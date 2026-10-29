Week 8 Inactives at Green Bay: Panthers down three starters for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Panthers will be without three starters against the Packers.
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, left guard Damien Lewis, and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III were among the seven inactives for Thursday's prime time game against the Packers.
Phillips is missing his second straight game with a hamstring strain he re-aggravated two weeks ago against the Eagles. Lewis didn't practice this week with a knee issue. Brown was questionable on the injury report with a hand injury.
Also inactive for the Panthers are tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, emergency third quarterback Haynes King, running back AJ Dillon, and guard Torricelli Simpkins III.
Earlier Thursday, the Panthers placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve and signed rookie Malcolm DeWalt IV to the 53-man roster. They also activated cornerback Marco Wilson and offensive lineman Jake Curhan from the practice squad to fill in the thin spots.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
OLB Jaelan Phillips
QB Haynes King (emergency third QB)
RB AJ Dillon
G Damien Lewis
G Torricelli Simpkins
DT Bobby Brown
PACKERS INACTIVES
TE Jonnu Smith
RB Kaleb Johnson
LB Zaire Franklin
G Donovan Jennings
C Sean Rhyan
G Travis Glover
See photos of the Panthers' best fits as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers for Week 8, courtesy of American Airlines.