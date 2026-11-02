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Panthers add a new linebacker to the practice squad

The team signed former Browns and Titans linebacker Mohamoud Diabate to the practice squad.

Nov 02, 2026 at 03:50 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a change on the practice squad Monday, swapping out a pair of linebackers.

The team signed linebacker Mohamoud Diabate to the practice squad.

Diabate spent his first three years with the Browns, playing in 46 games with 18 starts. Originally an undrafted rookie from Utah (he also played at Florida), he went to camp with the Titans and was on their practice squad until last week.

In 2025 with the Browns, Diabate played in all 17 games with six starts. He was credited with 49 tackles and three tackles for a loss last season.​

To make room for him on the practice squad, they released linebacker Maema Njongmeta, who was here throughout last season.

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PHOTOS: Panthers Rookies spend Halloween with kids at Atrium Health

Check out photos as Panthers rookies adorned their spooky Halloween costumes and spent the day sharing candy and visiting kids at Atrium Health.

of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen #69 and defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen #69 and defensive tackle Aaron Hall #94 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, Alex Holcomb and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, Alex Holcomb and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and tackle Monroe Freeling #57 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and tackle Monroe Freeling #57 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and center Sam Hecht are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling #57, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and center Sam Hecht are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht and Jill Cole are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, cornerback Will Lee III #24, center Sam Hecht and tackle Monroe Freeling #57 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, cornerback Will Lee III #24, center Sam Hecht and tackle Monroe Freeling #57 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht #75, cornerback Will Lee III and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht #75, cornerback Will Lee III and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling #57 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24, tackle Monroe Freeling #57, center Sam Hecht and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24, tackle Monroe Freeling #57, center Sam Hecht and quarterback Haynes King are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Center Sam Hecht #75 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
92 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
98 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Albert Reese IV is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Albert Reese IV is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, tackle Albert Reese IV, Jill Cole, cornerback Will Lee III #24, cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, quarterback Haynes King #16, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and defensive tackle Parker Petersen #69 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
101 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, tackle Albert Reese IV, Jill Cole, cornerback Will Lee III #24, cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, wide receiver Chris Brazzell II, quarterback Haynes King #16, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and defensive tackle Parker Petersen #69 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Aaron Hall are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Aaron Hall are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
110 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
111 / 191

Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
112 / 191

Defensive tackle Aaron Hall is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
119 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
127 / 191

Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
131 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
133 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
134 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, cornerback DeVonta Smith, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
140 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, cornerback DeVonta Smith, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, cornerback DeVonta Smith, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, cornerback DeVonta Smith, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, cornerback DeVonta Smith, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
143 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley, cornerback DeVonta Smith, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
147 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TopCats are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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TopCats are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Safety Zakee Wheatley is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III #24 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen, cornerback Will Lee III #24, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen, cornerback Will Lee III #24, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and safety Zakee Wheatley are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers
of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.
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of the Carolina Panthers visit Atrium Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Jill Cole is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Monroe Freeling #57 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Monroe Freeling #57 is seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht, cornerback Will Lee III #24 and tackle Monroe Freeling are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht #75 and cornerback Will Lee III #24 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Haynes King, center Sam Hecht #75 and cornerback Will Lee III #24 are seen during Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, N.C.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
172 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
173 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
174 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
175 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith, safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
176 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
177 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
178 / 191

the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, safety Zakee Wheatley, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
179 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, safety Zakee Wheatley, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
180 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, safety Zakee Wheatley #20, cornerback DeVonta Smith and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
181 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
182 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
183 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
184 / 191

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
185 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
186 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92, linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
187 / 191

Safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch #46 are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
188 / 191

Linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, defensive tackle Lee Hunter and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
189 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
190 / 191

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter #92 is seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
TopCats are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
191 / 191

TopCats are seen during the Atrium Health Rookie Halloween Visit Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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