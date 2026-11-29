CHARLOTTE — One thing is for sure this week — the Panthers will wake up Tuesday morning with the NFC South lead.
But what happens between now and then will shape the division race for what is almost certainly the lone playoff berth.
The Panthers (5-5) entered the week with a two-game lead over the division, and beating the Bucs (3-7) on Monday night would provide a three-game cushion and save the season split. A loss would give the Bucs the head-to-head tiebreaker (after their 43-13 win in Carolina in Week 7).
And as we all know in this division, after last year's three-way tie, tiebreakers can be super important. So here's a look at how things break down as the Panthers prepare to head to Florida.
NFC South standings, entering Week 12
|Team
|Overall
|Division
|Carolina
|5-5
|2-1
|Tampa Bay
|3-7
|2-0
|New Orleans
|3-7
|0-2
|Atlanta
|3-7
|1-2
Week 12 Schedule
Atlanta at Minnesota, 1 p.m. ET
New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. ET
Carolina at Tampa Bay, Monday Night Football 8:15 p.m. ET
The important thing to remember is that division wins are crucial, but not the only thing. That overall record is first and most important. So no matter what happens this week, the Panthers will still have the lead going into Week 13.
But in the event of ties between two teams, here's how the NFL breaks a tie for the division title (which at the moment seems like the only playoff berth for the NFC South unless someone gets on a real heater).
Tiebreaker order
Two Clubs
1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games between the clubs).
2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division.
3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games.
4. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.
5. Strength of victory in all games.
6. Strength of schedule in all games
7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
9. Best net points in common games.
10. Best net points in all games.
11. Best net touchdowns in all games.
12. Coin toss
Three or More Clubs
(Note: If two clubs remain tied after one-or-more clubs are eliminated during any step, tiebreaker restarts at Step 1 of two-club format. If three clubs remain tied after a fourth club is eliminated during any step, tiebreaker restarts at Step 1 of three-club format.)
1. Head-to-head (best won-lost-tied percentage in games among the clubs).
2. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the division.
3. Best won-lost-tied percentage in common games.
4. Best won-lost-tied percentage in games played within the conference.
5. Strength of victory in all games.
6. Strength of schedule in all games.
7. Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
8. Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
9. Best net points in common games.
10. Best net points in all games.
11. Best net touchdowns in all games.
12. Coin toss
What it all means to the NFC South
So, here's how all that applies to the NFC South at the moment.
If the season ended today, the Panthers would own the top spot thanks to their superior overall record, as they were the first in the South to five wins. But it's early enough, and they play a lot of football between now and the end of the season. (Also, if the season ended today, a lot of people would be confused as to why the season ended the Sunday morning of Week 12.)
Here's a breakdown of how each team has fared against division opponents, and what comes next:
CAROLINA in the division (2-1)
|Opponent
|Result/Date
|@ ATL
|W 34-3
|v ATL
|Week 18, Sunday, Jan. 10
|@ NO
|W 20-17
|v NO
|Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 13
|@TB
|Week 12, Monday, Nov. 30
|v TB
|L 13-43
ATLANTA in the division (1-2)
|Opponent
|Result/Date
|@ CAR
|Week 18, Sunday, Jan. 10
|v CAR
|L 3-34
|@ NO
|W 45-24
|v.NO
|Week 17, Sunday, Jan. 3
|@ TB
|L 0-16
|v TB
|Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 27
NEW ORLEANS in the division (0-2)
|Opponent
|Result/Date
|@ ATL
|Week 17, Sunday, Jan. 3
|v ATL
|L 24-45
|@ CAR
|Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 13
|v CAR
|L 17-20
|@ TB
|Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 20
|v TB
|Week 18, Sunday, Jan. 10
TAMPA BAY in the division (2-0)
|Opponent
|Result/Date
|@ ATL
|Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 27
|v ATL
|W 16-0
|@ CAR
|W 43-13
|v CAR
|Week 12, Monday, Nov. 30
|@ NO
|Week 18, Sunday, Jan. 10
|v NO
|Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 20
OK, so if we get in a situation like last year, when two (or three) teams tie with the same overall and division record, common games become important.
The NFL's schedule rotation has the NFC South playing the NFC North and AFC North this year, plus three additional games that were contingent on last year's standings.
So the games against the Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Browns, and Steelers become more important.
Here's a look at how the NFC South teams stack up there at the moment.
The Panthers pulled even with the Saints with two wins against the teams of the North, which is helpful if it gets to this stage.
But after losing to the Lions last week. the Bucs have yet to win a game in this segment (0-7), meaning they can't win this tiebreaker against either the Saints or Panthers.
CAROLINA common opponents (2-3)
|Opponent
|Result/Date
|CHI
|L 37-59
|DET
|W 32-26
|GB
|L 19-27
|MIN
|Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6
|BAL
|W 35-33
|CIN
|Week 15, Sunday, Dec. 20
|CLE
|L 18-21
|PIT
|Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 27 or TBD
ATLANTA common opponents (1-4)
|Opponent
|Result/Date
|CHI
|L 23-31
|DET
|Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6
|GB
|W 35-14
|MIN
|Week 12, Sunday, Nov, 29
|BAL
|L 23-30
|CIN
|L 17-34
|CLE
|Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 13
|PIT
|L 13-20
NEW ORLEANS common opponents (2-4)
|Opponent
|Result/Date
|CHI
|L 13-21
|DET
|L 30-31
|GB
|Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 6
|MIN
|L 13-23
|BAL
|W 24-17
|CIN
|Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 29
|CLE
|W 23-22
|PIT
|L 10-16
TAMPA BAY common opponents (0-7)
|Opponent
|Result/Date
|CHI
|L 24-27
|DET
|L 21-31
|GB
|L 14-17
|MIN
|L 16-23
|BAL
|Week 14, Sunday, Dec. 13
|CIN
|L 27-33
|CLE
|L 19-23
|PIT
|L 19-26
If it gets past this for some reason, it goes to conference record; at that point, the Panthers are 4-3, the Falcons are 3-3, the Bucs are 3-4, and the Saints are 1-5.
If it gets past that, it goes to strength of victory. We can explain that in further depth as we get closer to this point.
Of course, the team isn't looking at any of this. This is just for the fans. They're locked in on one thing, and that's game day. And if the Panthers stay a game ahead of the division, this becomes moot.
Stay tuned throughout the season as we update this, and what should be a wild final two months for the always-entertaining NFC South.
Check out postgame photos from the Panthers' 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium.