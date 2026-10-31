Panthers captains emphasize the locker room remains "together"

"I believe that in situations like this, it's implied; we have to approach this job with great urgency," Canales said. "We have to approach every single game like it's the most important, and that's going to happen by default. But also, it's Brad (Idzik, his offensive coordinator) and I talking, it's talking with Goody (run game coordinator Harold Goodwin) and making sure we're all on the same page. Will (Harriger, the quarterback coach), with Bryce being connected on the protection part, the tools to be able to utilize.

"It's the whole group, honestly. And you know we haven't talked about special teams. But I mean this is an organizational deal; we've got to be urgent about what we're doing, and we believe in the guys we have here, and we believe that our best way forward is to make sure that we're giving them the best possible options, that we're finding solutions together.