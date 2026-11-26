CHARLOTTE — A year ago, the Carolina Panthers embarked on a playoff push, and it was uncharted territory for most of them.
Fewer than half the players on the roster (23) had ever appeared in a playoff game at all, and only two of them had done it here — elder long snapper JJ Jansen and right tackle Taylor Moton, who's now on injured reserve.
Now, they have a lot of company.
Make no mistake, this is still a very young team, but the ups and downs of last year's unlikely playoff run have hardened most of them and shaped the way they think about what's to come.
"I mean, you can win a lot of games in September and October and then be sitting at home in January," defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. "So, for us, most of our meaningful football games come right now in this time, November and December. Got a lot of division games left. So this is the time that if we want to pick it up, it's got to be now.
"It can't mean nothing until we get to this; that's when all the cards fall."
The difference is, now they know what it looks like, and what it takes. As the Panthers prepare for Monday night's rematch with the Buccaneers, they have 38 players on the roster who have played in a postseason game, and 25 of them have done it here, so they understand what this time of year is supposed to feel like.
That means something, for the now and what they're building.
"I know there's a hunger for that," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said. "Once they get a taste for playing a playoff game, especially at home, and to feel that feeling to know you've gotten an invite to the dance, you've gotten in the doors and, the excitement that comes with that.
"So there is an energy and anticipation for that, and then, hopefully, it's also the guys just understanding the weekly approach of looking at these games, especially when you play a division opponent. This is like a playoff game. This is a championship opportunity. But that has to be the mentality because it affects how you prepare. It affects how important Wednesday's walkthrough is all the way through Saturday's review. It affects all of it if you have the right focus.
"And if we can all think that way together, and feel that moment, the guys that were there last year, to feel what that moment feels like, you want to go do it again."
Panthers with playoff experience
Played in playoff games with Panthers (25): Tershawn Wharton, Sam Martin, JJ Jansen, Nick Scott, Bobby Brown, Rob Hunt, Damien Lewis, Mike Jackson, Tre'von Moehrig, Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, Chuba Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan, Princely Umanmielen, Lathan Ransom, Trevor Etienne, Mitchell Evans, Ryan Fitzgerald, Bam Martin-Scott, Xavier Legette, Chau Smith-Wade, Tommy Tremble, Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne, Trevis Gipson.
Played in playoff games with other teams (13): Tyrel Dodson, Rasheed Walker, John Metchie, Devin Lloyd, AJ Dillon, Luke Fortner, Kenny Pickett, Jaelan Phillips, Stone Forsythe, Darren Waller, Bobby Okereke, Patrick Jones, Marco Wilson.
Never appeared in playoff game (15): Monroe Freeling, Lee Hunter, Will Lee III, Sam Hecht, Zakee Wheatley, Jackson Kuwatch, Haynes King, Malcom DeWalt IV, Aaron Hall, Tre Tyus, JT Sanders, Torricelli Simpkins, Corey Bullock, Feleipe Franks, TeRah Edwards.
Of course, Canales preaches, and his quarterback embodies the daily essence of all this: the narrow focus on the immediate, whether it's one game or one practice or one meeting, rather than getting into sweeping themes. But the product of that consistency of approach has led to most of them talking about it the same way.
"Coach is always challenging us week in and week out, using similar verbiage," Bryce Young said. "So I think for us it allows us to not get too high, not get too low, know that every game is important, know that regardless of what's going on. And, if there are outside circumstances or opinions that want to make a game bigger or whatever, we know within the building what it is. And I think coach (Canales) does a great job of setting that tone by his consistency, and, what he says. So again, it's just about going 1-0 this week."
At the same time, having been in situations where the games get bigger helps them understand the importance of keeping things the same.
"I think for me it was just really cool to see everyone kind of be where their feet are," Young said. "I think that's where we have been, and again, the past is the past. That's where we're at now. You're not gaining anything trying to look and play hypotheticals and trying to play what-ifs. At the end of the day, all we can control is that we have one game on Monday this week.
"We can control that; obviously, all we've got to do, all we want to do, is go 1-0, and that's going to help us with whatever it is you want to accomplish.
"I think that's the beauty of honestly this sport, winning. You don't really have to do a lot of thinking or calculating, so because of that we can put all our focus into trying to make that happen. We have a great group of guys in the locker room that aren't looking around and talking about this or that. We all understand that and focus on that. So, it's a good mindset, and now we just have to act on it."
Of course, Young's experience in the postseason is one game. The guy who has played in the most playoff games of any of them, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, knows what it feels like to be the favorite, from his days with the Chiefs.
Wharton spoke recently about "November football," and the importance of understanding, . . . well, the importance.
"Yeah, I think we all learned things," said Wharton, who played in 13 postseason games with the Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl and losing two of them. "We got some guys in here, some younger guys that still got to understand that the season is on. We all took away something, and we don't want it to be the way that we got it last year."
Punter Sam Martin, who has the second-most playoff appearances with 10 (including a couple of AFC Championship Game losses with the Bills to Wharton's Chiefs), said that the importance of a team's relationships can't be overstated.
And he's lived it. He had a great punt last week turn into a mundane touchback because of a mistake by rookie gunner Malcolm DeWalt IV one of several mistakes DeWalt made during that game. But rather than shunning one of the truly anonymous members of the roster, the kind of player who can come and go without much notice, Martin supported DeWalt and helped turn a negative into a positive.
"I mean, I've been on more non-playoff teams than playoff teams, right?" said Martin, who has been to the postseason in six of his 14 NFL seasons. "I think a big part of it really, to answer your question, is just culture, like the type of guys who are here for a reason. It creates a culture, from the top down, so that's one thing I can point out.
"It feels like roster was created intentionally, and it's a culture-type thing. For one, everyone on this team gets along. It's a team of good guys; there's no me-guys. It's a team-oriented culture, and everyone wants the other guy to succeed. Everyone wants to succeed for the guy next to them. And you can't say that for everyone and everywhere. That's what it feels like to me: the type of players that are in this locker room are for each other."
And that has created an each-one-teach-one vibe. Safety Tre'von Moehrig is all of 27 years old, and went to the playoffs once with the Raiders before coming here. Now, he's helping to shepherd a young secondary, which includes rookies Will Lee III and Zakee Wheatley, but also a revolving door of replacement corners who have filled in when Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson have been out.
So when he thinks about lessons learned, he talked about the reality that it's a long season, and keeping yourself ready for each game is the only way to take a one-game-at-a-time approach.
"I'd just say it's a long season and, first of all, you've just got to take care of our body, make sure we're able to be here," Moehrig said. "That, and the details of not riding the wave too high or too low. I think it also has given us a lot of hunger to get back to that feeling, to get back to that kind of atmosphere.
"You want to be oblivious to it, but we also want to keep the thing right now. Just focus on every week."
This all sounds very Dave Canales. And of course, that's on purpose.
And no player here has been around him more than practice squad wide receiver David Moore, who has been with him for playoff runs in three cities. Moore's here because he knows Canales' language and can translate it for the young ones, and because he can jump in and make a play when called upon.
So for Moore, this approach is nothing new, even if it was new to all of them here except for Jansen and Moton last season.
"It's always going to help your chances out when you have people that have been in those positions before because it'll help out the guys that haven't been in those positions," Moore said, from his locker around guys like McMillan and Coker who made their playoff debuts last year. "So then they'll see how he's approaching it, and then later on they'll approach it the same way. It's just a domino effect, you know what I mean? If one does it, the other's going to do it. He sees this; they see that now this is what it takes, and we have a young team.
"A lot of young guys will have nerves, like 'Oh, we have to make this play, I have to do this, I have to do that.' It's nothing spectacular. It's just another game. And when they realize that, oh, we went to the playoffs and it felt like a regular season game, they're going to approach it differently coming around next year. And it'll be like, guys, it's just football at the end of the day. Go out here and do what we've been doing. Don't make it bigger than what it is.
"It's just normalizing it. The more you can normalize it, the better your chances. I'm pretty sure teams like Kansas City do it the exact same way. They attack it the same way; that's why it's easy for them to be consistent. They get to these points in the season, to the playoffs, and it's like, 'We've been here.' It's just another game. Normalizing it, that's the key."
And with a growing percentage of the roster having been there, normalizing this time of year's a lot easier to do.
View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.