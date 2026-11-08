Week 9 Inactives vs. Denver: Ja'Tavion Sanders is active this week

The third-year tight end led his position in receiving yards in 2024 and 2025, but with the arrival of Darren Waller in free agency, he's been inactive for the first seven games of this season. But with injuries stacking up at a few spots, there was room to give him a uniform this week.
"JT's done an excellent job for us in practice. He continues to come every day trying to get better, and he has. He flashes out there, and he can do some really nice things," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Friday.
"(JT) can also help on special teams, and that's why he's still here, and because we value JT, we value the teammate that he is. He's one of our guys. We all came in together at the same time, and so that goes a long way, and I know when JT gets his opportunity, he'll come through for us."
The Panthers ruled four players out on Friday — outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, cornerback Will Lee III, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and left guard Damien Lewis.
Also inactive this week are emergency third quarterback Haynes King, running back AJ Dillon, and defensive tackle TeRah Edwards.
They elevated cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton from the practice squad for depth there.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
OLB Jaelan Phillips
QB Haynes King (emergency third QB)
CB Will Lee III
RB AJ Dillon
LB Bobby Okereke
G Damien Lewis
DT TeRah Edwards
Check out photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 9.