CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going to have to play a team they know can run, without one of their better run defenders.
The Panthers ruled outside linebacker Patrick Jones II out on Saturday, leaving them without a key piece against a team that ran 49 times for 258 yards in Week 7.
Jones played last week against the Ravens and had a quarterback hit, but wasn't able to practice at all this week.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales said it would be an all-hands-on-deck situation at outside linebacker opposite Jaelan Phillips, with Trevis Gipson and Princely Umanmielen taking the bulk of his reps. He said they'd elevate Nick Hampton again this week, and have the possibility of getting Thomas Incoom back as well (he'd need to be activated to the 53-man roster from IR).
"Again, it's not about one guy; it's about the whole group executing, and we have a good plan," Canales said. " We understand what they're going to try to do, and guys have got to just play together."
Canales has some familiarity with the Bucs from his year as offensive coordinator in 2023, though running back Bucky Irving arrived there after he joined the Panthers as head coach (Irving was a fourth-round pick in 2024). Irving had 24 carries for 106 yards and two scores in the first meeting with the Panthers.
"Bucky's playing as good as any running back in the NFL. We understand that," Canales said. "It starts off with the scheme, and then you've got to have a tackling plan for the types of things that he does in space and how he tries to attack runs, what he's looking for, the big play he's looking for, and those things. So, stuff that we've talked about and communicated as a group, and we're ready for that challenge to come up on Monday night.
"And again, the whole group understands, the week after they played us, the Bucs rushed for 325 yards and I think they're ripping off about 170 yards a game right now. And so we understand there's a commitment to the run game, and we got to be committed to that as well."
McMillan good to go this week
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was listed as not participating in Thursday's projected practice, but had no injury designation on Saturday with the foot issue that's bothered him.
But Canales said there were "no limitations" on the leading receiver.
McMillan had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown last week against the Ravens, after a four-week slump in which he had 17 catches for 189 yards and a score combined.
"TMac had a great week, came back out, was able to do some stuff yesterday, and then came back today and had another great day," Canales said. "We were able to work all together to just get him back going. Had a fabulous day yesterday, went back out there today, looked bouncy, looked poppy, he's ready to rock."
No replacing Franks impact, but may have to replace his role
Tight end Feleipe Franks is officially listed as questionable for Monday night, as he continues to recover from a wrist injury. The Panthers have a stable of tight ends to cover their needs in 13 personnel.
But Franks biggest impact is felt on special teams, where he is a four-core teamer and the on-field signal caller. He has played 66.19 percent of the Panthers' special teams snaps this season, fourth-most on the team. Even more so, as Canales said on Saturday, Franks' energy can fuel an entire special teams unit.
"There's no replacing Feleipe Franks, what he means to this team, his energy, the way that he goes about his business on a daily basis," said Canales.
"The detail that he brings to the special teams unit, to growing as a tight end, all those things, one of the more conscientious players that we have and exactly what I'm hoping for from all the group. He's always working on his craft before practice starts, in between drills, after practice; he's working on his footwork, his hand placement, all the different things that are required to do his position at a high level."
Franks was a limited participant the first two practices of this week, and a full participant on Saturday. If he's unable to go, though, Canales acknowledged there will be those who can step into his various special teams roles. The energy, though, will be hard to replicate.
"I love the impact that he's had, so there's no replacing that part," said Canales. "The roles that he fills, they can be filled with other people; it's just the impact that he makes and brings to the team."
Panthers preparing for a wet one on Monday
The chances are always high that a game in the coastal city of Tampa will come with some wet, rainy conditions. It poured for most of the Week 18 game last season when the Panthers finished the regular season at the Buccaneers. Those chances are high again Monday night, where rain is currently predicted for most of the day, albeit tapering off around kickoff.
It can make for difficult ball handling and a slick field even for the best of ground crews, something the Panthers have been preparing for this week in both practice and preaching. Add to that the fact that South Florida is playing a football game at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, and Canales wants his players to be well aware of what they need to prepare for.
"Later in the year, the turf can get a little bit loose, but it was a really good grounds crew, and they're used to rain, so the field definitely they drain it pretty well and all that, and really more — the footing wasn't as much of a problem. I know that it can get there later on in the season. I just want to be aware of that so that we have a contingency plan.
"We'll be able to tell that pregame by running around, getting some full-speed cuts and all that, and being able to take care of it, but really it's the rain, how much of it's falling down."
Canales said they're prepared with multiple footwear options, knowing the conditions can change.
The Panthers got some help preparing for the rainy conditions on Wednesday, when it poured and was windy most of the day in Charlotte. Friday and Saturday's practices were clear, though, providing a nice balance of conditions so they're ready for whatever the weather does Monday night.
"One day is enough in my mind," said Canales, referring to working wet-ball drills and the like. "My philosophy is I want to have crisp, fast practices, and we got a bunch of wet ball drills all day Wednesday when we were out there, and so that was enough to just make sure guys have the right gear, treating it the right way.
"Some guys go no gloves; some guys change into a wet-gear type of glove, and so I'm just making sure guys have that ready for them as we go out there.
"But after that, it's just about executing practices at a high level and making sure our timing and rhythm are right, because what happens if it doesn't rain? We want to be sharp."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.