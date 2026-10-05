Panthers defense shows "resilience" to make late stops to seal Sunday Night win

Thematically, it was so much like last year's win over the Rams, when Horn was out with a concussion, and Tre'von Moehrig was suspended, among other absences. But that team was so different than this one, and Brown and safety Nick Scott are the only two Panthers who started Sunday night who also started that game.

"I think it just shows kind of what this defense is capable of in big moments," Scott said. "In this league, it takes a lot to win, and it takes multiple stops. So I'm just really proud of how we were able to keep going back out there and putting it on us at the end of the game. Obviously we want to close it out a little bit sooner, but we did our job at the end of the day getting, getting them down and closing the game."

When asked what he learned about this team Sunday night, Scott used the same word as Brown — "resilient."