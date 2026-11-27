CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got back to work on Friday and got a couple of players back on the field.
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) and tight end Mitchell Evans (Achilles) were listed as limited participants on Friday.
They were among the five players listed as not participating on Thursday, though that was a projection since there wasn't a practice.
That was the only change on the report, as Bobby Okereke (foot), Patrick Jones II (ankle), and Jackson Kuwatch (illness) were listed as out again.
Running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) was listed as a full participant in the third week of his three-week window to return from IR. So was quarterback Bryce Young (foot).
The other five players on the report were listed as limited: Darren Waller (knee), Jaelan Phillips (ankle), Tommy Tremble (knee), Feleipe Franks (wrist), and Thomas Incoom (calf), whose practice window opened this week.
Check out the TopCats in action at Bank of America Stadium for the Panthers Week 11 game against the Ravens.