Three takeaways from Friday, including an element of mystery

JT Sanders still contributing

Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders might not have appeared in a game yet this season, lost in the shuffle of a crowded unit. But the former fourth-rounder is still making his presence felt in ways that Canales knows are valuable.

"JT's done an excellent job for us in practice. He continues to come every day trying to get better, and he has. He flashes out there, and he can do some really nice things," said Canales.

The Panthers added veteran Darren Waller this offseason, bringing in a big-bodied pass-catcher who has already made an impact. Coupled with the special teams Feleipe Franks plays and what Mitchell Evans and Tommy Tremble do, Sanders has found himself on the sideline most game days.

"The role that Darren Waller is playing for us is basically the role that JT would be in if he's getting the opportunity," explained Canales. "Where you got Mitch, you got Tommy — the versatility and the things they can do at the line of scrimmage and all that stuff. And then you have Feleipe, you have JT, and you have Darren, who you move a little bit more and use kind of a different way, so he's got a unique skill set."

Sanders has found a role on the scout team this season. His 13 starts over 29 games the previous two years, with 62 receptions and two touchdowns, mean Carolina knows that if a tight end needs to step in, they have a proven guy in the wings.