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Inside The Numbers: Panthers at Green Bay in Week 8

A look at some of the key stats from the game, as well as the snap counts from Thursday's loss to the Packers in Week 8.

Oct 30, 2026 at 07:45 AM
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by Kassidy Hill & Darin Gantt
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GREEN BAY, Wis. — A look inside the numbers and snap counts from Thursday's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

  • Running back Chuba Hubbard's 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter is his seventh TD of the season and fifth rushing TD. This marks Hubbard's fourth-career season with five or more rushing touchdowns, tied with DeAngelo Williams for the third-most in team history. Only Cam Newton (eight seasons) & Jonathan Stewart (five) have more.
  • Hubbard finished with 119 yards from scrimmage. He has surpassed 100 scrimmage yards for the 15th time in his career, surpassing Tim Biakabutuka for the fourth-most 100-yard games by a Carolina running back. Only Christian McCaffrey (37), DeAngelo Williams (31) and Jonathan Stewart (21) have more.

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  • In the second quarter, safety Nick Scott recorded his third-career forced fumble. It was recovered by linebacker Bobby Okereke, the ninth of his career.
  • Rookie safety Zakee Wheatley records his first-career interception in the fourth quarter. Wheatley is the fifth rookie in team history with both an interception and forced fumble through his first six career games.
  • Ryan Fitzgerald's 50-yard field goal marks his fifth-career field goal of 50-plus yards and third this season. Fitzgerald is 13-of-13 on field goal attempts this season.
  • Bryce Young was pressured on 48.9 percent of his dropbacks against the Packers in Week 8.
  • When under pressure, he completed 7-of-17 passes for 41 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and six sacks. Over the last two weeks, Young has been pressured on 50.0 percent of dropbacks and averaged 3.2 yards per attempt when pressured. Through Weeks 1-6, he was pressured on 39.4 percent of dropbacks and averaged 6.2 yards per attempt under pressure.

Snap Counts

Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 8 of the regular season against the Packers.

PlayerOffensive snapsSpecial teams snaps
Robert Hunt73 (100%)3 (12%)
Rasheed Walker73 (100%)3 (12%)
Monroe Freeling73 (100%)3 (12%)
Luke Fortner73 (100%)1 (4%)
Bryce Young73 (100%)
Chuba Hubbard67 (92%)
Tetairoa McMillan65 (89%)
Jalen Coker63 (86%)
Darren Waller45 (62%)
Tommy Tremble44 (60%)3 (12%)
Corey Bullock41 (56%)2 (8%)
John Metchie33 (45%)
Jake Curhan32 (44%)3 (12%)
Mitchell Evans23 (32%)12 (46%)
Brycen Tremayne19 (26%)17 (65%)
Trevor Etienne5 (7%)8 (31%)
Stone Forsythe1 (1%)3 (12%)
  • This is no longer a job-share. They're going to ride Chuba Hubbard. He played 92 percent of the snaps, only coming off for six plays all night. He's proven himself trustworthy, and they trust him.
  • Darren Waller got the lion's share of the tight end snaps this week, especially as the game opened up in the second half.
  • Jake Curhan made his season debut, again filling in on the offensive line in Green Bay.
PlayerDefensive snapsSpecial teams snaps
Marco Wilson69 (100%)3 (12%)
Tre'von Moehrig69 (100%)
Nick Scott69 (100%)
Devin Lloyd69 (100%)
Bobby Okereke69 (100%)
Derrick Brown51 (74%)5 (19%)
Tershawn Wharton50 (72%)5 (19%)
Chau Smith-Wade48 (70%)12 (46%)
Pat Jones48 (70%)5 (19%)
Zakee Wheatley47 (68%)3 (12%)
Trevis Gipson42 (61%)
Princely Umanmielen25 (36%)
Nick Hampton23 (33%)5 (19%)
Lee Hunter22 (32%)6 (23%)
Will Lee21 (30%)1 (4%)
Aaron Hall19 (28%)6 (23%)
TeRah Edwards18 (26%)
  • Marco Wilson can now add Panthers legend to his resume. He was signed to the practice squad earlier in October, but played every snap outside Thursday night. He also had a team-high eight tackles and two passes defensed.
  • With their hands forced by injuries, the Panthers played a fairly static lineup, with 10 players seeing at least 68 percent of the defensive snaps.
PlayerSpecial teams snaps
Bam Martin-Scott23 (88%)
Isaiah Simmons23 (88%)
Jackson Kuwatch23 (88%)
Lathan Ransom22 (85%)
Feleipe Franks18 (69%)
Anthony Tyus14 (54%)
Malcolm DeWalt14 (54%)
Tyrel Dodson11 (42%)
Ryan Fitzgerald8 (31%)
JJ Jansen7 (27%)
Sam Martin7 (27%)
Sam Hecht5 (19%)
David Moore2 (8%)
  • With the defense pared down, there were more guys only playing special teams snaps this week, including Lathan Ransom.
  • Speaking of Panthers debuts, Malcolm DeWalt IV played his first snaps as a Panther, less than a week after being signed.
  • Veteran wideout David Moore played just two snaps, fielding a couple of punts deep in their own territory.

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Packers | October 29, 2026

View some of the best game action shots from Thursday Night Prime Time game against the Green Bay Packers.

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