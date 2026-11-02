Panthers add a new linebacker to the practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a change on the practice squad Monday, swapping out a pair of linebackers.
The team signed linebacker Mohamoud Diabate to the practice squad.
Diabate spent his first three years with the Browns, playing in 46 games with 18 starts. Originally an undrafted rookie from Utah (he also played at Florida), he went to camp with the Titans and was on their practice squad until last week.
In 2025 with the Browns, Diabate played in all 17 games with six starts. He was credited with 49 tackles and three tackles for a loss last season.
To make room for him on the practice squad, they released linebacker Maema Njongmeta, who was here throughout last season.
Check out photos as Panthers rookies adorned their spooky Halloween costumes and spent the day sharing candy and visiting kids at Atrium Health.