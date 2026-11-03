 Skip to main content
Advertising

Brady Christensen designated to return from injured reserve

Nov 03, 2026 at 01:18 PM
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers)
Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 12, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers)

The Panthers have officially opened the 21-day practice window for veteran offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the season.

This designation means that Carolina can add Christensen to the 53-man roster at any time.

The former third-round draft pick is a jack-of-all-trades on the line, having played guard, center and tackle throughout his Panthers career.

Christensen suffered a torn Achilles tendon midway through the 2025 season after playing in eight games and starting four.

"He's healthy, he's strong, he's fit, he's ready to go," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said yesterday. "But we've got to get some football under his belt here, so that'll be a good addition to the group to evaluate where you can help us potentially."

Christensen could bring depth to an offensive line that has seen its share of injuries of late.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, the Panthers were without starting left guard Damien Lewis due to a knee injury and lost his backup, Corey Bullock, to a quadriceps strain in the third quarter.

In addition, the Panthers placed right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve with what Canales called a fractured fibula following the Week 7 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Christensen, 30, signed a one-year contract with the Panthers in July. In five seasons in Carolina, he's appeared in 59 games with 39 starts.

Related Content

news

Know Your Foe: Week 9, Denver Broncos

Get to know the Panthers next opponent, Denver Broncos, from Bo Nix to a stingy red zone defense, ahead of Week 9 in the NFL.

news

Panthers add a new linebacker to the practice squad

The team signed former Browns and Titans linebacker Mohamoud Diabate to the practice squad.

news

Monday Brew: Working through the "mini-bye"

After making staff changes last Friday, there was little time over the weekend of take a break. Plus more on prep for the Broncos, injury updates, and more.

news

Panthers bring back DeAngelo Hall to coach cornerbacks

The team hired the longtime NFL cornerback to help coach the secondary after last week's changes.

news

How Marco Wilson went from thinking his football career was over to leading the Panthers defense in two weeks

The veteran corner thought his football career might be over before the Panthers gave him a call two weeks ago. On Thursday night, he got his first start in three years and finished with a team-high stat line.

news

Panthers captains emphasize the locker room remains "together"

In the moments after Thursday's loss to the Packers, captains Derrick Brown and Chuba Hubbard said the players were still connected, and realized the need to remain that way.

news

Dave Canales: "Urgency" of situation led to staff changes

Canales said they'll continue to look at adjustments to the staff, but ultimately, they were looking to stabilize the run defense and take advantage of the talent on hand with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

news

Panthers add another cornerback to practice squad

The team signed former Wake Forest and Dallas cornerback Caelen Carson on Friday, keeping six cornerbacks on the practice squad as they battle injuries at the position.

news

Five things to know about interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash

The veteran defensive line coach took over as interim defensive coordinator Friday. Here's a look at his background.

news

Panthers announce changes to defensive coaching staff

Panthers head coach Dave Canales named defensive line coach Todd Wash interim defensive coordinator.

news

Inside The Numbers: Panthers at Green Bay in Week 8

A look at some of the key stats from the game, as well as the snap counts from Thursday's loss to the Packers in Week 8.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising