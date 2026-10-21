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Panthers add running back Tre Tyus to active roster

The team added the versatile running back and special teams player to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, as they prepare for this week's game against the Buccaneers. Plus they opened the practice window for linebacker Bam Martin-Scott.

Oct 21, 2026 at 10:35 AM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled their 53-man roster on Wednesday before practice.

The team signed running back Anthony Tyus III to the active roster from the practice squad.

He has appeared in three games this season (one as a member of the active roster and two as a practice squad elevation).

Running back Anthony Tyus III is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, P.A.
zt/Carolina Panthers

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In Sunday's win over the Eagles, he blocked a punt (though it wasn't credited as a block on the official stats since it went past the line of scrimmage), showing his versatility as a special teamer. He also returned five kickoffs for 127 yards earlier this season.

Also Wednesday, the team opened the window for linebacker Bam Martin-Scott to return to practice. Martin-Scott has been on injured reserve since cut weekend.

Originally an undrafted rookie from South Carolina, Martin-Scott played in all 17 games plus the playoffs last season.

Best of Panthers fans in Week 6 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles

View photos of fans cheering on the Panthers against the Eagles in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

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