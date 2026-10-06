Panthers make a series of roster moves during bye week

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a series of roster moves on Tuesday, as they anticipate getting some players back after the bye.
The Panthers waived running back Tre Tyus from the active roster. He was signed to the 53 last week, and was elevated from the practice squad the week before to return kicks.
They also released three players from the practice squad, including outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, cornerback Robert Rochell, and offensive lineman Isaia Glass.
They signed two players to the practice squad, including outside linebacker Nick Hampton, who was here during the offseason, and cornerback Marco Wilson.
Those moves leave them with two open spots on the active roster, and one open spot on the practice squad.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that they anticipated running back Trevor Etienne, right tackle Taylor Moton, and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to be back from injured reserve shortly after the bye week.
Re-live the best moments from Sunday Night Prime Time Football as Panthers legends, special guests, and fans celebrated the return of Sunday Night Football to the Carolinas during the Panthers' 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions.