CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are getting closer to bringing back one of their top special teams players.
The team opened the practice window for outside linebacker Thomas Incoom on Wednesday, as they prepared for this week's game against the Buccaneers.
Incoom, 27, led the Panthers with 16 special teams tackles in 2025, and he had three special teams tackles and a fumble recovery in five games this season.
He was placed on IR heading into Week 7 with a calf injury.
That gives him three weeks to practice, and he'd still need to be added back to the active roster to appear in a game.
Teams have eight spots a year to activate players from injured reserve, and Incoom is the seventh. That leaves one, ostensibly for cornerback Jaycee Horn. Teams can only get more spots if they make the playoffs, when they'd have the ability to bring two more back.
Carolina Panthers photographers share their favorite shots from the Panthers Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens.