballgame."
The Bucs still did what they do best to some extent. Bucky Irving finished with 18 carries for 68 yards and a score, then celebrated with the viral moment of the year thus far, slapping the belly of defensive tackle Vita Vea (who was in on a jumbo package). Irving also had three receptions for 32 yards.
Irving has four straight games with a rushing touchdown, the longest such streak by a Buccaneer since Earnest Graham in 2007. Fellow back Kenny Gainwell has also had four straight games with 50-plus yards from scrimmage.
But on defense, the Bucs secondary lost Jacob Parrish, the NFL's leader in passes defensed going into Week 11. Parrish left the game with a back injury. His replacement, Benjamin Morrison, left shortly after with a hamstring injury. Kevin Knowles, primarily a special-teams player, had to finish the game.
Goff didn't challenge Zyon McCollum once, instead going after the replacements on the other side. Both Parrish and Morrison underwent MRIs on Monday, and more information will be shared Wednesday afternoon.
The Bucs have four division games remaining, but at 3-7, Bowles knows their chances are dwindling.
"We're past the mulligan stage of the season," said Bowles. "So we can't keep shooting ourselves in the foot."
Next game: vs. Panthers in Tampa, 8:15 p.m. EST, Monday Night Football
New Orleans Saints: Run into a Simmons-sized wood-chipper in Chicago, 21-13 loss
For teams to have a chance against the Bears this season, it's required shutting down Caleb Williams and the potent Chicago offense. In some ways, the Saints did that, picking off Williams once and recovering a fumble, plus making a crucial fourth-down stop while staging a first-half comeback.
It kept New Orleans in the game for a while as they looked to pull off the massive upset.
But the Chicago defense took over and kept Shough under pressure all day. In the end, that was the difference. The Bears sacked Shough six times, with Jeffrey Simmons recording 3.0 sacks. Shough also threw an interception and took a safety.
"There are a few minute details that have cost us, and that's really what it comes down to," said Shough. "It's frustrating for sure, but my no means is it like we feel like we're getting blown out of the water."
And while the Bears turned takeaways into 13 points, the Saints couldn't capitalize on either turnover.
Between that, special-team miscues, and failed fourth downs, the Saints weren't able to pull off the upset. It is their fifth loss this season by one score.
"Our guys battled their tails off," said coach Kellen Moore. "I thought they competed. I thought we played the right way in all three phases. Ultimately, it was an example — these games come down to a very critical, small volume of plays that have a huge impact on this thing, and we weren't able to make enough of those critical plays in this game.
"I think if our guys keep competing, keep playing the way they're battling, we can get this thing to where we all want it to go. It's just a handful of plays; that's what our guys have to learn and grow from."
New Orleans is still without offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Erik McCoy. Tight end Juwan Johnson left the game with a hamstring injury.
Next game: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. EST, Sunday 11/29
Atlanta Falcons: Small roster changes during bye week
The Falcons held a relatively quiet bye week. The club released linebacker Christian Harris and signed safety (and former Panthers draft pick) Jammie Robinson, the latter of whom has oscillated between the Falcons' active roster and practice squad most of the season.
But during a season in which the Falcons offense is in the middle of the pack in the league, averaging 327.4 yards per game, and the defense has fallen to 28th in the league, allowing an average of 358.2 yards per game, the bye week was more about pinpointing what has gone wrong in each area.
"It's very important that you pull everything apart in the bye week and look at it and get under the hood and find out areas that need our attention," coach Kevin Stefanski said.
"You do that every week, but with the amount of time you have, you can really put a fresh set of eyes on it. The truth is we have to do better in multiple areas, and the first part of that is identifying those areas."
The offense now has to contend with the punishing attack from Brian Flores and the Minnesota Vikings defense. The Falcons have four straight non-division games before ending the season with three straight.
Next game: at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. EST, Sunday 11/29
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.