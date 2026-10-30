Inside The Numbers: Panthers at Green Bay in Week 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A look inside the numbers and snap counts from Thursday's 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
- Running back Chuba Hubbard's 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter is his seventh TD of the season and fifth rushing TD. This marks Hubbard's fourth-career season with five or more rushing touchdowns, tied with DeAngelo Williams for the third-most in team history. Only Cam Newton (eight seasons) & Jonathan Stewart (five) have more.
- Hubbard finished with 119 yards from scrimmage. He has surpassed 100 scrimmage yards for the 15th time in his career, surpassing Tim Biakabutuka for the fourth-most 100-yard games by a Carolina running back. Only Christian McCaffrey (37), DeAngelo Williams (31) and Jonathan Stewart (21) have more.
- In the second quarter, safety Nick Scott recorded his third-career forced fumble. It was recovered by linebacker Bobby Okereke, the ninth of his career.
- Rookie safety Zakee Wheatley records his first-career interception in the fourth quarter. Wheatley is the fifth rookie in team history with both an interception and forced fumble through his first six career games.
- Ryan Fitzgerald's 50-yard field goal marks his fifth-career field goal of 50-plus yards and third this season. Fitzgerald is 13-of-13 on field goal attempts this season.
- Bryce Young was pressured on 48.9 percent of his dropbacks against the Packers in Week 8.
- When under pressure, he completed 7-of-17 passes for 41 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and six sacks. Over the last two weeks, Young has been pressured on 50.0 percent of dropbacks and averaged 3.2 yards per attempt when pressured. Through Weeks 1-6, he was pressured on 39.4 percent of dropbacks and averaged 6.2 yards per attempt under pressure.
Snap Counts
Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 8 of the regular season against the Packers.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Robert Hunt
|73 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Rasheed Walker
|73 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Monroe Freeling
|73 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Luke Fortner
|73 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Bryce Young
|73 (100%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|67 (92%)
|Tetairoa McMillan
|65 (89%)
|Jalen Coker
|63 (86%)
|Darren Waller
|45 (62%)
|Tommy Tremble
|44 (60%)
|3 (12%)
|Corey Bullock
|41 (56%)
|2 (8%)
|John Metchie
|33 (45%)
|Jake Curhan
|32 (44%)
|3 (12%)
|Mitchell Evans
|23 (32%)
|12 (46%)
|Brycen Tremayne
|19 (26%)
|17 (65%)
|Trevor Etienne
|5 (7%)
|8 (31%)
|Stone Forsythe
|1 (1%)
|3 (12%)
- This is no longer a job-share. They're going to ride Chuba Hubbard. He played 92 percent of the snaps, only coming off for six plays all night. He's proven himself trustworthy, and they trust him.
- Darren Waller got the lion's share of the tight end snaps this week, especially as the game opened up in the second half.
- Jake Curhan made his season debut, again filling in on the offensive line in Green Bay.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Marco Wilson
|69 (100%)
|3 (12%)
|Tre'von Moehrig
|69 (100%)
|Nick Scott
|69 (100%)
|Devin Lloyd
|69 (100%)
|Bobby Okereke
|69 (100%)
|Derrick Brown
|51 (74%)
|5 (19%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|50 (72%)
|5 (19%)
|Chau Smith-Wade
|48 (70%)
|12 (46%)
|Pat Jones
|48 (70%)
|5 (19%)
|Zakee Wheatley
|47 (68%)
|3 (12%)
|Trevis Gipson
|42 (61%)
|Princely Umanmielen
|25 (36%)
|Nick Hampton
|23 (33%)
|5 (19%)
|Lee Hunter
|22 (32%)
|6 (23%)
|Will Lee
|21 (30%)
|1 (4%)
|Aaron Hall
|19 (28%)
|6 (23%)
|TeRah Edwards
|18 (26%)
- Marco Wilson can now add Panthers legend to his resume. He was signed to the practice squad earlier in October, but played every snap outside Thursday night. He also had a team-high eight tackles and two passes defensed.
- With their hands forced by injuries, the Panthers played a fairly static lineup, with 10 players seeing at least 68 percent of the defensive snaps.
- Tershawn Wharton is fully back in the lineup, playing a season-high 50 snaps.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Bam Martin-Scott
|23 (88%)
|Isaiah Simmons
|23 (88%)
|Jackson Kuwatch
|23 (88%)
|Lathan Ransom
|22 (85%)
|Feleipe Franks
|18 (69%)
|Anthony Tyus
|14 (54%)
|Malcolm DeWalt
|14 (54%)
|Tyrel Dodson
|11 (42%)
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|8 (31%)
|JJ Jansen
|7 (27%)
|Sam Martin
|7 (27%)
|Sam Hecht
|5 (19%)
|David Moore
|2 (8%)
- With the defense pared down, there were more guys only playing special teams snaps this week, including Lathan Ransom.
- Speaking of Panthers debuts, Malcolm DeWalt IV played his first snaps as a Panther, less than a week after being signed.
- Veteran wideout David Moore played just two snaps, fielding a couple of punts deep in their own territory.
View some of the best game action shots from Thursday Night Prime Time game against the Green Bay Packers.