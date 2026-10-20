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Panthers waive offensive tackle

The team waived undrafted rookie offensive tackle Albert Reese, who was inactive for all five games this season.

Oct 20, 2026 at 03:20 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers created an open roster spot as a reflection of current events on the offensive line.

The team waived offensive tackle Albert Reese on Tuesday.

An undrafted rookie from Mississippi State, Reese made the initial 53-man roster but hasn't been active for a game this season. ​

The Panthers were carrying 11 offensive linemen on the roster last weekend, after the return of Taylor Moton from the NFI list, so they had extra.

They have not made a corresponding move, but now have 52 players on the active roster.

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