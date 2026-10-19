Play of the Day: Jalen Coker proves, once again, he can do it all

By the time the clock had ticked into the fourth quarter, Hubbard was running it in for a touchdown that made it two possessions.

Before that play to Coker, through three-and-a-half quarters, the Panthers had 229 yards of total offense and had gone 3-of-10 on third-down conversions. Including and after that throw, through the final 3:33 of the third quarter and then the fourth quarter, Carolina had more than half that, with 170 yards the remainder of the game, while going 4-of-7 on third down conversions.

"Credit goes to Jalen for just being a guy that versatile, that you can go out and he can be in the backfield and be able to run a route out of there. We move him around, and he does so much for us," said Young.