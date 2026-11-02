Panthers bring back DeAngelo Hall to coach cornerbacks

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a familiar face to the coaching staff Monday morning to backfill the defensive staff after last week's changes.
The team hired longtime NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall to coach cornerbacks for the rest of the season.
Hall was hired here in 2023 as part of Frank Reich's staff, and was retained for a year by Dave Canales in 2024.
Hall entered the league as a first-round pick of the Falcons, and after half a season with the Raiders, spent his final nine full seasons with Washington. He had 43 career interceptions, though only one came against the Panthers (he got Jake Delhomme in 2009).
He remains tied for the league's all-time record with four interceptions in a single game (in 2010 off Jay Cutler against the Bears).
Hall played 14 years in the league with Atlanta, Oakland, and Washington, and went to three Pro Bowls.
He had 43 interceptions in his career and also holds the league record for most fumble-return yards, with 328 on 13 recoveries.
DeAngelo Hall played in the NFL for 14 seasons, earning three Pro Bowl nods with the Falcons (2004-07), Raiders (2008) and Redskins (2008-17).