Panthers add defensive tackle to the practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another defensive tackle to the mix on Monday.
The team signed defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr. to the practice squad.
Originally an undrafted rookie who played at Tulane and Houston, Cooper spent the 2025 season on the Lions and Browns practice squads. He was in camp with the Dolphins this year and spent the first month of the season on their practice squad, but was released last week.
To make room for him on the practice squad, they released defensive end Anthony Goodlow.
Peruse a collection of photographs taken from the outside of Bank of America Stadium during Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.