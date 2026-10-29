Panthers place Akayleb Evans on injured reserve, among other moves

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Panthers made a series of moves to address their lack of depth at a few key spots Thursday afternoon, in advance of tonight's game against the Packers.
The Panthers placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve. He was already ruled out this week because of knee and triceps injuries.
He had started the last three games, after the Panthers placed both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve following Week 3. The veteran corner and special teamer will now be out for at least the next four games.
To replace him on the 53-man roster, they signed cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV, who was just signed last week and arrived Sunday. He had been on the Falcons' 53-man roster, but was a healthy scratch in all six games he was there. The undrafted rookie from Akron (among other places) stood out in the preseason for the Falcons, earning a roster spot with his ability on defense and special teams.
The Panthers also activated veteran cornerback Marco Wilson and guard Jake Curhan from the practice squad by standard elevation for Week 8.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is each of their first elevations this season.
Wilson was the most experienced of the six corners on the practice squad this week, with 64 appearances and 37 starts, mostly with Arizona. The former Florida product has also spent time with the Patriots, Bengals, and Dolphins before signing to the practice squad here earlier this month.
Curhan played in 13 games for the Panthers last year, with one start in the regular season against the Rams. Against Green Bay last year, he subbed into the game and played both guard spots in the same game.
Those moves were necessary since they flew to Green Bay with just two healthy corners and seven healthy offensive linemen.
Guards Damien Lewis and Torricelli Simpkins III are out this week with injuries, and they were down to Will Lee III and Chau Smith-Wade at cornerback this week.
See photos of the Panthers' best fits as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers for Week 8, courtesy of American Airlines.