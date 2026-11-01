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How Marco Wilson went from thinking his football career was over to leading the Panthers defense in two weeks

The veteran corner thought his football career might be over before the Panthers gave him a call two weeks ago. On Thursday night, he got his first start in three years and finished with a team-high stat line.

Nov 01, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Kassidy Hill
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.

CHARLOTTE — Two weeks ago, Marco Wilson felt as far away from football and an, at the time unknown, future with the Carolina Panthers, both literally and figuratively.

He was in Los Angeles, training and working on his art, drawings that he's turned into designs for a fashion line.

And he was slowly, even combatively, fighting the realization that it might be time to consider life beyond the ball.

"It was hell," he admitted bluntly. "I'm on the couch wondering if I'm ever going to play football again. I started thinking about life after football all while still trying to stay ready to still play football.

"I don't think many people have been in these shoes, and the guys that have been in those shoes understand how mentally and physically challenging that is."

Marco Wilson Green bay arrival
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

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Wilson shared all this standing in the visitors' locker room of Lambeau Field on Thursday night, after starting his first game since 2023, and finishing with a team-high eight tackles and two passes defensed.

"But all you got to do is just trust God at the end of the day, " he said. "Trust His plan, trust what He has for me, and just follow it."

Wilson has spent six years in the NFL thus far, and started three seasons with the Cardinals. He bounced around the last couple of years, from the Patriots to the Bengals, then to the Dolphins this offseason. But when the start of the regular season rolled around, he was waived and left waiting.

He waited, and waited, and waited.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway, facing camera, which he returned for a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

During that time, he took stock of what he was feeling. He's a veteran; he understands the business side of the league. But he also knew what he could still do on a field. And that continued to fuel a fire, even when it seemed to be waning.

"I feel like it was needed for me to just store up all that pain, really pain sitting on the couch, without a job," he admitted. "I think it's insane for me to truly feel like (it was over) knowing my ability and knowing what I'm capable of. I knew it could be a possibility because this business, anything can happen, but at the end of the day I know what I still have in me as a player, so I just didn't go there completely."

The patience paid off.

When the Panthers put starters Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve after Week 3, they desperately needed depth. Wilson had experience in multiple schemes over his career, and he was available. So he got the call.

Safety Nick Scott, safety Zakee Wheatley and Marco Wilson are seen during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.
Carolina Panthers

He trained with Horn in LA during the offseason and felt comfortable with the defensive playbook. He might have been added as depth, but coaches quickly realized they still had a valuable corner in the building.

"He's a pro," bragged coach Dave Canales. "His preparation, the side meetings, getting prep, getting ready for playing in this scheme.

"But he's played a lot of ball, so he's a guy that knows how to do it, and I was confident to be able to get him out there in the last couple of weeks, just watching him move around, his footwork, his speed, the aggressive nature that he plays with, was all encouraging and gave us the confidence to put him out there today."

When Akayleb Evans was put on injured reserve the day of the game, the Panthers needed another corner up for game day. Wilson was the obvious choice, with a veteran background. But despite being in Charlotte for less than two weeks, he had also shown enough that coaches gave him the nod to start opposite Will Lee III.

"I just felt super blessed, like super happy. I could have broken out in tears," said Wilson. "I prayed for situations like this, and God answered my prayers. So all I could do was just give it back to Him with my effort and with my focus out there on the field."

Denny Kellington, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, quarterback Bryce Young and cornerback Marco Wilson are seen during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.
Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers

Given the corner unit's current state, there was always a chance Wilson would play sooner rather than later. So his fellow defensive backs poured into him the past couple of weeks, doing everything they could to prepare him.

"He just was, from the very start, just eager to get everything right, just talking very open about what he sees," shared safety Tre'von Moehrig. "He's an athlete, he has all the intangibles, so it's just making sure we communicate with him, make sure he was on the same page, and just let him go play ball and (he) did that tonight."

Added safety Nick Scott, "He's been here for two weeks, but really admirable how he came and settled into this defense and was just out there hooping, playing good defense. He's not a guy that was deterred by catches or anything like that. He's out there strapping and felt like he's been here for weeks, years, months."

Carolina Panthers cornerback Marco Wilson breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) during the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Wilson's not naive; fighting your way through the NFL for six years will knock that trait out of a person. He knows this is a blessing and one that could be fleeting, leaving as quickly and as unexpectedly as it arrived. Horn and Jackson are on track to return in the next few weeks (their original timeline floated around eight weeks, which would be close to the Week 11 game against the Ravens, though Horn could be tracking ahead of schedule).

But Wilson knows where he was just two weeks ago, and he'll grab onto every opportunity with both hands and hold on tight.

Cornerback Marco Wilson is seen during a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay WI.
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

"I could get better on a lot of things out there, but it felt good to be back out there," he expressed. "I know there's a lot of things I have to work on, considering it's really my first game back in a while. It's a lot of technique things I can fix. So I'm going to watch the film and just see where I can improve…really look at the places where I wasn't as good and just see how I could be better moving forward to just eliminate anything that's negative out of my game.

"(But) I feel like it was a great opportunity only from God because I pray for this type of situation, and He is always going to answer. So I just feel like it was a hell of an opportunity."

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Packers | October 29, 2026

View some of the best game action shots from Thursday Night Prime Time game against the Green Bay Packers.

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