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How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers vs Broncos in Week 9

Fans can watch the game on CBS and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

Nov 06, 2026 at 11:06 AM
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CHARLOTTE - Carolina is back at home and set to take on the Denver Broncos under a beautiful Carolina day. The Panthers will face the Broncos on Sunday, November 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Listed below is important information for fans watching and following the game at home.

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST: CBS

On The Call: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

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Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market. Click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), Jake Delhomme (analyst), and Kristen Balboni (sideline)

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing at 10:00 a.m. ET and feature an hour of post-game coverage hosted by Jim Szoke.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop or mobile devices in the Panthers app in the local Carolina market.

SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST: WXNC 97.3 FM

On The Call: Jamie Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)

The Spanish radio broadcast will begin airing at 12:30 p.m. ET

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.

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Panthers Post Game Show

Join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network crew each week for exclusive interviews with players and coaches and recap all the gameday action! The official post game show of the Carolina Panthers.

Apple | Spotify | iHeart

Listen Now

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