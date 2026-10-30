Panthers announce changes to defensive coaching staff

CHARLOTTE – Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has announced changes to the defensive coaching staff, parting ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley.
Defensive line coach Todd Wash has been named interim defensive coordinator and will call the defensive plays.
Wash originally joined Carolina's staff in 2023 and has 31 years of coaching experience, including 20 in the NFL. He spent five seasons (2016-20) serving as the defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, including in 2017 when the team had the second-ranked defense in the league and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.
Outside linebackers coach/run game specialist AC Carter's responsibilities will expand to include coaching the defensive line. Secondary coach Renaldo Hill will continue to oversee the defensive backs.
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