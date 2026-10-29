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Panthers place Akayleb Evans on injured reserve, among other moves

The team made a series of moves Thursday afternoon in advance of tonight's game against the Packers, adding depth in the secondary and on the offensive line.

Oct 29, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Darin Gantt
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GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Panthers made a series of moves to address their lack of depth at a few key spots Thursday afternoon, in advance of tonight's game against the Packers.

The Panthers placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve. He was already ruled out this week because of knee and triceps injuries.

He had started the last three games, after the Panthers placed both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve following Week 3. The veteran corner and special teamer will now be out for at least the next four games.

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To replace him on the 53-man roster, they signed cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV, who was just signed last week and arrived Sunday. He had been on the Falcons' 53-man roster, but was a healthy scratch in all six games he was there. The undrafted rookie from Akron (among other places) stood out in the preseason for the Falcons, earning a roster spot with his ability on defense and special teams.

The Panthers also activated veteran cornerback Marco Wilson and guard Jake Curhan from the practice squad by standard elevation for Week 8.

Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is each of their first elevations this season.

Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, P.A.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Wilson was the most experienced of the six corners on the practice squad this week, with 64 appearances and 37 starts, mostly with Arizona. The former Florida product has also spent time with the Patriots, Bengals, and Dolphins before signing to the practice squad here earlier this month.

Curhan played in 13 games for the Panthers last year, with one start in the regular season against the Rams. Against Green Bay last year, he subbed into the game and played both guard spots in the same game.

The Carolina Panthers face the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Those moves were necessary since they flew to Green Bay with just two healthy corners and seven healthy offensive linemen.

Guards Damien Lewis and Torricelli Simpkins III are out this week with injuries, and they were down to Will Lee III and Chau Smith-Wade at cornerback this week.

PHOTOS | Panthers take off for Week 8 matchup against Green Bay Packers

See photos of the Panthers' best fits as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers for Week 8, courtesy of American Airlines.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

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Linebacker Bam Martin-Scott #54 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Linebacker Bam Martin-Scott #54 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

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Linebacker Devin Lloyd #55 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd #55 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Running back AJ Dillon #28 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

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Cornerback Zion Childress is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Cornerback Zion Childress is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade #26 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade #26 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne #23 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Running back Trevor Etienne #23 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore #83 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Wide receiver David Moore #83 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Isaiah Simmons #27 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Safety Isaiah Simmons #27 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

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Safety Nick Scott #21 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Safety Nick Scott #21 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Lathan Ransom #22 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Safety Lathan Ransom #22 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Tre'von Moehrig #7 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Safety Tre'von Moehrig #7 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne #87 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne #87 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

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Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt #50 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Guard Robert Hunt #50 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

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Tight end Feleipe Franks #81 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Tight end Feleipe Franks #81 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Rasheed Walker is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Tackle Rasheed Walker is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Tommy Tremble is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Tight end Tommy Tremble is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen #3 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen #3 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Casey Washington #85 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.
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Wide receiver Casey Washington #85 is seen during departing from Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct 28, 2026.

Sarah Boeke/Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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