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Panthers bring back DeAngelo Hall to coach cornerbacks

The team hired the longtime NFL cornerback to help coach the secondary after last week's changes.

Nov 02, 2026 at 08:40 AM
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Darin Gantt
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Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a familiar face to the coaching staff Monday morning to backfill the defensive staff after last week's changes.

The team hired longtime NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall to coach cornerbacks for the rest of the season.

Hall was hired here in 2023 as part of Frank Reich's staff, and was retained for a year by Dave Canales in 2024.

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Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

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Hall entered the league as a first-round pick of the Falcons, and after half a season with the Raiders, spent his final nine full seasons with Washington. He had 43 career interceptions, though only one came against the Panthers (he got Jake Delhomme in 2009).

He remains tied for the league's all-time record with four interceptions in a single game (in 2010 off Jay Cutler against the Bears).

Hall played 14 years in the league with Atlanta, Oakland, and Washington, and went to three Pro Bowls.

He had 43 interceptions in his career and also holds the league record for most fumble-return yards, with 328 on 13 recoveries.

Best of DeAngelo Hall through his career

DeAngelo Hall played in the NFL for 14 seasons, earning three Pro Bowl nods with the Falcons (2004-07), Raiders (2008) and Redskins (2008-17).

Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall pounds his chest in the end zone after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the first half of a NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Landover, Md., Sunday Sept. 22, 2013. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
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Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall pounds his chest in the end zone after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the first half of a NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Landover, Md., Sunday Sept. 22, 2013. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
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Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
FILE - In this Nov. 29,2015 file photo, Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar, center, is mobbed by his teammates cornerback Will Blackmon (41) and free safety Dashon Goldson (38) after he intercepted a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md. At the outset of training camp for the Washington Redskins, DeAngelo Hall was a cornerback, just as he had been throughout his NFL career. And now? He's a starting safety. Back when the first practices of the preseason were unfolding, Quinton Dunbar was a rookie wide receiver. These days, he's a cornerback who's playing key minutes. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
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FILE - In this Nov. 29,2015 file photo, Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar, center, is mobbed by his teammates cornerback Will Blackmon (41) and free safety Dashon Goldson (38) after he intercepted a pass in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Landover, Md. At the outset of training camp for the Washington Redskins, DeAngelo Hall was a cornerback, just as he had been throughout his NFL career. And now? He's a starting safety. Back when the first practices of the preseason were unfolding, Quinton Dunbar was a rookie wide receiver. These days, he's a cornerback who's playing key minutes. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Patrick Semansky
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Woods (10) is upended by Washington Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
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Buffalo Bills wide receiver Robert Woods (10) is upended by Washington Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Andrew Harnik
Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith speaks with Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) before the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith speaks with Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) before the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez (88) runs into the end zone as Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez (88) runs into the end zone as Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

David Goldman
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles against Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles against Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Washington Redskins corner back DeAngelo Hall (23) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
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Washington Redskins corner back DeAngelo Hall (23) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

Mel Evans/AP2012
DeAngelo Hall
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Nick Wass/AP
Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall takes off downfield after intercepting a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
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Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall takes off downfield after intercepting a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Washington Redskins' DeAngelo Hall (23) celebrates with Terrance Knighton (98) after scoring a touchdown on a fumble in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
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Washington Redskins' DeAngelo Hall (23) celebrates with Terrance Knighton (98) after scoring a touchdown on a fumble in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke
Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) celebrates with Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Landover, Md. The Redskins won 28-18, securing a playoff berth. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) celebrates with Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 30, 2012, in Landover, Md. The Redskins won 28-18, securing a playoff berth. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass
Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) looks over his shoulder as he crews on his mouth guard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Landover, Md., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
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Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) looks over his shoulder as he crews on his mouth guard during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Landover, Md., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Mark Tenally
Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) is tackled by Oakland Raiders cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner (33) is tackled by Oakland Raiders cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) in the first quarter of their NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Paul Sakuma/2008 AP
ATLANTA - SEPTEMBER 23: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers runs a route against DeAngelo Hall #28 of the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome September 23, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 27-20. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
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ATLANTA - SEPTEMBER 23: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers runs a route against DeAngelo Hall #28 of the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome September 23, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 27-20. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Scott Cunningham/2007 Scott Cunningham
ATLANTA - SEPTEMBER 23: DeAngelo Hall #21 of the Atlanta Falcons is separated from Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers by Side Judge Carl Cheffers during the game at the Georgia Dome September 23, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 27-20. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
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ATLANTA - SEPTEMBER 23: DeAngelo Hall #21 of the Atlanta Falcons is separated from Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers by Side Judge Carl Cheffers during the game at the Georgia Dome September 23, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 27-20. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Scott Cunningham/2007 Scott Cunningham
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 11: DeAngelo Hall #21 of the Atlanta Falcons breaks up a pass to Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 11, 2007 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
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CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 11: DeAngelo Hall #21 of the Atlanta Falcons breaks up a pass to Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 11, 2007 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Streeter Lecka/2007 Getty Images
Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Roy Williams in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Roy Williams in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2006. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PAUL SANCYA/2006 AP
Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall (21) runs back a fumble recovery 56 yards for a touchdown against the TennesseeTitans in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. Chasing Hall are Titans offensive linemen Jacob Bell (60) and David Stewart (76). (AP Photo/John Russell)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall (21) runs back a fumble recovery 56 yards for a touchdown against the TennesseeTitans in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. Chasing Hall are Titans offensive linemen Jacob Bell (60) and David Stewart (76). (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell/2007 AP
Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall (21) flips the football as he celebrates his touchdown on a second half interception against the Arizona Cardinals in the football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall (21) flips the football as he celebrates his touchdown on a second half interception against the Arizona Cardinals in the football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

RIC FELD/2006 AP
* FILE * Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall pulls in an interception of a Detroit Lions Joey Harrington pass in the first quarter in Detroit, in this Nov. 24, 2005 photo. Hall is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Apparently, that's not enough. The Atlanta Falcons star wants to show what he can do on the other side of the line, and he might just get his chance this season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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FILE Atlanta Falcons cornerback DeAngelo Hall pulls in an interception of a Detroit Lions Joey Harrington pass in the first quarter in Detroit, in this Nov. 24, 2005 photo. Hall is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Apparently, that's not enough. The Atlanta Falcons star wants to show what he can do on the other side of the line, and he might just get his chance this season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PAUL SANCYA/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) and Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) fight for control of a pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2007. Smith fumbled the ball out of the end zone, and the Falcons gained possession. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
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Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) and Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) fight for control of a pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2007. Smith fumbled the ball out of the end zone, and the Falcons gained possession. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/2007 AP
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeAngelo Hall wears a tribute to suspended quarterback Michael Vick on his eyeblack in the first quarter of a football game against the New Orleans Saints in the Georgia Dome, Monday, Dec. 10, 2007 in Atlanta. Vick was sentenced to prison Monday for running a dogfighting operation and will stay there longer than two co-defendants, up to 23 months, because he lied about his involvement when he was supposed to be coming clean to the judge who would decide his fate. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeAngelo Hall wears a tribute to suspended quarterback Michael Vick on his eyeblack in the first quarter of a football game against the New Orleans Saints in the Georgia Dome, Monday, Dec. 10, 2007 in Atlanta. Vick was sentenced to prison Monday for running a dogfighting operation and will stay there longer than two co-defendants, up to 23 months, because he lied about his involvement when he was supposed to be coming clean to the judge who would decide his fate. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall, right, celebrates with Edgerton Hartwell after breaking up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles Terrell Owens in the fianls seconds of the Falcons' 14-10 victory Monday, Sept. 12, 2005 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall, right, celebrates with Edgerton Hartwell after breaking up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles Terrell Owens in the fianls seconds of the Falcons' 14-10 victory Monday, Sept. 12, 2005 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

JOHN BAZEMORE/2005 AP
Atlanta Falcons defender DeAngelo Hall (21) intercepts a fourth quarter pass in front of San Francisco 49ers receiver Darrell Jackson (82) in their football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. Atlanta won 20-16. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
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Atlanta Falcons defender DeAngelo Hall (21) intercepts a fourth quarter pass in front of San Francisco 49ers receiver Darrell Jackson (82) in their football game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. Atlanta won 20-16. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin/2007 AP
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