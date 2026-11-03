Brady Christensen designated to return from injured reserve

The Panthers have officially opened the 21-day practice window for veteran offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who has been on injured reserve since the beginning of the season.

This designation means that Carolina can add Christensen to the 53-man roster at any time.

The former third-round draft pick is a jack-of-all-trades on the line, having played guard, center and tackle throughout his Panthers career.

Christensen suffered a torn Achilles tendon midway through the 2025 season after playing in eight games and starting four.

"He's healthy, he's strong, he's fit, he's ready to go," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said yesterday. "But we've got to get some football under his belt here, so that'll be a good addition to the group to evaluate where you can help us potentially."

Christensen could bring depth to an offensive line that has seen its share of injuries of late.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, the Panthers were without starting left guard Damien Lewis due to a knee injury and lost his backup, Corey Bullock, to a quadriceps strain in the third quarter.

In addition, the Panthers placed right tackle Taylor Moton on injured reserve with what Canales called a fractured fibula following the Week 7 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.