The difference is, now they know what it looks like, and what it takes. As the Panthers prepare for Monday night's rematch with the Buccaneers, they have 38 players on the roster who have played in a postseason game, and 25 of them have done it here, so they understand what this time of year is supposed to feel like.

That means something, for the now and what they're building.

"I know there's a hunger for that," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. "Once they get a taste for playing a playoff game, especially at home, and to feel that feeling to know you've gotten an invite to the dance, you've gotten in the doors and, the excitement that comes with that.

"So there is an energy and anticipation for that, and then, hopefully, it's also the guys just understanding the weekly approach of looking at these games, especially when you play a division opponent. This is like a playoff game. This is a championship opportunity. But that has to be the mentality because it affects how you prepare. It affects how important Wednesday's walkthrough is all the way through Saturday's review. It affects all of it if you have the right focus.