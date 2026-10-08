Panthers bring running back Tre Tyus back to practice squad

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled their available spot on the practice squad Thursday, bringing back running back Anthony Tyus III.
He was waived Tuesday to create a roster spot and cleared waivers on Wednesday, allowing him to return.
Tyus led the team in rushing during the preseason and handled kickoffs and special teams the last two weeks.
But with Trevor Etienne on his way back soon after the bye, they needed the spot.
The Panthers still have two open spots on the active roster at the moment, though head coach Dave Canales said Monday they were nearing the return of Etienne, Taylor Moton, and Tershawn Wharton.
Check out the TopCats in action for the Panthers' Sunday Night Prime Time Football matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.