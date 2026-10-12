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Panthers add defensive tackle to the practice squad

The team signed Keith Cooper to the practice squad Monday. He's spent time with the Lions, Browns, and Dolphins.

Oct 12, 2026 at 03:12 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another defensive tackle to the mix on Monday.

The team signed defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr. to the practice squad.

Originally an undrafted rookie who played at Tulane and Houston, Cooper spent the 2025 season on the Lions and Browns practice squads. He was in camp with the Dolphins this year and spent the first month of the season on their practice squad, but was released last week.

To make room for him on the practice squad, they released defensive end Anthony Goodlow.

PHOTOS | Exterior shots of Bank of America Stadium during SNF

Peruse a collection of  photographs taken from the outside of Bank of America Stadium during Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.

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The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Alex Herko/Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Alex Herko/Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Alex Herko/Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
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The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Alex Herko/Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
101 / 107

The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Alex Herko/Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
102 / 107

The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.

Alex Herko/Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
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