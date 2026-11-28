"Later in the year, the turf can get a little bit loose, but it was a really good grounds crew, and they're used to rain, so the field definitely they drain it pretty well and all that, and really more — the footing wasn't as much of a problem. I know that it can get there later on in the season. I just want to be aware of that so that we have a contingency plan.

"We'll be able to tell that pregame by running around, getting some full-speed cuts and all that, and being able to take care of it, but really it's the rain, how much of it's falling down."

Canales said they're prepared with multiple footwear options, knowing the conditions can change.

The Panthers got some help preparing for the rainy conditions on Wednesday, when it poured and was windy most of the day in Charlotte. Friday and Saturday's practices were clear, though, providing a nice balance of conditions so they're ready for whatever the weather does Monday night.

"One day is enough in my mind," said Canales, referring to working wet-ball drills and the like. "My philosophy is I want to have crisp, fast practices, and we got a bunch of wet ball drills all day Wednesday when we were out there, and so that was enough to just make sure guys have the right gear, treating it the right way.

"Some guys go no gloves; some guys change into a wet-gear type of glove, and so I'm just making sure guys have that ready for them as we go out there.