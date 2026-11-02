Monday Brew: Working through the "mini-bye"

CHARLOTTE — The "mini-bye" that comes after a short-week game gives players a chance to rest, but for Dave Canales and the coaching staff, it was a work weekend.

After parting ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley Friday, Canales said he spent most of the weekend holed up with interim coordinator Todd Wash and the defensive staff creating a plan for the final 10 games of the regular season.

"We were in here talking, working through things, talking about our players; first and foremost, talking about our schemes, the things that will allow us to be at our best," Canales said. "So, we did that a lot, and then beyond that part of it too was a lot of time for me to just kind of think about the whole thing, and why now and the urgency that I feel with this group of talent, and trying to make sure we're doing the best thing for those guys.

"But, and it's certainly just a lot of thought about the personal relationships, and how things change when I make a move like this — how those dynamics change. And so for me it's loss, and it's a personal thing that I don't take lightly. And it affects more than just me; it affects other people on the staff, people that have known each other for a long time, but I do have an obligation to make sure that we're putting our players in the best possible situation for this team for this year, and that's what really led the decision."

Because players had Friday off after landing home from Green Bay around 3:30 a.m., this was also his first chance to talk to the group as a whole, along with meeting with his leadership council.