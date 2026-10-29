Panthers place Akayleb Evans on injured reserve, among other moves

To replace him on the 53-man roster, they signed cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV, who was just signed last week and arrived Sunday. He had been on the Falcons' 53-man roster, but was a healthy scratch in all six games he was there. The undrafted rookie from Akron (among other places) stood out in the preseason for the Falcons, earning a roster spot with his ability on defense and special teams.

The Panthers also activated veteran cornerback Marco Wilson and guard Jake Curhan from the practice squad by standard elevation for Week 8.