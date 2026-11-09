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Inside The Numbers: Panthers vs. Denver in Week 9

A look at some of the key stats from the game, as well as the snap counts from Sunday's loss to the Broncos in Week 9.

Nov 09, 2026 at 06:22 AM
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by Kassidy Hill & Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — Go inside the numbers with key stats, historical markers, and snap counts from the Panthers 26-21 loss to the Broncos in Week 9.

  • The Panthers totaled 353 yards of offense today, the fifth game this season in which they have eclipsed 350 total yards of offense. This marks the fourth season in team history in which the Panthers have totaled at least 350 yards of offense in at least five of the first eight games of a season, joining 2018 (seven games), 2011 (seven) and 2015 (six).
  • Carolina converted all three of their fourth-down attempts today, marking the seventh game in team history in which the Panthers attempted at least three fourth downs and converted all of them. It is the first such game since Week 13 of the 2025 season against the Rams (3-for-3).
  • The Panthers totaled 28 first downs today, tied for their season high (also 28 against Detroit in Week 4). Their 18 passing first downs are a season high and the most since Week 11 of the 2025 season against Atlanta (20).

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  • Quarterback Bryce Young completed 28-of-39 attempts (season-high 71.8 percent) for 276 yards and three touchdowns with a 106.4 passer rating. He also had a 13-yard run, his longest of the season.
  • This marked Young's third game this season (Weeks 1 and 2) and ninth of his career with three touchdown passes.
  • Young has eclipsed 275 passing yards in six of eight games this season, the most in the NFL According to Next Gen Stats, Young went 13-of-14 for 152 yards and a touchdown on throws targeting in-breaking routes. Young has thrown for 1,127 yards on in-breaking routes this season, the most among all quarterbacks.

  • Young completed a 25-yard pass to wide receiver John Metchie III in the fourth quarter. It marked his 10th consecutive game with a completion of at least 25 yards, the longest active streak in the NFL.
  • Young has now thrown a touchdown pass in 10 straight games (including playoffs. This is tied with Jordan Love for the third-longest active streak in the NFL, behind Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow.
  • Today's game marked Young's 52nd career start, surpassing Steve Beuerlein (51) for the third-most by a Carolina quarterback in team history. Only Cam Newton (129) and Jake Delhomme (90) have more.
  • Running back Chuba Hubbard totaled 96 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 17 receiving). He has recorded at least 60 scrimmage yards in eight-straight games to begin the season, the longest such streak by a Carolina running back to start a season in team history.
  • Hubbard has 786 scrimmage yards (619 rushing, 167 receiving) this season, his fourth-career season with at least 750 scrimmage yards, tied with Christian McCaffrey for the third-most such seasons ever by a Carolina running back. Only Jonathan Stewart (seven) and DeAngelo Williams (seven) have more.
  • WR Tetairoa McMillan had four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown. He now has 1,639 receiving yards in 25 career games, surpassing Kelvin Benjamin (1,635) for the most receiving yards by a player in his first 25 career games in team history.
  • McMillan's four-yard touchdown marked the 10th receiving score of his career, making him the third player in team history to post 10 touchdown catches in his first two seasons, joining Kelvin Benjamin (16) and Christian McCaffrey (11).
  • Receiver Jalen Coker logged four receptions for 29 yards. With 31 catches this season, he became the fifth undrafted player since 2020 with at least 30 catches in each of his first three seasons, joining Davone Bess (2008-10), Robbie Chosen (2016-18), Allen Hurns (2014-16) and Seth Roberts (2015-17).
  • Tight end Tommy Tremble recorded four receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. His second quarter touchdown reception was his third of the season, tying his career high for touchdown receptions in a season (also three, 2022 and 2023).
  • Tight end Darren Waller set season highs in catches (eight) and receiving yards (90), while hauling in a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter. His touchdown marked his fourth of the season and 30th of his career. He is one of 11 active tight ends with 30 career touchdowns.
  • Waller's eight catches are the most by a Carolina tight end in a game since Greg Olsen had eight on Nov. 10, 2019 against Green Bay.
  • Corner Chau Smith-Wade made his first start of the season and set season highs in tackles (seven) and passes defensed (two).
  • Corner Corey Thornton made his season debut and the first start of his career, recording his first career interception in the second quarter. Thornton also recorded three tackles and set a new career high with three passes defensed.
  • Linebacker Devin Lloyd tied for a team-high eight tackles and recorded one pass defensed.
  • LB Tyrel Dodson made his second start of the season and recorded a team-high-tying eight tackles, which were also a season best.
  • Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Jones II's sack, his first of the season, came on third down in the third quarter to force a Broncos punt. This marked Jones II's third-career game with three tackles for loss and first since 2024.
  • The Panthers committed 13 penalties for 119 yards, which equaled the third most penalties in team history, previously accomplished three times, most recently at Philadelphia (Week 6, October 18, 2026). The team record for most penalties in a game is 16 at Tampa Bay (Sept. 14, 2003) followed by 14 at Dallas (Oct. 13, 2002).
  • Carolina allowed six first downs via penalty versus Denver, which equaled the most first downs allowed via penalty in team history, previously accomplished twice – versus Atlanta (Oct. 3, 2004) and at New Orleans (Dec. 14, 2025).

Snap Counts

Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 9 of the regular season against the Broncos.

PlayerOffensive snapsSpecial teams snaps
Robert Hunt66 (100%)4 (17%)
Rasheed Walker66 (100%)4 (17%)
Monroe Freeling66 (100%)4 (17%)
Torricelli Simpkins66 (100%)4 (17%)
Luke Fortner66 (100%)
Bryce Young66 (100%)
Chuba Hubbard59 (89%)
Jalen Coker54 (82%)
Tetairoa McMillan53 (80%)
Tommy Tremble46 (70%)6 (25%)
Darren Waller35 (53%)
Mitchell Evans31 (47%)9 (38%)
Brycen Tremayne21 (32%)16 (67%)
John Metchie19 (29%)
Trevor Etienne7 (11%)8 (33%)
Feleipe Franks4 (6%)16 (67%)
Stone Forsythe1 (2%)4 (17%)
  • They talk about wanting to play other backs more, but Chuba Hubbard doesn't let him. He had another productive day (just under 100 yards from scrimmage) while playing 89 percent of the snaps. Hubbard is an old-school lead back.
  • You can always tell what kind of game it's going to be by checking the tight end snap counts. And when Tommy Tremble is playing 70 percent, and both Darren Waller and Mitchell Evans are right around half, it means the emphasis is on protection and running the ball, which mostly worked.
  • Torricelli Simpkins III stepped in for Damien Lewis at left guard and played well, and brought "juice" (to use Bryce Young's word). He had played just 11 snaps of offense this season, but all 66 of them Sunday.
PlayerDefensive snapsSpecial teams snaps
Marco Wilson75 (100%)4 (17%)
Tre'von Moehrig75 (100%)
Nick Scott75 (100%)
Corey Thornton75 (100%)
Devin Lloyd75 (100%)
Tyrel Dodson74 (99%)
Pat Jones54 (72%)4 (17%)
Derrick Brown51 (68%)4 (17%)
Tershawn Wharton46 (61%)4 (17%)
Chau Smith-Wade45 (60%)11 (46%)
Princely Umanmielen37 (49%)
Trevis Gipson37 (49%)
Bobby Brown28 (37%)4 (17%)
Zakee Wheatley26 (35%)
Nick Hampton22 (29%)7 (29%)
Aaron Hall16 (21%)4 (17%)
Lee Hunter13 (17%)4 (17%)
Lathan Ransom1 (1%)20 (83%)
  • The Panthers didn't run guys in and out of the secondary nearly as much, past the nickel package. With Chau Smith-Wade getting 60 percent of the snaps and Zakee Wheatley getting 35 percent, it wasn't a big day for the sub packages in Todd Wash's first game as interim defensive coordinator. Lathan Ransom got one snap.
  • No injuries were reported, but Lee Hunter played the fewest snaps of the five active linemen, with just 13 total. He was in the backfield when he was in there, though.
PlayerSpecial teams snaps
Jackson Kuwatch20 (83%)
Bam Martin-Scott20 (83%)
Isaiah Simmons20 (83%)
Anthony Tyus13 (54%)
Ja'Tavion Sanders13 (54%)
Malcolm DeWalt10 (42%)
Ryan Fitzgerald8 (33%)
JJ Jansen7 (29%)
Sam Martin7 (29%)
Corey Bullock4 (17%)
Sam Hecht4 (17%)
David Moore1 (4%)

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Broncos | November 8, 2026

Check out some of Sunday's best game action shots as the Panthers take on the Broncos in Week 9.

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