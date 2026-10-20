Panthers waive offensive tackle

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created an open roster spot as a reflection of current events on the offensive line.
The team waived offensive tackle Albert Reese on Tuesday.
An undrafted rookie from Mississippi State, Reese made the initial 53-man roster but hasn't been active for a game this season.
The Panthers were carrying 11 offensive linemen on the roster last weekend, after the return of Taylor Moton from the NFI list, so they had extra.
They have not made a corresponding move, but now have 52 players on the active roster.
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