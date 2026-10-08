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Panthers bring running back Tre Tyus back to practice squad

The team brought running back Tre Tyus back to the practice squad after he was waived from the active roster on Tuesday.

Oct 08, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled their available spot on the practice squad Thursday, bringing back running back Anthony Tyus III.

He was waived Tuesday to create a roster spot and cleared waivers on Wednesday, allowing him to return.

Tyus led the team in rushing during the preseason and handled kickoffs and special teams the last two weeks. ​

But with Trevor Etienne on his way back soon after the bye, they needed the spot.

The Panthers still have two open spots on the active roster at the moment, though head coach Dave Canales said Monday they were nearing the return of Etienne, Taylor Moton, and Tershawn Wharton.

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