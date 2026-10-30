Dave Canales: "Urgency" of situation led to staff changes

"Just collecting a lot of information over the course of our time that really led to the decision," Canales said Friday afternoon. "And ultimately, when I look at how many games we have in front of us, the position we're at in the division, and really just wanted to get the most out of our guys and, and really making that decision, I take that responsibility very seriously as the head coach. I know it's my responsibility to put the players in a position where they feel confident, where they feel ready to go. And so I just took in a lot of information and came to this conclusion at this point right now, to be able to lay the groundwork for the style of football that we want to play...