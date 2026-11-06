Three takeaways from Friday, including an element of mystery

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Dave Canales knows he's entering this week with a possibly small but still-rare edge — mystery.
After firing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero last week, the Panthers are about to play their first game under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash.
So while the Broncos can watch film of the Panthers this season, or the Jaguars from 2016-20 (when Wash was coordinator there), there's still an element of the unknown.
Canales said it was similar to the quandary he faces when injuries force teams to play backup quarterbacks, because there's usually a high variance between him and the starter.
"Gosh, it happens on a weekly basis when a team loses a quarterback, and you're like, 'Well, they've got to stay within their schemes, but what aren't they going to do with this new guy?'" Canales said. "So there's an adjustment that happens that way pretty often across the league, and then with coaching changes, that's something I can't really remember anything specifically, but I'm sure in 17 years that's happened whether early or late in the season. And you kind of have to go back and say, all right, what's in the history of this new coordinator or whatever, so that you can make sure you cover your bases.
"And then you try to go off of the most recent information because we have a group of players here that are used to playing a certain way, and so, whatever it's going to look like, there's got to be elements that our guys feel confident to play fast in."
Canales also has a few more hours of uncertainty at his disposal, since the injury report won't come out until later in the day to match the Mountain Time Zone Broncos' report. He didn't elaborate on the status of any of the injured starters.
Tyrel Dodson available to step back in
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson has started a lot of games in the NFL over the course of his career: 44 total in 97 games. Last season alone, he started all 16 games in which he appeared for the Miami Dolphins, picking up 129 tackles, including 10 for loss, six quarterback hits, and 5.0 sacks.
When he arrived in Charlotte this offseason, Carolina had just signed Bobby Okereke the day before to partner alongside Devin Lloyd.
Lloyd and Okereke have quickly established chemistry. But the NFL is also a 100 percent injury league, and the Panthers knew they'd need a backup linebacker at times this season. General manager Dan Morgan wanted a proven playmaker in that role, and that's what Dodson provides. And since Okereke didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, that's a possibility.
"He's a guy we really trust," said Canales on Friday after the possibility rose that Dodson could play more on Sunday. The Panthers' final injury report for the week, along with game designations, will be made available later Friday afternoon. But Okereke has been unable to practice this week with a foot injury, and if he can't go, Dodson can step in.
Dodson already started one game this season, Week 3, alongside Okereke when Lloyd was nursing a calf strain. He finished that game with six tackles.
"He's had experience in multiple schemes," Canales continued. "And whether you're playing in base or nickel, he's a very versatile player and intelligent player. So, we feel good about TDot being able to help us in different ways."
JT Sanders still contributing
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders might not have appeared in a game yet this season, lost in the shuffle of a crowded unit. But the former fourth-rounder is still making his presence felt in ways that Canales knows are valuable.
"JT's done an excellent job for us in practice. He continues to come every day trying to get better, and he has. He flashes out there, and he can do some really nice things," said Canales.
The Panthers added veteran Darren Waller this offseason, bringing in a big-bodied pass-catcher who has already made an impact. Coupled with the special teams Feleipe Franks plays and what Mitchell Evans and Tommy Tremble do, Sanders has found himself on the sideline most game days.
"The role that Darren Waller is playing for us is basically the role that JT would be in if he's getting the opportunity," explained Canales. "Where you got Mitch, you got Tommy — the versatility and the things they can do at the line of scrimmage and all that stuff. And then you have Feleipe, you have JT, and you have Darren, who you move a little bit more and use kind of a different way, so he's got a unique skill set."
Sanders has found a role on the scout team this season. His 13 starts over 29 games the previous two years, with 62 receptions and two touchdowns, mean Carolina knows that if a tight end needs to step in, they have a proven guy in the wings.
"(JT) can also help on special teams, and that's why he's still here, and because we value JT, we value the teammate that he is," said Canales. "He's one of our guys. We all came in together at the same time, and so that goes a long way, and I know when JT gets his opportunity, he'll come through for us."
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos.