Week 9 Inactives vs. Denver: Ja'Tavion Sanders is active this week

" JT's done an excellent job for us in practice . He continues to come every day trying to get better, and he has. He flashes out there, and he can do some really nice things," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Friday.

"(JT) can also help on special teams, and that's why he's still here, and because we value JT, we value the teammate that he is. He's one of our guys. We all came in together at the same time, and so that goes a long way, and I know when JT gets his opportunity, he'll come through for us."