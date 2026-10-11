Carl "Tater" Smith had ties to Panthers history long before he worked here

Smith would continue to find Delhomme during his early retirement, sneaking up on him in the stands at Teurlings football games and catching up. (This is a theme with Smith. When defensive line coach Todd Wash was sitting at one of his daughter's softball games in Florida, he looked up and saw Smith coming his way. "Just wanted to come see a game," Tater said.)

And now that they're both back here, they get a chance to see each other more often, and Delhomme's still amazed when he talks to the 78-year-old Smith and what a grasp he has on the current team.

"One, the game never passed him by," Delhomme said. "The game never passed him by because he was so smart in the film room, could see it, diagnose it, talk about it, and just do it. There's just a respect factor, and you want to be around him. I like it's that grandfather that you just adore and love, but that's kind of what he gives off. In Cleveland, it wasn't just the quarterbacks; the running backs were always going to talk to him, the offensive line, the tight ends. I mean, he could coach punt returners; he could do all that. And players know when somebody has your best interest, and they know that, OK, this person has a lot of experience, but he doesn't browbeat you, like, oh wow, I didn't realize he knew that. I didn't realize he was that knowledgeable. That's him, man. That's him."

The knowledge, coupled with his sense of humor, has helped keep him afloat.

Delhomme has dozens of one-liners (again, some repeatable, some less so), but remembered how matter-of-fact Smith was about whatever came his way. After their season together in Cleveland in 2010, they were out to dinner at Cabin Club with the wives. Delhomme remembered being in a walking boot, but being completely at ease with Smith, even though the writing was on the wall for coach Eric Mangini and his entire staff.