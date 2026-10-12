Monday Brew: Panthers know they can't be complacent in first place

Happy returns after the bye week

As he alluded to last week, Canales said that the plan was to activate running back Trevor Etienne from injured reserve this week.

The team will also open the practice windows for Taylor Moton and Tershawn Wharton, giving them three weeks to practice in advance of a potential return.

With Etienne, there's an immediate opening to fill in the return game, as they used five different kick returners and three punt returners in the first four games.

Moton and Wharton will certainly help, whenever they're ready.

"The window starts to open up for these guys; I'm really excited. They're excited to get back out there," Canales said. "We've got to get them some football to kind of be able to evaluate their availability in the next couple of weeks."

Moton's return will be welcome whenever he's back, considering he's been one of the team's best and most consistent players since he was drafted in the second round in 2017.

But with rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling suffering a knee injury in last Sunday's win over the Lions, there's an added wrinkle to this story.

"I mean it's timely certainly, and Monroe's doing everything he can to make himself available for this week," Canales said. "Again, we'll take, we'll go through that process, and of course T-Mo hasn't seen football; he looks in great shape, he's ready to go, he's been cleared medically, but now it's going to be about the football, and that's what this week is about."

In addition to Freeling, they'll be monitoring the conditions of starting outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and wide receiver Jalen Coker, among others.